Find out how much a party wall surveyor costs now to avoid any nasty surprises later

Most owners of terraced or semi-detached properties will, at some point, find themselves needing a party wall surveyor. But how much does a party wall surveyor cost?

If you live in a property that shares a wall (or two) with an adjoining property, you should get to understand the world of party walls as soon as you can. While there is no reason for disputes to arise when carrying out work that might affect this type of wall, all too often, issues can crop up to cause neighbourly quarrels.

This is where a party wall surveyor can help, untangling any confusion over responsibilities and organising agreements that will, hopefully, help repair fractured relationships with neighbours.

How much does a party wall surveyor cost?

While you might be keen to avoid adding to the costs of building an extension or carrying out the home improvement project you are about to undertake, it can sometimes be unavoidable to bring in a party wall surveyor. Understanding their fees will help avoid any nasty surprises.

That said it is not always easy to give exact figures.

'The cost of a party wall surveyor varies depending on location, the complexity of the project, and whether one or multiple surveyors are involved,' explains planning consultant Simon Rix of Planix.uk. 'Typically, fees range from £800 to £2,500 per surveyor.'

'Most party wall surveyors charge an hourly rate that is usually between £90 and £450 an hour,' adds Chief Executive of HomeOwners Alliance Paula Higgins.

What does a party wall surveyor do?

It is understandable that before budgeting for – and certainly before paying – a party wall surveyor, you will want to know exactly what it is they do and what, exactly, you are paying them for. All of this needs to be accounted for in your extension costs.

'The surveyor's role is to ensure that the proposed work does not cause unnecessary harm to the neighbouring property,' clarifies Simon Rix.

'They assess the plans, inspect the site, prepare a Schedule of Condition (a record of the adjoining property before work begins), and issue a Party Wall Award, setting out the rights and responsibilities of both parties. This process helps ensure that the work proceeds smoothly while protecting the interests of all involved.'

There are other things a party wall surveyor can help with too, as Paula Higgins lists:

Prepare and serve formal notices

Create detailed condition surveys before work begins

Inspect ongoing work to ensure compliance

Resolve disputes between property owners

Document the condition of properties before and after construction

What factors might impact the cost?

Of course no two projects will be the same. Party walls need to be considered in all kinds of instances, from loft conversions to small side extensions.

'The cost of a party wall surveyor depends on where you are in the country and how much work they need to do,' picks up Paula Higgins.

'The average project typically costs around £1,000 for a Party Wall Agreement to be arranged, but this can rise depending on the complexity of the project and the number of surveyors involved,' continues Paula.

'You could pay £900 for a straightforward loft conversion with only one party wall surveyor involved, but this could rise to around £6,000 for a basement building project with two surveyors.

'While these averages give you an idea of a party wall surveyor costs, you should contact a local party wall surveyor to get a detailed quote,' adds Paula.

Who is responsible for paying the party wall surveyor?

Being shared structures, the question of who is responsible for repairing a party wall often comes up. In most cases, this usually falls on both owners. That said, there are exceptions, such as when damage has been caused by the actions of just one owner.

If it can't be agreed on, a party wall surveyor can be brought into settle the matter, in which case they will usually be paid by the homeowner disputing responsibility.

However, in cases where a party wall surveyor is being brought in to draw up a Party Wall Award, it is common that the owner planning the building work will pay the costs for having the Award drawn up.

Is it a legal requirement to have a party wall surveyor?

In many cases, a party wall surveyor might not be needed at all. However, if you are wondering is it illegal to ignore the Party Wall Act, then you should know that failure to serve a Party Wall Notice at all could be deemed illegal.

If you are on friendly terms with your neighbour, you can speak to them about the work you have planned that will be affecting the wall. You will then need to give notice of this work to them in writing (a Party Wall Notice). If they agree to this (ideally also in writing), you can go ahead without the need for a surveyor.

Can a party wall surveyor help with disputes?

Should you neighbour refuse to agree to your planned work, the 'dispute resolution process' needs to be undertaken and you will need to hire a party wall surveyor to come up with an agreement. You can either use the same surveyor or use separate professionals.

'If both parties agree to appoint a single surveyor, costs tend to be lower, but if each appoints their own, expenses increase,' points out Simon Rix.

A party wall surveyor can also help with disputes as to who is responsible for organising and paying for repairs to party walls.

Where can you find a party wall surveyor?

Just as when it comes to how to find a good builder, there are several different ways to find and appoint a party wall surveyor in your area.

A great starting place is the Institute of Party Wall Surveyors (IPWS). There is a form you can fill out to track down the right kind of professional in your area.

Alternatively, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) also has a 'Find a Member' tool that can help you find a surveyor near you.

FAQs

Can you act as your own party wall surveyor?

This is an important question. While you are quite within your rights to serve your own Party Wall Notice, if your neighbour does not give you permission, you will need to come up with a Party Wall Award.

Under the Party Walls etc. Act 1996, property owners cannot act as their own Party Wall Surveyor. Therefore, in the case of any disagreements, it is best to hire a professional with the necessary memberships and qualifications.

The world of extensions and renovations can throw up a whole host of questions surrounding what you can and can't do without permission. This is where a fully qualified design professional can be worth their weight in gold – check out our guide to how to find the perfect architect to get your project off to the best start.