Why you should ignore the 2026 trend forecasts – the only 'must-have' is the confidence to fill your home with things you genuinely love

It’s that time of year again: the annual future-focus frenzy. Every publication, designer, and content creator starts to surmise what the next 12 months will look like for interiors. They're telling you what you should want. My advice? Don't listen.

There is only one you in the world, and you know what you love better than anyone else. Your home is not a mood board for the current season; it's a reflection of who you are so think about what you want it to say.

Here is my no-regrets guide to planning for the year ahead.

Invest in key pieces that will last a lifetime

It's all too easy to spot a bargain and think, 'that'll do for now.' Instead, adopt a mantra I live by: Buy better, buy less.

Yes, it’s frustrating to wait for the perfect piece, but if you start investing in quality over quick fixes, your home will quickly transition from functional to fabulous.

Followers on Instagram frequently comment on my art collection, but they don't know the backstory. Only four years ago, I didn't own a single piece I truly loved (bar one). I used to simply choose art to match the room and stick it in the cheapest frame I could find.

Turning 40 was a turning point. I promised myself I would stop buying filler and start investing in pieces I loved, getting it professionally framed only when I could afford to. Fast forward four years, I'm now actively adding to a cherished collection, and the change in my home is huge.

My goal for 2026 is to own one magnificent, oversized original artwork. I know it could take the entire year to finance, but I'm prepared for that - I'm in it for the long haul.

Focus on the colours you love

Supposedly, dark reds, earthy tones, and deep blues are set to dominate 2026. Pantone nominated ‘Cloud Dancer’ as the Colour of the Year (and as a colour enthusiast, my heart sank a little!). But if you prefer bright pastels, sophisticated jewel tones, or even moody monochromes - go for it!

Your home is your self-portrait. Let it be a true reflection of your life and your loves, not a nod to a temporary trend. In the spirit of Fleetwood Mac: “Go your own way!”.

The small details make the design

If you do only one thing in 2026, I urge you to consider upgrading your hardware. It can be expensive but my goodness, it makes all the difference.

You don't have to do it all at once either. Desperate to change those cheap, glossy plug sockets? Buy one beautiful brass one every month and by the end of the year, you’ll have elevated your home without even noticing.

We are four years into our renovation, and I’m still slowly swapping out the white plastic plug sockets for brass beauties (the ones behind the sofa can wait - I'm not made of money!).

The same applies to hooks, cupboard knobs, and kitchen pulls. I know the feeling of wanting to change everything instantly, but slow and steady wins the race. We recently swapped out the bedroom door hooks for fancy brass ones from Matilda Goad, and it proves a point: focus on the little details, and they all add up to the whole.

The beloved designer Charles Eames wasn't wrong when he said: "The details are not the details. They make the design".

Shop smart, buy vintage

This all sounds lovely and idyllic I know, but what if you don't have the disposable income to live out this dream version of yourself? Buy vintage!

Scour local charity shops, auction sites, or Facebook Marketplace, and you're bound to find high-quality pieces that were built to last. Swap out the handles, give it a sand, or even a lick of paint, and you'll start to build a home that feels both intentional and considered.

My favourite additions of 2025 include a vintage rattan chest of drawers, a Franco Albini mirror, fancy brass door hardware and a bargain pair of kitchen stools that I upcycled – they all came after years of searching or saving.

My 2026 "no-rush" hit list

One large, statement piece of original art

A stool for the end of the bed (bespoke or a vintage upcycle)

More lamps (because you can never have too many!)

A sofa for our dining room

If I can't find the funds for them in 2026, that's fine - there's always 2027. I’m in no rush, and neither should you be. Your home is your most valuable canvas, and the only "must-have" is the confidence to fill it with things you genuinely love.