How much does loft insulation cost and is it worth it?

Insulating your home is vital for reducing energy wastage and adding loft insulation is one of the most cost-effective solutions. According to Energy Saving Trust, you can lose a quarter of heat through the roof of an uninsulated home, but by installing loft insulation you’re effectively covering your home in a blanket.

That means you’re keeping heat inside the house and stopping it from escaping in the colder, winter months. It’s the perfect solution when it comes to insulating your home. The question is what does loft insulation cost and is it worth the investment?

‘Homeowners will undoubtedly reap the long-term financial benefits of investing in home insulation that will last winter after winter,’ says Jenny Turner property manager at Insulation Express. Remember, there are loft insulation grants available.

How much does loft insulation cost?

Read on to find out more about the loft insulation cost you will have to consider depending on the insulation you choose. There are lots of different types of insulation to choose from including sheet, blanket, loose-fill, brown fibre and insulated loft boards.

Here we explain the difference between each type and how much each costs on average to install. Plus the pros and cons each.

1. Sheet insulation cost

Sheet insulation, also called foam board, comes in rigid sheets and is typically made from polyurethane. More expensive sheets come with a moisture resistant coating. This type of insulation is ideal for installing in the sloping sides of the roof, which means it’s often used in loft conversions. ‘There’s a wide range of competitor products on the market which vary in quality, so you’ll need to do your research and look for ones with good thermal and fire-resistant properties,’ says property and construction expert Thomas Goodman at MyJobQuote.co.uk.

Pros

Comes in boards, so they’re easy to cut to size and handle

They can even be ordered pre-cut to size

Can be covered with plasterboard for an attractive finish

Cons

It can be a more expensive product compared to other insulation types

Typical cost per m2 Between £7.75 and £11 per m2

2. Blanket insulation cost

Available in rolls, blanket insulation is typically made from foil-backed felt, rock, glass or mineral fibre. It’s installed by laying between flooring joists in a loft and manufacturers offer the product in a variety of standard widths to match different sized lofts. It’s probably one of the most common and widely used types of insulation, especially for DIY installations.

Pros

It’s an affordable option

Available in a range of materials

Ideal for DIY installation

Cons

Rolls can be really bulky and you have to cut it to size on site in the loft, so it’s best suited to lofts with little obstruction

Some materials will irritate the skin, so you’ll need to invest in protective clothing to wear during installation

Typical cost per m2 From £5 per m2

3. Loose fill insulation cost

Most common materials used for loose fill insulation are cellulose, fibreglass and mineral wool. It’s a lightweight material and comes in a bag which can be poured in to conform to the space, making it ideal for retrofit projects. You’ll need to make sure there are no cracks or holes in the ceiling before installation and use a brush or rake to level out the fill. What’s more, if you’re not fitting boarding over the top of it, make sure the roof space isn’t draughty as high winds are likely to unsettle the product.

Pros

It’s a light-weight material, so easy to handle

Ideal for awkward spaces, as you don’t need to worry about cutting it to size

Cons

Extra care needs to be taken when installing, to avoid breathing in harmful fibres or causing a skin irritation

Loose-fill insulation may not stay in place, especially in draught-prone lofts

Typical cost per m2 Between £5 and £7.50 per m2

4. Blown fibre insulation cost

Blown fibre insulation is similar to loose fill, except that it’s mechanically blown into your loft space by a specialist. Wool is the most common material and it’s ideal for use when blanket insulation isn’t possible, which tends to be when joists are obstructed.

Pros

It’s quick to install

Cons

You need to hire a specialist who has the correct equipment

As you can’t do it yourself, it tends to be a more expensive material to fit than other insulation types

Typical cost per m2 £55 per m2

Is loft insulation worth it?

According to independent finance brokers Norton Finance, the loft of a mid-terrace house costs around £285 to insulate with 270mm insulation. That cost will likely pay for itself in just over a year due to the reduction in your energy bill, as well as reduce a home’s carbon footprint by 530kg every year.

‘Installing loft insulation will mean you will use your heating less and, consequently, save on your utility bills. What’s more, it will also improve your property’s energy performance rating (EPC),’ says property and construction expert Thomas Goodman.

‘This in turn helps to increase the value of your home and make it more attractive to potential buyers if and when you come to sell it.’