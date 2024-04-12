How to make your front door look more attractive – 10 ways to give it kerb appeal

Making your front door look more attractive is one of those simple upgrades that will lift your spirits every time you return home. Plus it doesn't hurt if you're looking to sell your home too.

Your front door ideas are the first thing you or guests see when they arrive, so it is the starting point for any first impression. You can change the colour, add new hardware or consider adding plant pots. Bailey Oates, colour expert at Earthborn says, 'As a simple job, even DIY newbies can take this on and breathe a new lease of life into the home in as little as a day.'

Nailing the front door colour though should be your first and foremost consideration. 'Your front door is an introduction to you and your home, so let the colour reflect your personality. If you are a sunny, gregarious person then explore the possibility of a deep saturated sunshine yellow. If you err towards the more ordered and methodical, consider an elegant, restrained shade such as Green Smoke,' suggests Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.

How to make your front door look more attractive

From adding window film to hardware, there's something below for every price point, check out our inspirational ideas that will have your front door looking more attractive in no time.

1. Choose a complementary colour

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Painting your door is one of the quickest and most effective ways to make your front door look more attractive. But the colour you pick is key, as it should complement the rest of the exterior, Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene explains:

‘In the same way you would look at paint colours alongside curtain fabrics and furnishings, consider the architectural elements of your exterior too: do you have red or yellow tone bricks, limestone or granite walls, what colour are your roof tiles? Build these into your design scheme to ensure your paint choices are complementary.

For example, a blue door with yellow/orange brickwork, or consider injecting colour into your outdoor scheme with a bright, impactful colour on your front door – it certainly makes a statement and will put a smile on the face of your guests and passers-by, or for a more classic option, muted pastel tones such as aquamarine are perfect for a restful finish.’

2. Paint the masonry

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

Once you've chosen your front door colour consider the masonry too. You want to make your front door stand out and look amazing as a whole, so stand back and look at your exterior as a whole.

Painting the porch masonry in a darker or contrasting shade will highlight the door colour and add depth.

'If the walls are rendered, you can mimic this harmonious colour palette by using a related shade on the surrounding masonry. For an equally impactful – but more nuanced look, consider an unlikely combination of strong, charismatic colours such as Plimsoll and Squid Ink; this can emphasise interesting architectural features and brings stunning design impact,' explains Andy Greenall, head of design, Paint & Paper Library.

3. Add a welcoming light

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Living in the UK, many of us will only see our front door in the dark for a significant portion of the year, so lighting is essential. A pendant hung over the door as part of a small front porch idea add a touch of elegance to a period home. Alternatively, wall-mounted lanterns on either side of a front door will add a simple symmetry.

'Good exterior lighting has the power to transform your home and should be considered carefully to maximise the features and the function of your outdoor space. A well-thought out mixture of task and ambient lighting will make your front door an attractive, inviting space – and safer for people arriving at the property at night,' says Charlie Bowles, director, Orginal BTC.

If you aren't able to mount a new light, you can opt for free-standing lanterns on a doorstep, or dotted along your front garden path ideas. This is perfect for quickly adding a welcoming glow to you and your guests.

4. Hang a seasonal wreath

(Image credit: Ingenious Gifts)

A simple, yet very effective way to add colour to your front door is to hang a seasonal wreath. We tend to only think about them at Christmas, but you could use wreath ideas all year round.

Dried flower wreaths are a great option as they are longer lasting and come in bright shades. You can give it more impact by adding a satin ribbon bow to the bottom.

5. Pop up an archway

(Image credit: Earthborn)

Depending on the style of your house, adding a metal arch or trellises on either side of the front door can instantly give you that chocolate box country cottage look. These are perfect for training climbing roses or sweat peas up for a burst of colour and scent when you walk through the door.

The main caveat for this is that you will need to invest a little extra time in nurturing your plants. However, the end result will be well worth your efforts.

6. Invest in new hardware

(Image credit: Croft)

Investing in hardware is one of the main things you can do to make your front door look more attractive.

'A small accent that makes a major impact on a front door or front entrance is new and interesting hardware. The difference in design and finish can change the entire character of the door and how people see your home, so ensure you choose hardware that is quality-made and striking in appearance – as this is essentially the first thing your guests see before entering your home,' says Paul Clifford, managing director at Croft.

There are plenty of beautiful designs to choose from, from bee-shaped knockers to floral trails, make sure you match it to your door knob for cohesion.

7. Use window film

(Image credit: Purlfrost)

If your front door has glass panes then window film is a brilliant way to add a quick upgrade. You can mimic stained glass or try out the reeded glass trend with little cost and zero commitment. You can pick window film up at Dunelm for just £6, as well as a host of other places.

'Window film is an inexpensive and effective way to upgrade your front door, plus the installation process is simple enough that you can do it yourself. It’s low on mess, waste, and transport costs so it’s significantly more budget-friendly, especially if you’re in the middle of massive renovations or looking to save money,' explains Joanna Baumard, co-founder of Purlfrost.

8. Tile your pathway

(Image credit: Future)

Lead your eye up to your front door with a beautifully tiled pathway. You can match the tiles to your door colour, or choose a scheme that's in keeping with the era of your home – like classic Victorian tiles for example.

Perk up your front garden ideas by planting flowers on each side of the pathway or use planters full of seasonal blooms, it's about creating a visual statement that finishes at your front door.

FAQs

How can I make my front door look prettier?

The quickest way is give it a lick of paint, front door colours are personal and can be transformational. 'Painting the exterior of your home in a new colour, even just your front door, is a great way to transform the look and feel of a property without breaking the bank. A bright colour will inject personality into the entrance, creating a welcoming first impression,' says Bailey Oates.

Add in some pretty planters during the winter months for added colour and choose door hardware that suits the style of your home.

How can I make my front door look grand?

Aside from your door colour, hardware is the next step to making your door front door look grand.

'To make a grand entrance, opt for a large knocker to draw the eye in. From a modern ring design to a more traditional doctor’s knocker in keeping with the style of a period home, choose the same finish for your door knob for a cohesive design,' advises Paul Clifford.

Another option is to invest in a couple of bay trees for each side of your front door, they definitely add a statement to your exterior.

Spruce up your front door colour, add some lighting and a splash of greenery and your front door will be the envy of the street in no time.