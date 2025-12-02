A Thrifty Kind of Christmas: Christmas in a reno is never going to be perfect, but that doesn't mean it can't have its own kind of beauty

Committed home renovators David and Andrew Harrison-Colley (better known on Instagram as The Home Boys) are part of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing their thoughts on making a home together and living through the tricky parts. See the rest of their articles here.

We’re finally heading into a Christmas where the walls are painted, the ceilings are finished (mostly), and we have rooms that actually resemble a liveable space. After a few years of makeshift festive decorating - think fairy lights draped from rafters and half-built rooms - we’re looking forward to creating something a little more intentional.

That doesn’t mean going over the top. Our idea of festive style is simple, thrifty, and full of personality - the kind of decorating that makes a space feel warm and welcoming, whether we’re hosting guests at home or getting the holiday rental ready for the holidays. A mix of vintage finds, handmade touches and a few on-trend updates can make any space - finished or not quite - feel a bit more magical.

The New Nostalgia: Why Vintage Always Wins

If there’s ever a time of year made for vintage charm, it’s Christmas. There’s something about mixing old and new that makes a space feel instantly more personal - as if your collection has evolved over time rather than being bought in one go.

Vintage glassware, thrifted candlesticks, or a slightly wonky brass reindeer picked up at a car boot sale all add character. And this year, that layered look happens to be right on trend - paper ornaments, warm metallics, deep greens and natural textures are all back. The best part? Most of it can be found second-hand, borrowed, or made yourself.

Of course, styling with character doesn’t mean everything has to be old - it's all about choosing what’s worth investing in and where you can get creative.

Where to Spend vs. Save

We’ve learned that not everything needs to be new - but a few well-chosen pieces make all the difference.

Spend a little more on:

Fairy lights that last more than one season.

Quality candles or LED tapers for safe, soft light.

A good quality faux Christmas tree, if you don’t have a real one.

Save on:

Tableware, glassware and vases (charity shops are full of hidden gems).

Decorative details like ribbons, napkin ties or baubles that can be refreshed each year.

Our holiday rental's dining table, for example, is usually a mix of eras: vintage plates, preloved glassware, and a few newer high street finds to pull it together. The mix always feels effortless - and it means the space can evolve each year without ever feeling too themed.

DIY Spotlight: The Marble Bauble Revival

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

One of our favourite festive projects from a few years ago was giving tired old baubles a new life. We tried a nail-varnish marbling trick we’d spotted online - and it worked far better than expected.

Here’s the simple version:

Fill a disposable tub with water. Add a few drops of nail varnish (we used burgundy, gold and cream). Swirl gently, then dip the bauble in to coat it. Let it dry, then finish with ribbon.

The result? A one-of-a-kind, handmade finish that feels far more expensive than it is. It’s proof that festive decorating doesn’t have to mean starting from scratch - sometimes, it’s just about reinventing what you already have.

Five £10-and-Under Styling Tricks

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

When you’re keeping it simple - whether that’s by choice or because the finishing touches are still in progress - these small ideas make a big difference:

Foraged Greenery:

Branches of pine, eucalyptus or even ivy from the garden adds instant life (and scent) to any room.

Branches of pine, eucalyptus or even ivy from the garden adds instant life (and scent) to any room. Velvet or vintage-style Ribbons:

Use them to tie napkins, hang baubles, wrap presents (as shown above) or tie around candle jars for an instant upgrade.

Use them to tie napkins, hang baubles, wrap presents (as shown above) or tie around candle jars for an instant upgrade. Candlelight Layers:

Cluster mismatched candles in varying heights - soft light hides a multitude of renovation sins.

Cluster mismatched candles in varying heights - soft light hides a multitude of renovation sins. Matte-Sprayed Finds:

A quick coat of a matte colour or gold spray paint can make a charity-shop vase look designer, filled with foraged branches.

A quick coat of a matte colour or gold spray paint can make a charity-shop vase look designer, filled with foraged branches. Festive Corners, Not Full Rooms:

Focus on one or two small areas - a window ledge, a console table, or your dining setup - and let the rest stay calm and uncluttered.

The Joy of Imperfection

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Our Christmas style might look different from year to year - sometimes a bit makeshift, sometimes surprisingly polished - but it always feels personal. Whether it’s fairy lights strung across our own home or a perfectly styled holiday rental ready to welcome guests, the goal is the same: warmth, welcome, and a little bit of sparkle.

Because in the end, the best homes - and the best Christmases - aren’t about picture-perfect decor. They’re about the stories behind the things you choose to keep, reuse, or reimagine.

And if that means a few marble-dipped baubles and fairy lights hanging from a newly installed beam, well - that sounds like our kind of Christmas.