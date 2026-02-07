Calming gardens are trending, and the QUIET method is the easy, budget-friendly way to do it

Calming garden schemes are on track to be a huge trend in 2026. But if you're not sure where to start, garden experts have revealed how to use the QUIET method to achieve a beautifully serene outdoor space at minimal cost.

It’s fair to say that most of us will lead busy, noisy lives, which is why it can be so beneficial for your garden to be a peaceful sanctuary where you can retreat after a long day. If you would love to bring more calming garden ideas into your outdoor space, the QUIET method is the easiest way to achieve this.

It’s an accessible, simple method that means you don’t have to spend a fortune on a whole garden redesign. This is how it works.

What is the QUIET method?

The QUIET method is an acronym for five components that make up the foundations of a calm garden:

Q uiet corners

uiet corners U nderstated scents

nderstated scents I ndirect lighting

ndirect lighting E ssential planting

ssential planting Touchpoints.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

‘Multiple studies have shown that natural environments like gardens and green spaces can reduce stress and anxiety by influencing cortisol levels, and improve mood and emotional wellbeing. By creating a space in your garden where you can have peace and tranquillity, you can have these benefits immediately, without having to travel somewhere else, which could mean you don't feel as calm by the time you get home!’ says Robin Antill, founder of 1 st Choice Leisure Buildings .

‘The QUIET method is so useful because it is simple and accessible; you don't need to spend a lot of money on redesigning a whole garden, or be able to constantly maintain the space and look after the plants. You can make it as low- or high-maintenance as you like, it can work for any style or budget, and it can be easily done by rearranging a chair or bench in a corner next to your shed, a few potted plants, and some gentle lighting.’

Here’s how you can do it in practice.

1. Quiet corners

Quiet corners lend themselves to your garden seating ideas and patio ideas , whereby you can design and position the space to become an area you can relax in. It’s a spot tucked away from the rest of the garden, where you get some peace and quiet.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

‘Every garden can benefit from a space that is designed for you to just pause and reflect - not for entertainment or activity, but stillness and intentional quiet. A space like this doesn’t have to be large, just a simple spot that is away from the main area of the garden, to feel a little more tucked away. You could enhance the quiet corner by positioning it somewhere that catches the light in the morning or where you can see the sunset in the evening, to naturally encourage a moment of peace,’ says Robin.

‘Try placing a chair or bench on the side of a shed where you can feel protected from wind and noise, and turn an overlooked area of the garden into a place you’ll actually use, without having to build anything new.’

2. Understated scents

Opting for the best scented shrubs is a sure way to give your garden a glow-up. But when creating a calming garden, some scents - like lavender - are better than others.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd Davies)

‘Strong perfume can feel overwhelming, so I prefer plants that release a gentle fragrance when you brush past them or when the air warms up slightly, things like lavender, thyme or sweet woodruff. They naturally encourage you to slow down and engage with the garden without shouting for attention,’ says Luke Newnes, gardening expert at Hillarys and known on Instagram as @man_about_gardening .

3. Indirect lighting

Your garden lighting ideas are equally as important as your seating when it comes to creating a calming garden environment. You want to create a relaxing ambience, so avoid anything gaudy or harsh.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

‘Too bright and it can feel harsh and overstimulating, but gentle lighting in the evening encourages the body to wind down, so you feel that the space isn’t for activity, but for rest. From low lamps that highlight paths, to fairy lights around a summerhouse, indirect lighting makes the garden feel more inviting than bright lights that are fully illuminating,’ says Robin.

4. Essential planting

Next up is essential planting, which means opting for calming plants when deciding what will be going in your beds, borders and containers.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

‘When I think about essential planting, I always come back to keeping things simple. Too much variety creates visual noise. I’d rather see a handful of well‑chosen plants repeated through the garden, which creates rhythm and softness. Evergreens mixed with a few light, airy perennials like verbena or gaura give movement without clutter,’ says Luke.

5. Touchpoints

‘And finally, touchpoints are the part people often overlook, but it makes a massive difference,’ says Luke.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

‘For me, this is all about garden furniture. Calming gardens need pieces that feel good to interact with, natural materials like timber and rattan, and soft cushions. Even the height and depth of a chair affect how relaxed you feel. I always tell people to choose furniture they genuinely want to sink into, because if the seating isn’t comfortable, the garden won’t feel calm, no matter how beautiful it looks. A tactile, inviting chair or bench instantly changes the energy of a space.’

Touch is a huge part of any sensory garden, so it's important opt for materials you like and that you find relaxing.

Calming garden spaces should be accessible and easy to achieve so that we can all experience a relaxing outdoor environment. The QUIET method works with any budget and proves that even small details can make a big difference.