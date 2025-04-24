5 brilliant budget alternatives to paving slabs that won't cost the earth
Looking to pave your garden on a budget? Try these stand-ins...
If paving is on your list of garden upgrades this year but you're trying to avoid breaking the bank, you'll probably be wondering what budget alternatives to paving slabs are out there.
Whether you're looking for patio ideas on a budget to pave a larger area or you're hoping to find cheap DIY garden path ideas, there's an array of budget-friendly alternative materials to choose from.
We checked in with the experts to pull together a list of the best budget alternatives to paving slabs if you're hoping to cut costs this year.
1. Old bricks
Block pavers don't have to be shiny and new – and if you can source some old bricks from construction sites or builders' merchants, your paving slabs might just take on a new type of charm.
‘I've used old bricks before, and there’s something tactile and grounding about walking on surfaces that have a past,’ says Gary Tidman, lead designer at Only Lifts.
In fact, bricks are among the best materials for paving if you're aiming for a low-cost but classic look.
2. Railway sleepers
The list of garden railway sleeper ideas is long - they're versatile, to say the least – and if you're after some budget alternatives to paving slabs, they're another brilliant option.
‘Old railway sleepers are budget-friendly paving alternatives,’ says Gary. ‘They don't just cut costs – they add unique stories to the landscape, too.’
You can shop a huge range of railway sleepers at B&Q, or check your local timber yard. Sites like eBay and Facebook Marketplace are also great places to nab a good deal.
3. Gravel
Gravel garden ideas are worth looking into if you're looking for budget alternatives to paving slabs, too.
‘Gravel can be utilised to create a softer look throughout the garden, whilst also offering additional drainage to reduce standing water,’ says Trevor Knight, technical garden and driveway specialist at Marshalls Plc.
Of course, gravel won’t be as sturdy as traditional paving slabs. ‘With gravel, you’ve got an economical winner, but bear in mind that it can shift underfoot – true to personality but needing regular attention,’ Gary says.
That said, it’s a brilliant basis for styling your outdoor space. ‘From my experience, like when incorporating solar garden lighting ideas, the simplest materials marry brilliantly with modern tweaks for an efficient, stylish upgrade,’ Gary adds.
Where to buy gravel:
4. Higher quality materials on a budget
If you're hoping to invest in a more premium paving material but don't want to break the bank, there's a surprising amount of choice.
'It is possible to find good quality paving at the budget end,’ says Steven Walley, managing director of London Stone. 'For example, the most popular Indian sandstone colours – Raj Green, Autumn Brown and Kandla Grey – are hard-wearing and start at £25/m2.
'Plus, porcelain paving often offers a very convincing alternative to expensive natural stone at a fraction of the price.’
Just watch out for lesser quality materials disguised as premium. 'There are cheaper colours on the market that are false economy, as they are extremely soft and will start to flake quickly,' Steven warns.
5. Look for off-cuts
If you'd still rather avoid stretching your budget to cover the costs of high-quality paving slabs, it's worth thinking outside of the box, just as you would with bricks and railway sleepers.
‘Checking suppliers for off-cuts and remaindered stock can be a way to access good-quality paving at budget prices,’ suggests Steven from London Stone.
6. Try outdoor tiles
If you're looking for a wide choice of style and colour, outdoor tiles are brilliant budget alternatives to paving slabs. Of course, price ranges vary, but you can find a surprising range at an affordable price tag.
'Outdoor tiles might be more your speed,' says Trevor from Marshalls Plc. 'They're a low-maintenance option that offers a sleek, modern look to your garden.'
Where to buy outdoor tiles:
- B&Q: Shop a huge range of outdoor tiles.
- Wickes: Porcelain tiles starting from low prices.
Which budget alternatives to paving slabs will you be trying this year? Whether you're working with small patio ideas or a larger space, there's an option for every garden size.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
