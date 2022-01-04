We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Just as a car needs servicing to keep it driving smoothly, a boiler service is an important maintenance task to keep the engine of your home operating well. But, how often should a boiler be serviced to keep it safe and efficient? And, is it a homeowners responsibility required by law? We ask the experts.

How often should a boiler be serviced? How often your boiler should be serviced by law depends on your living arrangements. However, routine servicing will keep your appliance safe, save you money and keep your warranty valid.

Boiler service requirements for homeowners If you are the home owner, it’s not a legal requirement to have a boiler service. However, it’s an annual maintenance task that if overlooked could end up leaving you in the cold and out of pocket in the long run. Or, worse still, neglecting the task may lead to having to replace a boiler completely. ‘In order to keep your boiler working as effectively as possible, it is important to book in regular boiler services’ advises Martyn Bridges, Head of Technical Communication and Product Management at Worcester Bosch. ‘An unserviced boiler could lead to faults, higher energy bills and your warranty ending early.’

Boiler service requirements for tenants

Landlords are required by law to have gas appliances in rental properties checked for safety. As stated on the Gas Safe Register, under The Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998 (GSIUR), it is outlined that duty of care as a landlord is to ensure all gas appliances, fittings, chimneys and flues are safe and working efficiently.

This includes a boiler check for gas safety. The assessment, required by law is carried out between 10-12 months after the last completed check. On completion, tenants will be issued a Gas Safety record. Remember, a gas safety check may not include a full service.

‘I recommend tenants check their private landlord agreement. A boiler service may not be included within the Gas Safety Check level of cover the landlord owns,’ says Paul Sturgess, Voids Contractor for WestKent. ‘However, as central heating systems advance in technology, a boiler service is usually required as part of the safety check to establish the Gas Safety Certificate valid.’

Why have a boiler service?

An annual boiler service will ensure it’s running efficiently and safely to keep your home at the perfect temperature. Regular maintenance will minimise the risk of breakdowns and lengthen the appliance lifespan.

Safety– All devices that burn wood or fossil fuels such as natural gas could produce carbon monoxide (CO) if they are faulty. The gas is odourless, colourless and tasteless so can easily go undetected. It is vital to test your boiler regularly by a Gas Safe registered engineer to keep your home safe and your family in good health. Warranty – Although it’s not a legal requirement, an annual boiler service may be a manufacturer’s condition to maintain a boiler’s certificate of guarantee. ‘Some warranties require annual servicing to remain valid, so it’s worth checking your warranty details,’ explains a spokesperson from Worcester Bosch. It is the owner’s responsibility to book any service appointments within the warranty period. Energy efficiency – A maintained and regularly serviced boiler will work to ensure your appliance is running with optimum energy efficiency and will prolong the lifespan of the boiler. Cost efficiency – The cost of maintaining a boiler regularly can be significantly less than the cost of breakdown repairs or replacement boilers. Boiler service companies and energy suppliers usually offer options to spread the cost making the agreement less of a dent on your bank balance. Fault finding – If a broken boiler during winter months sounds like a nightmare situation, an annual boiler service should put your mind at ease. During a service, a gas engineer will identify and fix any foreseeable problems before they occur.

What does a boiler service entail?