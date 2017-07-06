A garden summer house can be used as your very own special space. It can be transformed into a studio for writing, painting or other crafting activities, or can simply become a space for you to relax in and enjoy your leisure time.

On sunny days, a garden building or garden room also provides welcome shade from the midday heat. If you want to go for a country garden summer house, choose a style with a tiled roof, windows with small panes and details such as a weathervane or window boxes. Pick a calming palette of neutral and pastel shades, and colour wash timber cladding with pale leafy greens. There are a lot of choices and things to think about, but our summer house ideas should give you all the inspiration you need.

Find a secluded spot at the end of the garden

MPU 01 Desktop

The position of your summer house is really important. Generally at the far end of the garden is a good place – in the middle will make your garden seem smaller than it is and break up the lawn space you have. Plus, if you’re looking to create a beautiful retreat, the further you are away from everyday life, the better. We love how this spacious summer house is surrounded by trees, giving it a truly secluded, middle-of-the-countryside feel.

Get the look

Buy now: similar terracotta pots, More Than Pots

Mix and match your furniture

Give your garden summer house a relaxed look with a mix of furniture styles, from the kind of comfy sofa you might find in your living room to painted wicker pieces in a hot-pink hue. Junk-shop finds are great for outhouses, as you don’t need to have your best furniture in here – and remember that upcycling can turn even the most unloved piece into something great.

MPU 02

Get the look

Buy now: similar sofa, Sofa.com

Buy now: similar rug, Habitat

After orangery or conservatory decorating tips? READ: Orangeries: 10 wonderful design ideas

Make space to dine

Provide your garden summer house with a decked area and you’ll have the perfect spot for lazy summer lunches. Pretty bunting and folding directors chairs dress up the typical English clubhouse look. You can’t go wrong with fold-up furniture in the UK – if it starts raining, you can easily and quickly take it inside to use under the comfort of your summer house roof.

Get the look

Buy now: similar chairs, Debenhams

Buy now: similar bag, The White Company

Paint it blue

Decorate the exterior of your garden summer house in a fetching blue. If you have a hilly garden, this arrangement shows you what can be done. It’s all about creating different levels in your garden so you have a flat enough surface for your summer house to sit on. In the absence of a lawn, there’s still lots of scope to have flower beds and pots dotted about for a lush, green effect.

Get the look

Buy now: similar paint, Cuprinol Garden Shades at Wickes

Fill your space with garden prints

Most people like their garden room to feel entirely different and separate from their homes. It’s all about having a retreat where you can get back to nature, so choose furnishings to reflect this. Natural materials and botanical prints are the way to go. Think fresh greens, bright pinks and a splash of yellow – they’re all colours found in the great outdoors and will create a soothing scheme.

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Get the look

Buy now: similar fabrics, Cath Kidston

Looking for other styles of garden building? READ: How to choose the ideal garden room

Create a stylish footpath

Make your summer house the main attraction in your garden with a stylish stepping-stone path that leads to the front door. Another noteworthy thing about this garden is the sizeable summer house, which has been fitted into a relatively narrow space. An eau de Nil exterior, deckchair and beach sign all give a nod to the seaside, too, creating the feel of a stylish beach hut.

Get the look

Buy now: similar deckchair, Garden Trading

Buy now: similar beach sign, Etsy

Build the perfect home office

MPU 04

If you work from home, a garden office could be just the thing for you. For a calm effect, paint the room white and set a desk near a window or door, where it can be opened for a cool breath of fresh air. Create a stylish spot to study with a mix of modern furniture and traditional accessories, such as the phone and wooden filing unit.

Get the look

Buy now: similar phone, PMC Telecom

Buy now: similar rug, John Lewis

Choose floaty curtains for a country retreat

If you’ve been put off summer houses because you don’t want anything too standout or dominant in your garden, you will love this super-natural structure. With its calming neutral palette, timber cladding and climbing plants, it blends in with its environment perfectly. Lemon-yellow accents add a hit of colour to the rustic scheme.

Get the look

Buy now: similar apple crate, Not On The High Street

Buy now: similar bike, Evans Cycles

Turn your summer house into a spare room

Got no room for guests when they come to stay? Then turn your summer house into a chic spare bedroom that will be the talking point of their visit. A monochrome scheme always looks stylish – go for more white than black for an airy feel. Don’t be afraid to mix different prints, from geometrics to polka dots – in moderation, they can’t help but look sophisticated.

Get the look

Buy now: similar bedding, Soak & Sleep

Create the perfect retreat

Tucked away at the end of your lawn, a garden summer house provides a picturesque focal point and shelter from the midday sun. This octagonal room has small-paned windows, a tiled roof and weathervane, creating the perfect country look.

Get the look

Buy now: similar summer house, Lugarde

Choose calming green

Lloyd Loom furniture is the classic choice for a country-style summer house or conservatory. A leafy green paint colour on walls provides a fresh backdrop to the furniture, and a natural flooring rug draws the scheme together.

Get the look

Buy now: similar furniture, Lloyd Loom of Spalding

Buy now: similar paint colours, Farrow & Ball

Go for plantation style

The curvy dark wood frame and cane seat of a plantation-style chair emphasise a summery scheme. Keep the theme light and airy with sheer curtains and furnishings in neutral tones and soft, pastel colours.

Get the look

Buy now: similar armchair, Lombok

Buy now: similar curtain fabric, Romo

Which of these ideas is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below.