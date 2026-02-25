Home decorator Lara Winter is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on revamping a 200 year old cottage to make it right for modern family life. See the rest of her articles here.

I love a moodboard as much as the next interiors nerd, but here’s the thing I’ve learned the hard way: a good-looking home isn’t always a good one to actually live in. And once the novelty of a beautiful space wears off, it’s the practical stuff – the quiet, behind-the-scenes decisions – that really make or break how a house feels.

After years of living in, renovating, and constantly reimagining our home (usually at ridiculous hours of the night), I’ve realised I have some very firm opinions. These aren’t trends or Pinterest moments. They’re the things that make everyday life easier, calmer, and just… better.

Here are five design features I now consider completely non-negotiable.

1. A sunken-in doormat

We’re starting small, but mighty. A sunken-in doormat is one of those features you don’t realise you need until you have one – and then you can’t imagine life without it.

No tripping over curled edges. No mat sliding halfway across the hallway. No muddy footprints sneaking past because it’s moved again. It sits neatly in the floor, looks clean and intentional and quietly does its job. The hallway instantly feels calmer and tidier and cleaning becomes far less annoying.

Truly. A no-brainer.

2. Integrated bins (because bins are still ugly)

I’m sorry, but I have yet to see a bin that deserves to be on display. I don’t care how “sleek” it claims to be – if it’s a bin, I don’t want to look at it.

Integrated bins hidden inside kitchen cupboards are essential. They keep the space looking calm, make recycling easier and stop bins becoming the unexpected star of the room. Until someone invents a genuinely good-looking bin (I’m open to it, but sceptical) hiding them is the only solution.

Out of sight. Out of mind. Exactly where bins belong.

3. A hidden TV

And while we’re on the topic of hiding: nobody enjoys staring at a big black rectangle when it’s switched off. Yet so many living rooms are designed entirely around one.

We hid ours inside a built-in cabinet that also stores firewood and board games, which makes it feel like part of the room rather than the boss of it. When the TV’s off, the space feels calm and cosy. When it’s on, great – we watch it, then it disappears again.

Living rooms should feel inviting, not like a tech showroom.

4. A double-sided log burner

This one’s more niche, but if you’re doing a big redesign or extension, it’s absolutely worth considering. A double-sided log burner is so good.

One fire, two rooms, all the atmosphere. It’s practical, beautiful and makes the whole house feel connected. Watching the flames flicker through into another space is genuinely lovely and instantly adds a sense of warmth and drama (the good kind).

Is it essential? No. Is it fabulous if you can do it? Yes.

5. Smarter heating

Radiators are one of those things you barely think about… until they start controlling your furniture layout. Ours are huge, stretched along walls and forever in the way. Want to put a sofa there? Nope. A bookcase? Absolutely not.

I’ve worked around them, building a library wall around one and a banquette seat around another, but if I were starting from scratch, I’d rethink the whole thing. More underfloor heating where possible, and slim, vertical radiators where not.

Heating should work with your space, not dictate it.

So, what’s the point?

None of these features are flashy or trend-led. They won’t necessarily stop the scroll on Instagram. But they make daily life smoother, calmer, and far less irritating – and that’s what good design is really about.

A beautiful home is lovely. A beautiful home that actually works for you? That’s the dream.