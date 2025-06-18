Is it cheaper to build a pergola or to buy one? Experts say one option is more cost-effective, but not everyone should try it

As summer beckons closer and the warm weather (hopefully) continues, many of us are looking to upgrade our garden's shade solutions. Pergolas are without a doubt the best way to do this, but in the interest of keeping costs down, it's worth asking - is it cheaper to build a pergola or to buy one?

In general, it's much cheaper to build pergola ideas yourself than to buy a pre-made structure, or to have a professional come in and build a custom pergola for you. But the cost difference will vary based on materials, size, and design complexity.

When we asked pergola experts the question, is it cheaper to build a pergola or to buy one - they had a lot to say. Here's all the info you need.

Generally, you can save a fair bit of money if you opt to build a pergola yourself from scratch or use a DIY pergola kit over a pre-made structure.

'To build your own wooden pergola, you’ll find the materials you need at a builder's merchants or timber yards with square posts starting from £9 each,' Reilly Gray, Co-Founder of Suns Lifestyle says. 'Arguably, you’d need to be a dab hand at right angles, or you can buy ready-to-build wooden pergola kits from selected suppliers.'

Keep in mind that building your own pergola isn't the easiest DIY job, but it is doable with the right tools and the know-how. Once you've constructed the wooden structure, you'll need to add pergola shade ideas as well, such as a canvas sail.

What makes wooden pergolas cheaper to build is that you can buy individual posts and rafters at affordable price points. Essentially, it's up to you how much wood you buy and the quality of wood you use, both of which will affect the overall cost. Size and longevity are, therefore, important things to consider before building a pergola.

That being said, you can still buy ready-made wooden pergola kits at an affordable price point.

'Pre-built kits have risen in popularity in recent years, offering a convenient and stylish finish for any garden,' Rory Parkers, outdoor furniture expert at B&Q says. 'You can find budget-friendly options like the Klikstrom Alizé Rectangular Pergola, £300 for the 3x3 and £340 for 3x4.'

Some assembly is required for these pre-built versions, but it is minimal compared to a DIY kit. Some of them are more like a piece of flatpack furniture.

Where can you save costs on a pergola?

You can also save on costs if you opt for a wooden pergola over an aluminium one. But, the budget-friendly nature of wooden structures means they do come with a couple of drawbacks.

'The cons of wooden pergolas are the seasonal use, and often transfer of colouration onto furniture below (green sap), which can be hard to remove,' Reilly says. 'For an all-season shelter, we don’t think you can get better than an industrial-grade aluminium pergola.'

Aluminium pergolas are more expensive - for example, you can get an aluminium pergola (3m x 3m with 4 screens) from Suns Lifestyle for £4,120. That's almost £4,000 more than the B&Q wooden pergola structure, which is a fair whack of money.

So in all, it is cheaper to build a pergola from scratch or a DIY kit than to buy one, but you'll have to weigh up cost versus effort and also if you have the DIY skills to do the job safely.

Nearly all pergolas, even pre-built versions, will require some degree of assembly, so if you're not confident in your DIY skills, it might be best hiring a professional or a TaskRabbit to put it together for you.

Where to buy a pergola

FAQs

Can I build a pergola without council approval in the UK?

'In most cases, you won’t need planning permission to install a pergola in the UK, as many builds fall under permitted development,' Andrew White, outdoor expert at Harbour Lifestyle explains. 'However, it’s crucial to check with your local authority before starting any work - especially if you live in a conservation area, have a listed property, or plan to install your pergola on a raised platform.'

As a good rule of thumb, you won't need planning permission to install a pergola if it takes up less than 50% of the land around the existing building.

Now that we've cleared that up, will you be upgrading your garden's shade solutions in time for summer?