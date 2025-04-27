If your windows are due to be replaced, you'll need to carefully consider all the options available to you. And when it comes to the glazing in particular, it's important to assess whether triple glazing is worth it in your home.

When weighing up double vs triple glazing, the right option for your home will largely depend on your efficiency goals and available budget.

But ultimately, is the extra expense associated with an additional pane a sensible investment? We asked the experts to find out.

Is triple glazing worth it?

Is triple glazing worth it?

There's a sizeable cost difference between double and triple glazed windows as Liam Spencer, owner of Northallerton Glass, explains: ‘As a general estimate, triple glazing can cost around 30% to 50% more than double glazing. An average double glazed window may cost roughly £325, compared to £485 for a triple glazed window, with a £160 difference per window between the two.’

So you'll understandably want to make sure you are going to reap added benefits if you are going to fork out more to buy and install triple glazed units.

'The extra expense of triple glazing can be worth it, as they can be two and a half times more efficient than older double glazed windows,' adds Liam. And a modernised home with an improved EPC rating could also be worth more if you are planning on selling.

However, for some triple glazing won't be the right solution, according to home heating expert Nicholas Auckland: 'Triple glazing can be worth it, but it's not always necessary for every home, especially if you're tight on budget. It's definitely best to consider a whole-house approach to energy efficiency, rather than a standalone upgrade.

'I recommend upgrading standard or low quality double glazing to high quality A-rated double glazing before opting for triple glazing.'

Can all homes benefit from triple glazing?

Can all homes benefit from triple glazing?

Before you invest in triple glazing, it's worth remembering that some homes will benefit from it more than others.

So you'll need to carefully assess how the benefits of triple glazing will apply to your specific home and circumstances.

Energy efficiency

Energy efficiency

If you are looking to improve your home's energy efficiency and you are planning on staying in your home for the foreseeable future, then triple glazing could be a good option.

Liam explains: 'A standard double glazed window has an average WER (windows energy rating) of A, with A+ being the highest available most often. In comparison, triple glazed windows can have an average WER of A++, and upgrading to triple glazing can result in up to 50% more energy efficiency.'

But to get the most out of the investment and maximise comfort levels, your home will need to be pretty airtight in the first place.

In an old, draughty property, installing triple glazing could be a bit of a waste of money unless you bring in some serious draught-proofing ideas alongside their installation, which could add significantly to the cost.

From a temperature regulation point of view, triple glazing can be effective, but you are likely to feel the benefits more in a colder climate than one that doesn't necessarily see extremes of temperature.

The best option is to speak to your glazing provider about the energy efficiency of different glazing types on offer as you may be able to achieve your goals with a double glazed unit, with potential a specialist glass coating, without having to go to the expense of triple glazing.

Security

Security

With the extra thickness and weight that comes along with a third pane, triple glazing needs to be housed in a robust frame. This can add to it's security credentials, which can be a huge plus point for homeowners.

However, that additional sturdiness also means extra weight, which can make triple glazed windows more challenging to open.

Before opting for triple glazing to improve security alone, it's worth considering how you can maximise these credentials with a double-glazed unit first, especially if you are looking to keep costs as low as possible.

Noise reduction

Noise reduction

If outside noise is a problem in your home, then triple glazing may be a worthy investment.

Liam says: 'Certain homes may benefit more from installing triple glazing than others. For example, a property in a noisy area will benefit more from triple glazing due to their superior soundproofing qualities, as the sound has to penetrate through an additional pane of glass. This can be useful if you live near an airport or under a flight path, or by a busy road.'

According to the Federation of Master Builders, triple glazed windows can reduce external noise by an additional 10 decibels compared to double glazed windows.

For really troublesome noise, it's also worth considering paying extra for special acoustic glass.

But before you commit, it's worth comparing the soundproofing credentials of high spec double glazing against those of triple glazing, as in some cases, the double glazing may be all you need.

How to maximise the benefits of triple glazing

If you are going to pay extra for triple glazing, it's worthwhile paying attention to the potential return on your investment.

If, after speaking to glazing experts, you find that triple glazing can solve your specific issues better than high quality double glazing, then it's likely to be a sound choice.

After all, improving how you live in and interact with your home can be priceless. And if triple glazing can have a positive impact on your energy bills at the same time, then all the better.

But to get the most out of your triple glazing, it's best to adopt a whole house approach as Nicholas explains: 'For the standard home you might not see a significant return on investment unless you’re upgrading every element of the home's insulation.'

However, if you are hoping to recoup the initial costs in the form of reduced energy bills, you'll need to think long-term. If you want to install triple glazing but are planning on selling up in the short-term, you are unlikely to maximise the benefit of those lower bills.