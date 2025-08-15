Is grey making a comeback? Experts say it’s ‘the perfect foundation for a serene space’

If there’s one word that could sum up 2025 so far, it’s ‘colourful’. This has been the year to embrace bold design choices and experiment with vibrant patterns and shades to create a playful energy.

With this shift came a noticeable decline in certain neutral shades, like grey. We’ve started to embrace more vibrant and bold paint trends instead and waved goodbye to grey kitchen walls , living rooms, carpets, the whole lot.

But now, this classic hue seems to be making a comeback, and experts are swearing by it for its soothing properties.

The grey resurgence

Even with the recent decline in grey, it is a timeless shade that can never truly go out of style. It might have lost some popularity, but we believe there is still a place for grey living room ideas in 2025.

‘Despite shifts in popularity and trends, grey always remains a timeless neutral,’ says Iona Graham, community and social manager at Graham & Brown. ‘Its versatility allows it to bridge both modern and traditional aesthetics, making it a reliable choice for people who want longevity in their design choices.’

Not only this, but it is also loved for its ability to boost feelings of relaxation in the home. Many of us have embraced bold colour this year, but it’s still important to ensure that our home can double as a calming space for us to unwind. Everyone’s idea of this looks different, but there are certain shades – like grey– that can help boost feelings of relaxation.

‘Grey has never truly disappeared from interiors, it’s simply evolved,’ shares Debbie Leigh, design manager at ILIV. ‘It’s wonderfully grounding, with a quiet, steady quality that can make a space feel more restful and connected.’

These properties have cemented grey as a go-to shade to create a happy home. ‘Colour profoundly influences mood, energy, and sensory perception,’ says Iona, ‘and grey is the perfect foundation for a serene space.’

In fact, Graham and Brown have recently teamed up with The Sensory Home® to create a paint collection that is intended to soothe the senses, and it’s no surprise that grey-ish tones dominate the range.

‘People are craving colours that create a sense of calm yet feel contemporary,’ shares Pippa Jameson, founder of The Sensory Home®. ‘They’re also looking for palettes that work as a foundation for multiple functions, and grey, with its subtle sophistication, is perfect for that.’

‘Grey has a centring effect, helping to regulate mood and create balance, which is why the colours in our sensory-driven collection have grey undertones,’ she adds.

Using grey in the home

‘Grey offers incredible flexibility in the home,’ says Iona. ‘It can be used to create a calm, neutral backdrop that promotes tranquillity, or paired with warmer greys and brighter colours to evoke a cosy, lived-in feel.’ Unsure how to incorporate it into your scheme? We asked the experts

1. Nail your shade

While grey as a colour can encourage feelings of calm, different shades can evoke different emotions. ‘A lot of interior designers are embracing deeper, richer greys. These tones add depth and sophistication without overwhelming a space,’ says Iona.

Or, embrace softer tones for a more subtle approach. ‘In softer, warmer tones, grey creates a cocooning effect that promotes calm and focus, while cooler shades can bring a crisp, airy freshness,’ advises Debbie.

2. Add nature to your scheme

‘Bring in biophilic elements such as greenery and wooden touches, to make grey feel organic and alive,’ advises Pippa.

While grey is a naturally calming colour in its own right, houseplants and natural elements are also known to reduce stress and promote healing benefits. The two paired together will result in a perfect blend of serenity at home.

3. Pair complementary colours

Remember that grey doesn’t equal monochrome, so have fun with your look! ‘Choose colours with soft grey undertones for a more sophisticated palette,’ says Pippa.

Or, pair the look with greens and blues. ‘When paired with grey, their freshness feels more refined, while the grey gains warmth and depth—each compliments the other,’ she adds.

4. Experiment with texture

To make the most of grey’s benefits, you should avoid letting the space fall flat. For a visually interesting look, try layering different textures within the space. ‘Texture is key to making grey feel warm and inviting, so introduce tactile elements like woven fabrics, velvet, linen or chunky knits,’ says Debbie. For a more natural approach, add elements of natural wood too.

Will you give grey another chance?