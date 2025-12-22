The home decor trends taking over in 2026 – the new styles you're going to be obsessed with

A new year signals a clean slate, a blank canvas which is why we tend to set New Year’s resolutions – new year, new me. In the world of homes and interiors, this translates to a new set of trends that largely define the 12 months ahead. And just like every year, the 2026 home decor trends are going to shape our homes next year.

In order to put together this list of the biggest interior trends for 2026, I’ve consulted with trend and interiors experts, as well as the Ideal Home editors, and took into account all that I’ve been seeing in brands’ new collections for next year and across social media in the last few months.

From the main colour trend that I’ve been seeing everywhere to the overarching mood and style, this covers pretty much every aspect and area of your home and what it’s going to look like in 2026. Some of the looks are fresh newcomers, but others are simply evolutions or continuations of the home decor trends of 2025. So let’s see what we’re all soon going to be obsessed with.

1. The mood – Comfort and relaxation

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

2025 was really the year that started prioritising cosiness and comfort in home decor and design over just pure aesthetics. And 2026 is going to continue this movement as we need our homes to be a comforting and relaxing refuge.

‘As the pace of modern life continues to accelerate, people are craving homes that function as a place of rest, relaxation and comfort,’ says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert. ‘People are no longer just decorating; they are actively designing spaces to counteract the constant digital noise and stress with a slower, calmer pace of life in the home. This movement towards “slow living” is impacting our aesthetic choices more and more.’

2. The colour trend – Blues

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

It’s no coincidence that Pinterest, Etsy, Dulux and Lick all made blue either their colour of the year for 2026 or in Lick’s case, a part of a wider colour edit for next year. Dulux even went as far as to name not one but three different shades of blue as the year-defining tones.

‘2026 is about colour that responds to the rhythms of our lives, not just the latest trend,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘That’s why we created Rhythm of Blues, three blues that match different tempos of living. Mellow Flow offers quiet clarity, Slow Swing wraps you in comfort, and Free Groove sparks joy and playfulness. The collection isn’t a single shade, it’s about creating spaces that meet us emotionally, whether we need calm, connection, or creative energy. After years of stark minimalism, we’re finally embracing the power of colour to support how we feel every day.’

Lick Blue 08 Matt Paint 2.5L £39 at Lick Blue is not only a big colour trend for 2026, it's also the world's favourite colour year after year. So painting your walls or woodwork blue is a timeless choice. I recently opted for this sky blue shade from Lick and I couldn't be happier with it. Habitat Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp in Blue £20 at Argos Habitat's Caliban globe table lamp is among the brand's bestsellers. But the addition of blue glass to the design makes it a true statement. MADE Novara Armchair in Blue Velvet £429 at John Lewis Investing in an accent chair in your newest colour obsession is an easier way than to go for a full sofa, while also making enough of an impact. This curved design from MADE looks designer and it comes in an on-trend soft blue shade.

3. The decorating trend – Personalisation

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Last year, the biggest trend in the way we decorated our homes was individuality, often expressed through bold dopamine decorating. Individualistic approach to decorating is very much here to stay and it’s going even further as people look to personalise and put their own personal stamp on their home.

‘With searches for personalised decor soaring by 313%, 2026 is set to be defined by shift to make the home a true reflection of individual identity. From custom artwork, bespoke textiles to curated displays of meaningful items, consumers are embracing decor that tells their story. This shift signals a move away from generic styling and towards interiors that feel characterful and uniquely personal,’ Dayna at Etsy explains.

4. The sofa trend – Deep-seated comfort

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Powers)

As people embrace more comfortable, relaxing and cosier interiors, it only makes sense that this sentiment would be reflected in the biggest sofa trends, too. Which is why sizeable, deep-seated sofas are rapidly growing in popularity.

‘There is a renewed appreciation for comfort with presence: generous seat depths and softened contours,’ say Liz and Sarah Hellmers, co-directors of Lathams, an interior design studio and brand of homeware. ‘Clients are seeking furniture that offers invitation, not just image, with profiles that balance elegance and ease. In short, the desire for furniture that contributes to a sanctuary-like environment is reshaping what ‘modern’ means.

5. The furniture trend – Burl wood

(Image credit: Soho Home)

Burl wood finish was first called out as a major furniture trend by John Lewis as part of the retailer’s autumn/winter 2025 collection. And while the likes of Soho Home have been championing this look for a while now, it’s set to become much bigger going into the new year as even more budget-friendly brands like Dunelm are joining in.

‘Burl wood-style furniture is rising in popularity because it brings warmth, character, and individuality to interiors,’ says Lisa Jones, editorial design manager at Dunelm. ‘Its swirling grain feels like a natural piece of art, tapping into organic textures and subtle luxury. Within our new SS26 collection, pieces like the Seana bedside table embody this trend beautifully, offering statement designs, with timeless appeal.’

John Lewis Burl 2 Drawer Bedside Table £349 at John Lewis I saw this chic burl wood bedside table at the John Lewis press preview a few months ago and have been waiting for it to drop online ever since. Now it finally has. H&M Home Metal table lamp in a wood-grain pattern £34.99 at H&M If you don't want to go all out with a large piece of furniture in burl wood, you can go smaller and more unusual with a table lamp like this popular design from H&M Home. Barker and Stonehouse Castile Burl Wood Side Table £375 at Barker and Stonehouse I recently covered my wardrobe in a burl wood-printed vinyl wrap. The finish looks much like this side table's and I can't recommend it enough.

6. The kitchen trend – Earthy shades

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Deep earthy shades are among the top 2026 colour trends for pretty much every area of the home. But while we’re used to shades like creams and greens to be among the most popular kitchen colour schemes, these earthy, spice-inspired tones are also the biggest kitchen trend for the new year.

‘Earthy shades are set to be a big trend for 2026,’ says Holly Cockburn, Ideal Home’s Content Editor for Kitchens and Bathrooms. ‘The new year is all about curating cosy, lived-in spaces and this couldn’t be more fitting for a kitchen, which sits at the heart of your home. Burgundy hues will be big, alongside earthy, spice-inspired shades, used to create characterful kitchens that will make you want to linger.’

Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick and author of Master the Art of Colour, available at Amazon, continues, ‘If you want your kitchen to feel bright but you still want to embrace burgundy, opt for White 06 on your walls and cabinets and introduce Purple 03 in accent. Because burgundy purple is an incredibly anchoring colour, it's a great choice for a kitchen island. It will add depth to your space without overwhelming it.’

7. The bathroom trend – Bathrooms as part of the home

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Have you ever noticed the stark contrast between the way we tend to decorate our bathrooms and how we decorate the rest of our homes? But this decorating gap is about to close in 2026 as bathrooms that don’t look like bathrooms are about to take over as the most important bathroom trend.

‘Bathrooms in 2026 won’t actually feel like bathrooms at all. The focus is on creating homely spaces that link more closely with the other areas of your home, so that a bathroom feels like a lived-in space, rather than a cold, stark one. While carpeted bathrooms might not be back yet, maximalist colour palettes, patterned tiles and room for an armchair (or a stool if you’re not quite convinced) will make a bathroom feel like a space to unwind in for much longer,’ Holly at Ideal Home explains.

8. The era – Art Deco of the 1920s

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

In its trend forecasting report for 2026, Pinterest named ‘Neo Deco’ one of the biggest home trends for next year. It’s a modern take on the glamorous Art Deco style, favoured throughout the 1920s all the way to early 30s and defined by luxurious geometric patterns, curves and rich materials like brass, chrome and velvet.

The 2026 Pinterest Predicts report states that ‘this retro aesthetic is back with crisp chevrons, fan arches and other geometric hits, all edged in chrome or brass’.

9. The lighting trend – Sculptural shapes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Turning even your lighting into expressive, sculptural silhouettes is very much in line with the individualistic and deeply personal approach to decorating, which is the overarching theme of 2026.

Last year’s biggest lighting trends were also all about sculptural shapes. But in 2026, they take on a more retro-inspired look. ‘Sculptural statement pieces reinterpret vintage silhouettes with updated proportions, simplified lines and elevated detailing,’ says Mara Miller, founder of lighting brand Industville. ‘High-shine finishes are giving way to more tactile, nuanced treatments like softly patinated brass, bronze and richly textured metals that lend warmth, depth and a handcrafted quality.’

Castlery Faro Sculptural Floor Lamp £239 at Castlery Lamps - both floor and table ones - with totem-shaped bases are one of the most popular ways to embrace sculptural lighting. And this floor lamp from Castlery is certainly a standout piece. MADE Axel Table Lamp in Brass £95 at John Lewis Not only does this MADE table lamp boast a sculptural shape, but the brass finish is also the perfect match for Art Deco-inspired interiors. La Redoute Funambule Contemporary Metal 2-Arm Wall Light £139.99 at La Redoute If you want something that's sculptural but also modern, look no further than this La Redoute wall light. Similar to the dining table image above, this light fixture also features petal-shaped lampshades which I love.

10. The wallpaper trend – Art-inspired murals

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

In the second half of 2025, the popularity of artistic mural wallpapers started to go drastically up. Google searches for ‘mural wallpaper’ increased by 1,150% in 2025 compared to 2024 – and by July 2025, searches skyrocketed over 5,000% since May 2025. This growth in murals’ popularity is expected to grow even further in 2026, as even homeware and furniture brand Andrew Martin reports a 32% increase in mural sales year on year.

‘Mural wallpapers have really come back into their own – we’re seeing a big shift as people look for ways to make bolder, more expressive choices at home,’ says David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin. ‘Far from the one-dimensional feature walls of the past, today’s murals feel immersive and creative, with scenic landscapes, painterly panoramas and art-inspired designs that bring real character to a space.’

11. The material trend – Natural textures

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Bevan)

For the first time ever, Etsy named a ‘texture of the year’ for 2026 which happens to be washed linen. But it’s not just this breezy, natural material that’s going to be celebrated in 2026. Other natural, textural materials are set to rise in popularity, too.

‘A 15% increase in searches for terracotta bowls and vases highlights a renewed appreciation for earthy, handcrafted materials. Valued for their warm, grounding tones, these pieces are becoming staples in contemporary styling,’ Dayna at Etsy says.

Marianne at Dulux adds, ‘Natural materials and tactile textures will dominate, creating warmth and comfort. Furniture and decor will be tactile and welcoming. Soft woven fabrics, washed linens and warm timbers invite touch and comfort. Handcrafted ceramics will bring soul to every room.’

12. The paint trend – The 6th wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

2025 was all about painting the ceiling, an often neglected part of the room, also known as the 5th wall. But according to Farrow & Ball, the popular paint brand and respected authority in the world of paint and interiors, 2026 will belong to the 6th wall – also known as the floor.

‘Very often people put flooring at the bottom of the list when designing an interior,” says Joa Studholme, Farrow & Ball’s colour curator. ‘But that shouldn’t be the case. Painted floors are incredibly cost-effective and totally transformative, either as a statement piece, a dramatic burst, an anchoring detail, or just a way to breathe new life into a room.’

You can either paint your floors a single colour - whether that’s an easy neutral or a bolder shade - or you can opt for a pattern instead. Stripes and chequers are among the most popular paint trends when it comes to flooring.

When combined all together, these individual home decor trends are a recipe for a comfortable, relaxing and yet personable and creative home.