Should you choose an aluminium front door? I weigh up the pros and cons to see if the higher price tag is actually worth it

Your house’s front door doesn’t just provide kerb appeal and a good first impression — it also plays an essential role in security and how warm the house stays during cold weather.

The process of choosing a new front door requires more than just an opinion on colour and design — you will need to factor security and insulation, so your house remains warm in winter, into your front door ideas too. Aluminium doors are one of the most popular options available right now, but how do they weigh up against cost-effective uPVC and aesthetically-pleasing timber?

Are aluminium front doors any good?

'Aluminium front doors give a slick, modern appearance, are strong, have good thermal properties and come in a huge amount of colours, styles and finishes,' begins Matt Higgs our managing director at Kloeber. 'The front door to your home can give your property personality and can be a reflection of you.'

Pros of aluminium front doors

Modern aluminium doors are known to be really good insulators as the design usually includes foam cores and polyamide thermal breaks. These additions help to keep the cold air out and the warm air in during extreme weather, ensuring a consistently comfortable temperature inside the house. Strength: 'Aluminium front doors are generally very strong, the multi-chamber profiles create strength and rigidity,' continues Matt Higgs. 'In terms of strength a good quality aluminium is up there with timber as one of the strongest materials for door frames.'

As with timber or uPVC doors, aluminium doors are available in all manner of shapes, styles and colours. Premium quality aluminium doors will be powder coated in the chosen colour, giving a smooth low-maintenance finish. Low-maintenance and durability: Aluminium requires little-to-no maintenance, making them a fantastic option compared with timber, which needs to be repainted every few years. Good aluminium doors should last at least 35 years, but many premium products will last longer.

Cons of aluminium doors

When it comes to how much a front door costs, aluminium is a mid-range material, but the additional cost of aluminium might be prohibitive for some. uPVC doors are typically cheaper, although they might not offer the same level of benefits. The average cost of an aluminium door can be between £1,400 to £2,500. Corrosion potential: In coastal areas, aluminium might suffer from corrosion due to the salt in the air. A decent quality powder coating will better protect from this issue.

In coastal areas, aluminium might suffer from corrosion due to the salt in the air. A decent quality powder coating will better protect from this issue. Minimal changes: Once aluminium front doors are installed, you can’t really change or update it. So, if styles move on in the next two or three decades, you will find it difficult to repaint or adapt to modernise the door.

Are aluminium doors better than uPVC?

As we've seen with uPVC vs aluminium windows, the main differences between uPVC and aluminum front doors are cost, thermal performance, strength, and lifespan. uPVC, although cheaper on average at around £600, will need to be of a higher quality to really compete with the advantages of aluminium doors.

'Aluminium is significantly stronger when compared to other popular front door materials such as uPVC,' says Martin Burgess from Vufold. 'This strength means aluminium doors are less prone to warping, contracting, or expanding with temperature changes. This results in a strong, secure door that will open and close smoothly for many years.'

Matt Higgs continues: 'Maintenance wise, aluminium is the best material, all you need to do is keep it clean and it's unlikely that you'll ever have any issues. Timber will require some maintenance over the years and uPVC will deteriorate over time, lasting the least amount of time.;

A top-end uPVC door with increased thermal performance will likely cost around £1,200, but won’t have the additional strength that aluminium provides. The additional costs of an aluminium front door should be considered alongside the extra years of use they will offer, compared with uPVC, which usually lasts around 25 years before degrading.

Are aluminium front doors expensive?

Although aluminium doors have a higher price tag than uPVC doors, they’re still cheaper than timber doors making them a good mid-range option. However, the upper end of aluminium doors can vary wildly, depending on finish, glazing, higher thermal performances and unique designs.

'The average cost of an aluminium front door is around £1,400, depending on the door design and accessories,' advises Martin Burgess. However, Matt Higgs suggests it could be higher: 'A good quality aluminium front door will start at around £2,500 and can cost as much as £7,000 - 8,000 depending on the size, style and features. On average, I'd allow around £3,500 - £4,500 for a higher-end door.'

Overall costs can be reduced by choosing a simple design with an off-the-shelf colour. Always compare at least three quotes from different suppliers to find the best product for your budget.

Where can you buy aluminium doors from?

FAQs

Can you install your own aluminium front door?

Yes, you can install your own aluminium front door, but only if you’re confident in your DIY abilities. Some companies will provide the door with an assembly kit, while other will specify if a professional is required. Aluminium doors can be very heavy, so it’s best to get at least one other person to assist.

Can you paint an aluminium door?

You can repaint an aluminium door by either sending to a professional, who will use a spray to ensure a consistent finish, or opt to take on the job DIY, which can be a time-consuming process to achieve a decent result.

The door will need to be cleaned with soapy water and a microfibre cloth, carefully sanded, primed using multiple thin coats, and, finally, painted using an epoxy or acrylic product. A paint sprayer, like this Bosch model from B&Q, could help you get a flawless finish. You can also choose to seal the door to better protect against UV, corrosion and extreme weather.

If a new front door isn't on the cards just yet, you can try these ways to make your front door look more attractive instead.