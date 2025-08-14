This £6 Amazon buy turned my trailing house plants into a beautiful indoor display – and you’d never know it’s there

If you’ve ever owned a pothos, ivy or string-of-hearts, you’ll know the joy (and slight chaos) that comes when those tendrils start taking over. One week they’re daintily draping from a shelf, the next they’ve decided to swing across the curtain pole and make friends with the lampshade. Lovely and naturalistic, yes – but not exactly the chic, curated plant display you had in mind.

Which is why I was very pleased with myself when I stumbled across these clever little leaf-shaped plant clips. They’re called plant climbing fixtures (£5.99, Amazon) and they’re a game-changer for keeping your trailing plants looking intentional rather than out of control.

Plant Climbing Wall Fixture Clips £5.99 at Amazon UK With 30 clips for less than £6, this pack also comes with self-adhesive stickers included.

In these sunny summer months, houseplants can start to grow quickly thanks to all that extra light and warmth. Which is wonderful, don't get me wrong, but also means those vines can suddenly find themselves trailing onto the floor or dangling precariously near where you like to burn candles.

When I recently found myself in this position (one arm of my silver pothos ending up on the floor and another covering a favourite painting), my mind went straight to command strips, but a white hook doesn't exactly blend in...

(Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt)

The ones I ended up buying are different. They’re small, green and shaped like little leaves, so at a glance they can visually disappear into your plant’s own foliage.

They come with little sticky pads so there’s no drilling or tools required. You just peel off the backing, stick the clip to a clean, dry surface, and gently tuck the vine inside.

Since my plant had exploded in length, I decided to make the most of it and use these long arms to create a bit of a feature on the wall meaning I wasn't just tidying up the pothos, but giving a stretch of blank wall some character and movement.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt) (Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt) (Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt)

And the best bit? They stay put, but they don't seem to be permanent. I had to move one recently because I decided that my plant would look better trailing in a different position and it peeled off without taking any paint with it.

While I picked these up mostly for aesthetics and practicality, training these types of plants can actually help their health too. Clips like these can add support and direct growth, meaning you're stopping them from becoming leggy or in a position where they can't reach the best light.

Other plant clips

So, if you’ve got a plant that’s making a bid for freedom, these little clips could be your secret weapon.