Full of light, views of the garden and a place of space and relaxation - it’s no wonder conservatories are one of the UK’s favourite home improvements. But will adding one improve the market value of your home?

As with many substantial home alterations, like adding a conservatory, you hope that the changes you make not only improve how you live in your home, but boost what it's worth too.

Below, we weigh up how much a conservatory costs versus the potential value added, as well as suggesting ways you can spruce a conservatory to boost its appeal.

Will a conservatory add value to a home?

When it comes to whether a conservatory will add value, the answer is... it depends. The quality and design of the conservatory will make a large impact on the value added, as everyone has been in a glass sauna or ice box bolted badly onto a house at some point and buyers don't usually associate that with a benefit.

Most conservatories (separated by an external door) are also classed as temporary structures, meaning that homebuyers might not even take them into account when making an offer.

‘A key consideration when adding an extension to your home is its potential impact on property value. An ill-designed and poorly executed conservatory may decrease your home’s worth over time, while an intuitively designed structure built with high-quality materials could become an appreciating asset,’ advises Alice Hickling at Vale Garden Houses.

Some conservatory builders and suppliers have suggested that a new conservatory can add up to 7% of market value to a house — that would be a whopping £18,690 in value added to the average house price. However, when the cost of building the conservatory is taken into account - with an average of £15,000 for a simple uPVC structure - the value added isn’t as much as would be desired.

However, a well-built and well-designed conservatory can undoubtedly be a huge advantage to many homes, offering extra space and increased light without the extra cost of an extension.

‘Building a conservatory can be a great way to add extra space to your home. They provide additional light, comfort and a great spot for relaxing in the summer. They can also add value to your property,’ adds Phil Spencer, property expert and founder of the property advice website Move iQ.

A more permanent conservatory extension, such as a conservatory kitchen, would be more likely to offer a return on investment. For instance, gaining planning permission and complying with building regulations to create an insulated structure would allow you to knock-through an exterior wall and forgo the external-grade door.

‘Given the relatively short time it takes to build a conservatory, including snagging and finishing touches, it’s worth contacting your local council before work begins to set wheels in motion early and ensure there are no delays,’ comments Phil Spencer.

Also, using higher-quality materials, such as low-E glazing, an integrated heating system, and a timber, composite or aluminium frame, would further increase the value added to a house.

How can you maximise how much value a conservatory will add?

Integrating your conservatory into the house by knocking through the external wall will ensure your conservatory is an essential and desired element of your home, adding a more permanent space and increasing value.

‘If you decide you don’t want an external door between the conservatory and your home, a full Building Regulation application is needed – the total building needs to comply,’ explains Alex Hewitt, marketing director at UltraFrame.

‘You may need to upgrade the insulation in the rest of the home to offset the heat loss through the conservatory, so the new home and structure are no worse from a heat loss point of view than the existing property. An SAP calculation is usually undertaken by a specialist surveyor. If you wish to replace the doors that separate your home and conservatory with newer ones, they must comply with part L of the Building Regulations, even though the conservatory doesn’t.’

Ideally, the new conservatory design would be considered as part of the entire house, rather than a bolt-on addition at the back, to maximise value added.

‘To increase the possibility of your conservatory adding value to the home, it should take into consideration function, flow and beauty,’ comments Alice Hickling.

‘The new addition should be well-suited to the needs of the homeowners, built for longevity with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, and should integrate well in size and design with the existing property.’

Invest in quality finishing materials and conservatory interior ideas as you would the rest of the house, such as flooring and lighting. Cheap roll vinyl that is often put in doesn’t last long and a single overhead ‘big light’ doesn’t promote a feeling of care and attention.

‘Transform your conservatory into a social space where friends and family can gather and unwind,’ suggests Claire Garner, founder of Claire Garner Interiors. ‘Start by selecting ample seating to accommodate various activities and group sizes. To infuse warmth and personality into the space, introduce elements of natural materials like rattan, wicker, and wood as these textures will add a touch of rustic charm while seamlessly coordinating with the surrounding garden landscape.

‘Enhance the ambiance further with soft lighting fixtures such as pendant lights and floor lamps, and include cushions and throws for added comfort. Incorporate versatile furnishings like footstools which can double up as coffee tables or add side tables to provide convenient surfaces for drinks, snacks, or board games. Complete the look with botanical accents like potted plants, hanging ferns, or floral arrangements to bring the beauty of the outdoors inside.’

Landscaping the garden to ensure the conservatory isn’t just looking at some lack-lustre lawn will also be a great way to entice buyers. Consider a vibrant cottage garden, or charming pond to give a focus to the space around the conservatory, if it isn’t up to scratch when you come to sell.

These simple changes can make a conservatory feel like an advantage, rather than an afterthought that a new buyer will have to deal with.

Can conservatories devalue a house?

Unfortunately, yes, conservatories can devalue a house. A poorly-maintained plastic frame with a polycarbonate roof and single-glazed windows can often indicate a lack of attention that might implicate other parts of the house upkeep.

When viewing houses, I, for one, don’t count the conservatory floor space as ‘extra square footage’ as many do, and see them as something to drain costs to get it into a good condition. That being said, when done properly, they can be the final gem that sells the house for you — we put an offer down above asking price because I was so in love with the sunroom addition that overlooked the garden.

Which adds more value, a conservatory or an extension?

When choosing between an extension and a conservatory, value added compared with investment is a smart way of looking at the decision. Ultimately, building an extension, being a more permanent structure, will add more value to a house, but a glass extension or conservatory extension can be the best of both worlds.

Is a conservatory a good investment?

In my opinion, yes a conservatory is a great investment if you either spend on a high quality structure or plan to be in your home for the cheaper conservatory’s lifespan (approximately 20-30 years for a uPVC model).

The additional space, light and garden views might absolutely transform the way in which you live in your house, but perhaps don’t expect buyers in 10-15 years time to feel the same way. If you’re not willing to invest any further towards higher-quality materials and a holistic design, then the investment towards a conservatory might not justify itself quite so clearly.

If you're home has a dated conservatory that is letting your house down, find out how to modernise it to give your home a boost.