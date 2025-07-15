When you’re drawing up a budget in order to improve the front of your home, you’ll need to know how much it costs to resurface a driveway. That’s because, whether it’s a single parking space or provides room for multiple cars, a driveway has a big influence on kerb appeal.

When it comes to resurfacing a driveway, the surface you choose will make a major contribution to the final bill. But so, too, do the groundworks necessary before it’s laid, and the labour involved in laying the particular surface.

To help you plan your expenditure for your driveway project we’ve put together an expert guide to costs, including the lowest cost option. And we’ve also got the details on whether resurfacing a driveway can add value to your home.

How much does it cost to resurface a driveway?

StoneMaster Block Paving in Light, Mid and Dark Grey, Bradstone (Image credit: Bradstone)

The cost of resurfacing a driveway is influenced by the driveway materials you choose and, where applicable, what it is made from, or how it is customised. These are the details including what you can expect to pay for the material plus the approximate costs for a 30 square metre drive, according to MyJobQuote.

Go for gravel to resurface your driveway, and you can expect to pay from £30 to £50 per square metre for the material with the total cost ranging from £1,000 to £2,500 for a driveway.

If you opt for a paved surface, this can be made from concrete blocks, clay bricks or natural stone. As for the price, pavers made from concrete cost between £50 and £95 per square metre, while brick and stone versions tend to be £65 to £125 per square metre. For a driveway, expect to pay from £1,200 to £4,000.

Tarmac averages around £45 to £65 per square metre plus the cost of installing drainage (see below). For a driveway, that’s around £1,300 to £3,200.

Decide on a resin-bound driveway for the look of gravel without the latter’s maintenance needs and you might pay from £50 to £85 per square metre for the material and £1,200 to £2,000 for a driveway.

Complementing a modern home with concrete tends to cost between £60 and £90 per square metre, or £2,500 to £4,000 for a driveway, but the addition of colouring agents and pattern imprints will increase the final bill.

What factors affect how much it costs to resurface a driveway?

Blooma Naturally Rounded Brown Decorative Stones, B&Q (Image credit: B&Q)

There are a number of elements that will contribute to what you’ll pay for resurfacing a driveway.

Material matters not only because of its price but also because of its implications for drainage. Replacement driveways don't need planning permission if they use permeable (or porous) surfacing. Pick non-permeable tarmac, though, and you might also have to pay for permission. ‘Installing drainage, to allow rainwater to soak away, should help you avoid the cost and hassle of this, but you’ll still have extra costs to factor in,’ says property and construction expert Thomas Goodman at MyJobQuote. Driveway size impacts price, of course, as more materials are needed and the project will take longer, adding to labour costs. Note that, if you opt for pavers, intricate patterns also increase the latter as creating these will take more time. Labour costs also vary depending where you live in the country with those in London and some other areas higher. Removing an existing surface and disposing of waste materials also has a price tag. Machinery and skips can add between £400 and £800 to your cost, according to Thomas. Timing is crucial too. You should also make sure you choose the best time of year to get your driveway done to ensure you get the best result. Otherwise you could find yourself having to pay more to remedy any faults or, at worst, redo it entirely.

What is the best way to resurface a driveway if you’re on a budget?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb Photography)

If you’re on a budget, using gravel is likely to be the best option to resurface a driveway. The reason it typically proves the most economical option is, first, because gravel is less costly than block paving, cobbles and setts, resin, tarmac and concrete.

It can also work out as the least expensive option since it is easier to lay. What’s more, if the sub-base is permeable, you shouldn’t need to install rainwater drainage, notes Thomas Goodman.

FAQs

Will resurfacing a driveway add value to your home?

Resurfacing a driveway could add value to your home. ‘But by how much depends heavily on both the material chosen and the wider context of the property,’ says Robin Edwards, property buying agent at Curetons.

‘A resurfaced driveway typically won’t add a huge percentage to a property’s value in isolation,’ he explains. ‘It might only be in the region of 1 to 3 per cent depending on location, price bracket and how poorly maintained the previous surface was. However, the bigger value comes from eliminating a potential objection for any buyers.’

Materials count when you come to sell. ‘Block paving is often seen as one of the more premium options,’ says Robin. ‘Cobbles and setts can also add significant charm and character, particularly on period or country homes, but they may not suit every buyer as they’re more uneven underfoot and can be harder to maintain.’

Resin can be a sound choice. ‘A high-quality resin driveway can be quite appealing and may offer one of the better returns in terms of perceived value uplift,’ says Robin.

Tarmac remains popular for its practicality, although it isn’t seen as the most luxurious choice, he notes, while gravel and concrete can both divide opinions. ‘Some buyers may see gravel as messy or a bit inconvenient, particularly families with small children, elderly residents or buyers concerned about wheelchair or pushchair access,’ says Robin.

‘Plain concrete is often viewed as rather functional, more appropriate for perhaps a very modern minimalist home,’ he adds. ‘Decorative or stamped concrete can be more attractive, but it depends a lot on execution.’

Make sure you explore your driveway ideas carefully to see what your budget will stretch to.