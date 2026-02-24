Committed home renovators David and Andrew Harrison-Colley (better known on Instagram as The Home Boys) are part of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing their thoughts on making a home together and living through the tricky parts. See the rest of their articles here.

If you’ve spent any time scrolling interiors online recently, you’d be forgiven for thinking homes in 2026 need to be bold, saturated and perfectly styled at all times. Rich colours. Vintage pieces. Moody corners. Statement everything.

And while we love a good trend moment, living through a long-term renovation has taught us one important thing: trends are only useful if they work for the way you actually live.

As we move into 2026, the big shift we’re seeing isn’t about following rules - it’s about creating homes that feel personal, flexible and layered over time. And that’s something we’ve been quietly leaning into throughout our renovation already.

Here’s how the key interiors trends for 2026 are showing up in our home - without repainting every wall every year.

Warm neutrals are replacing stark whites (but we’re still team pale walls)

One of the biggest changes for 2026 is the move away from cold, clinical whites and flat greys, towards warmer, more forgiving neutrals inspired by nature.

Think creamy off-whites, chalky stone shades and soft, lived-in tones rather than anything too crisp or shiny.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That’s exactly why we chose Farrow & Ball School House White for our walls, ceilings and woodwork. On paper it sounds… well, white. But in reality it has a gentle warmth that shifts with the light throughout the day and works beautifully alongside terracotta floors, timber beams and vintage furniture.

It’s neutral without being boring - and crucially, it creates a calm backdrop that doesn’t compete with everything else going on in a busy, open-plan space.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Colour is back – just not where you expect it

If 2025 flirted with colour, 2026 is embracing it properly. Deep greens, muddy browns, ochres, muted blues and earthy reds are everywhere - but not necessarily splashed across every wall.

For us, the answer has been bringing colour in through furniture, accessories and pieces that can evolve.

Our DIY kitchen island is painted in a warm ochre that anchors the space without overwhelming it. Sofas, rugs, lampshades and artwork do the heavy lifting when it comes to colour - and if our tastes change in five years? Those are far easier (and cheaper) to update than re-plastering or repainting the entire house.

It’s a way of embracing colour confidently, without locking ourselves into decisions we might regret once the dust has settled.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Homes are becoming more layered – and less “done”

One of our favourite things about 2026 interiors is the move away from spaces that look finished on day one.

Instead, there’s a real appreciation for homes that feel collected, layered and personal - a mix of old and new, high and low, polished and imperfect.

That’s been the reality of our renovation from the start. We’ve leaned into vintage and preloved pieces not just for budget reasons, but because they bring instant character. A battered pine dining table. Mismatched crockery. A second-hand lamp that doesn’t quite match anything else - but somehow works.

These are the pieces that make a home feel lived in rather than styled. And they allow a space to grow over time, rather than hitting pause once the last tradesperson leaves.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Texture matters more than trends

If there’s one word we’d use to sum up 2026 interiors, it’s texture.

Plaster, wood, terracotta, linen, wool, stone - materials that age well and feel good to live with are taking priority over shiny finishes and perfect surfaces.

Our terracotta floors were one of the best decisions we’ve made. They hide the realities of daily life, add warmth to a large open space, and only seem to get better with age. Paired with soft rugs, timber furniture and painted cabinetry, they stop the room from ever feeling flat or echoey.

It’s a reminder that texture often does more for a space than colour alone ever could.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Flexibility is the real luxury

Perhaps the most refreshing trend of all is that homes in 2026 aren’t expected to stay static.

Rooms are designed to flex. Furniture moves. Walls stay neutral. Nothing is too precious to change.

That mindset has shaped so many of our decisions - from keeping walls light and adaptable, to choosing pieces we can repaint or reupholster, to leaving space for artwork we haven’t found yet.

After years of living in the “ugly middle”, we’ve learned that the most successful spaces aren’t the ones that follow trends perfectly - they’re the ones that give you room to evolve.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Final thoughts

Trends are useful. They give us language, inspiration and a sense of what’s shifting culturally.

But they work best when filtered through real life - budgets, compromises, changing tastes and all.

As we head into 2026, we’re less interested in chasing what’s new, and more focused on building a home that feels warm, flexible and unmistakably ours.

And if that means repainting a lamp base instead of an entire room? We’ll take that win every time.