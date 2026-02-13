Ninja just dropped its first ever gas BBQ in the UK, the 5-in-1 FlexFlame Cooking System (£999.99 via Ninja), which is sure to be a hit with outdoor cooking enthusiasts.

This propane fuelled BBQ, which was released this time a year ago in the US to rave reviews, has launched with the promise that it 'combines up to five unique cooking methods all under one lid, with no compromises'. So do the best BBQ makers on the market have some serious competition?

Well, that functionality includes grilling, smoking, roasting, griddling, and pizza making, so from a first look it seems a very capable buy. Here's what else the FlexFlame can do.

Ninja Flexflame Gas Bbq & Outdoor Cooking System £999.99 at Ninja UK As with the brand's Slushi machines, Ninja has spruced the FlexFlame up with an array of colours to choose from: Black, Blue and Green.

So what's different about the FlexFlame compared to Ninja's other BBQs? Well thus far the brand has only designed electric BBQs, with the flagship Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ & Grill being the biggest success. We awarded it 5 stars in our review back in 2023.

The FlexFlame is a different beast altogether. It has the undeniable power of gas, with the ability to preheat up to 315°C in 10 minutes, combined with precision burner control via a digital control panel. It's also kitted out with a cyclonic fan, which can evenly circulate air (much like one of the best Ninja air fryers) in order to bring 'surround crisping and browning'.

If you need to cater to a crowd this summer (World Cup BBQ anyone?), this BBQ is suitably huge. Across three burners, it easily has space for at least 8 burgers at a time.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Plus, popular elements of the electric Woodfire BBQ have been integrated into the FlexFlame. As well as the gas element, you can use this buy as a Woodfire BBQ Smoker with pellets to get those coveted infused smoky flavours.

The catch to the other functions (pizza-making and griddling) is that you'll need to add on extra attachments to your FlexFlame. These are available to buy separately or as part of the FlexFlame Ultimate Bundle (£1,249 via Ninja), which additionally features a Propane Grill Cover​, Full Flat Plate​, 16'' Perforated Pizza Peel​, 16'' Artisan Pizza Stone ​& Storage Caddy.

If you already own one of the best pizza ovens (which can be awfully pricey in and of themselves) then the idea of having to purchase another pizza stone additionally might not necessarily appeal. But if you're more of a BBQ fan, it's nice to have the option to add in other functions.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Of course, with a purchase this expensive, you'll want to know it's built to last. This BBQ is, according to Ninja, 'built to withstand the Great British weather over years of use' with porcelain-enamelled cast-iron grill grates as well as a double-walled heavy-duty lid. The side tables are another very useful addition.

The FlexFlame undoubtedly looks like a very capable outdoor living buy, but at £999.99 it's certainly a pricey one. Could you see yourself installing one in your garden?