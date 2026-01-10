This coastal home is a masterclass in effortless New England style

WHO LIVES HERE? Vicky Payne lives here with her husband Gareth, their son Leo, six, daughter Olive, one, plus dachshund Bumble and Moose the cat.

Longing for more space and a quieter life by the coast, Vicky and Gareth Payne bought a run-down four-bedroom Edwardian seaside villa in Leigh-on-Sea and transformed it into their dream family home.

‘Gareth and I had been living in a small three-bed with our two-year-old son, Leo, and we all felt squashed in. We dreamed of a larger home, with a big garden in a quieter area close to the beach, and as we knew we wanted to extend our family, it felt like the right time. The first thing I noticed about this house was the balcony and could picture the doors wide open on sunny summer days.’

‘The house was in good structural condition, but it hadn’t been modernised for years. It felt exciting and meant we could completely redesign the space and start afresh – we were buzzing with ideas!'

'The room sat the back had been reconfigured into two narrow rooms, divided by a long wall to make space for an annex. We planned to add a single-storey extension and combine these rooms, to give us one big family space with a kitchen, built-in dining area and everyday living space, along with a utility room.’

‘We started gently at first by redecorating the easier spaces, like the living room, then we moved on to the bathrooms, replacing the tiles and sanitaryware with pieces that suited our style.'

'Once plans had been approved for the extension and the build began, we were thrown into the chaos of living on-site with a lively toddler. It was challenging, but I also really enjoyed being part of the journey every day – I could make quick decisions and pay attention to all the details. I loved watching the house transform.’

‘Our build came to a complete standstill for four months because of an unexpected planning issue, which was very frustrating. We initially thought the project would take four months, but in the end, it took almost a year. It was a roller coaster of emotions, but we stayed positive, knowing we’d get there in the end!’

‘I’ve always been drawn to New England interiors, and there are classic coastal-style details throughout the house - from the timber-clad ceiling and pops of blue, to shell lighting and ornaments.'

'The result is a beautiful, relaxed family home. With just a short stroll to the beach, it’s where our children will create memories and I still pinch myself when I walk through the front door!’

The living area

The arched doorway with classic French doors is a striking architectural feature that adds a sophisticated feel and brings lots of light into the space.

Each area in the open-plan space has its own unique character, but they all feel connected and cohesive. Vicky has blended indoor and outdoor living and created a lovely flow that extends right into the garden.

‘I love the doors thrown open to the garden in the warmer months and the freedom the children have to play and roam.’

'Since our travels around America, I’ve been a big fan of New England and coastal style, so we kept the ceiling beams in the pitched roof exposed and added lots of wood cladding to create a warm and relaxed, beachy look.’

The open plan kitchen

The overhanging countertop on the kitchen island offers plenty of room for bar stools, and it’s the ideal spot for the children to relax and chat while Vicky is cooking.

‘It definitely makes mealtimes a more fun experience,’ she says.

‘The island was brought to life from a sketch I drew for our joiner, and it’s the centrepiece of the large open-plan space.'

'We painted the island in Chocolate by Little Greene to contrast againt the kitchen cabinets which are painted in School House White by Farrow & Ball.

The area in front of the kitchen island is where the children play, and the blue painted joinery has been designed with space for large baskets to tidy away their toys and easy-to-reach shelves for their books.

The dining nook

‘The built-in banquette seating has lots of storage space underneath and the table fits perfectly. I love how this area has turned out – it’s brilliant for hosting family gatherings.’

The open plan space

Bespoke shelving has been built to incorporate double sliding pocket doors that lead into the hallway.

‘I painted the joinery in fresh sky blue to add a splash of calming colour that fits perfectly with our New England, coastal scheme.’

The bathroom

'An old pine cabinet that I found at a local antiques shop has been fashioned into a vanity unit, with a marble countertop and sink, and we used handmade ceramic tiles for the splashback.’

'We managed to squeeze a small bath in here and also built a closed-in shower. The previous bathroom felt really cold, so we added underfloor heating so it feels toasty underfoot.'

The main bedroom

‘We chose this room despite it not being the largest bedroom in the house. I love having the balcony doors open on a summer’s morning and listening to the birds singing in the trees and the distant sound of waves.’

Olive's bedroom

‘This space is the only room in the house where I have used wallpaper, as I fell in love with the illustrations of Fee Greening while I was pregnant.'

'We added a picture height peg rail around the room, which is great for displaying pieces of art, clothing and items we’ve collected from our holidays.'

The guest bedroom

‘Despite an interesting ceiling shape, the loft room lacked personality. We resolved that by building a wall of shelving, which houses my knick-knacks and shells. It has a wonderful, serene feel and our guests love it.’

FOCUS ON... dining nooks

Turn an unused alcove into an area you’ll want to use every day

MAXIMISE SPACE A dining nook is a cosy, built-in seating area that is usually located in a corner or alcove of a kitchen or dining room, or even beneath a window, and is designed to make the most of space that would otherwise be redundant.

A dining nook is a cosy, built-in seating area that is usually located in a corner or alcove of a kitchen or dining room, or even beneath a window, and is designed to make the most of space that would otherwise be redundant. PLAN THE DESIGN The layout typically features a built-in bench and cushioned seating around a table, often with additional standalone chairs. Because it’s right against a wall, it typically takes up less floor space than a standalone dining table and chairs.

The layout typically features a built-in bench and cushioned seating around a table, often with additional standalone chairs. Because it’s right against a wall, it typically takes up less floor space than a standalone dining table and chairs. ADD STORAGE Consider adding bespoke, builtin benches – a carpenter will be able to help bring your plans to life. The seating could also double up as additional storage, when designed with practical hidden compartments beneath to store away household items, and create a clutter-free space.

Consider adding bespoke, builtin benches – a carpenter will be able to help bring your plans to life. The seating could also double up as additional storage, when designed with practical hidden compartments beneath to store away household items, and create a clutter-free space. COLOURFUL TOUCHES Finish the look off with scatter cushions or made-to-measure box cushions in your favourite fabric. Choose a washable or hardwearing material that’s suitable for family life and any spillages that may occur.

