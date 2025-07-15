This £29 IKEA buy has drastically reduced the amount of dust in my home — and it’s £100s cheaper than its competitors

When I think of IKEA, I think of flat-pack furniture and meatballs. And while I admittedly love both of those things (ideally with lashings of gravy on the latter), there’s rarely been anything at IKEA for me - Ideal Home’s air quality expert - to sink my teeth into. But then I learned that the IKEA UPPÅTVIND Air Purifier exists, and I knew I had to give it a whirl.

After all, it’s my job to test the best air purifiers - and I have to admit that I’m the ideal candidate for these handy appliances as I’m a pet parent, hay fever sufferer and the owner of a very dusty house. However, it’s very rare to find an air purifier under £100, let alone under £30, so I was intrigued to see how such a budget model would fare in my home. My verdict? It’s cheap, cheerful, and surprisingly effective.

The IKEA UPPÅTVIND Air Purifier isn’t a new invention, as it was first launched in 2022, but I’d argue that it’s only really gained traction in the past few months as people become increasingly aware of the air quality in their homes. And one of the things I love most is how stylish and unobtrusive it’s been in my house during the testing process.

The specs are also pretty impressive, especially for something so affordable. Suitable for rooms up to 7m² (which is about the size of the average UK bedroom), it also has 3 fan speeds and a 99.5% filter efficiency.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Of course, it doesn’t come with a HEPA filter that many of the more expensive models offer, but that’s still enough to help you reduce the levels of dust in a home, remove low-to-medium levels of allergens from the air, and reduce pet dander for pet owners like me.

I will say that it’s not the most technologically advanced air purifier out there, and you’ll need to work out how many air purifiers you’ll need if you want whole-home purification, but I’ve found it perfect for taking the edge off high summer pollen levels and reduce the dust levels in my home.

In fact, it’s this dust-busting ability that impressed me more than anything else, as I typically find myself dusting way more than I’d like during the summer months. And while I tend to favour wet dusting over dry dusting (specifically with the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, £3 at Amazon), I also favour not having to dust as often as I do - and I’ve noticed that I have to do it significantly less when I’m using IKEA’s UPPÅTVIND air purifier in my living room.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Not only that, but I find that I’ve been able to breathe easier as a hay fever sufferer, as air purifiers can help with allergies. This is especially true when I carry the UPPÅTVIND air purifier up to my bedroom using the handy carry handle and pop it on my bedside table overnight. On the lowest setting, it’s just 31dB, which is about the same level as a whispered conversation.

As I like a bit of white noise while I sleep, I don’t find it to be disruptive at all (although the light on the appliance itself is a little irritating), and actually find it quite relaxing.

Don’t just take my word for the impressive power of this appliance, though. The reviews of the UPPÅTVIND air purifier are also incredibly positive, with one reviewer writing, ‘This was recommended to me as I have long covid and hay-fever. So far I'm finding it works for me, I can really tell the difference if I don't use it.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Another commented, ‘I only bought this to reduce the dust and cat dander, but after only 1 day, we both noticed the air just felt lighter and fresher when returning home, which isn’t something we were expecting to notice. We ended up going back to buy two more for other rooms. It’s not HEPA, but it’s a fraction of a % from it. For the price of the purifier, filters and low running costs compared to big brand filters, it’s a winner for me.’

It’s worth noting that you do need to replace the filter every six months (or more if you plan on using it heavily), but the replacement filters are just £3 at IKEA, which is ridiculously cheap.

And considering it’s £100s cheaper than competitors, I really would recommend this air purifier to those looking for a dust-busting appliance or those looking to improve the air quality in their homes.

If you have severe allergies or especially poor air quality, or want to invest in whole-home purification (in that case, I recommend the Dyson Big+Quiet), it might not be powerful enough, but it’ll certainly take the edge off while you’re busy choosing your next air purifier or if you have a smaller home.

Have you tried IKEA's air purifiers? This one has certainly impressed me!