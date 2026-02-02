Greenhouse decorating is set to be the breakout trend of 2026 – it’s all about making your outdoor spaces feel like home

A greenhouse is a must-have for any serious gardener. Perfect for protecting and growing tender plants and seedlings, any gardener will tell you they’re worth their weight in gold. But practicalities aside, greenhouses are also a prime area for showcasing your interior style. Hence why we’re seeing more and more people decorating their garden buildings.

You’ll already be aware of the aesthetic benefits of styling a patio, pergola or garden seating area, but there is no reason why greenhouse ideas shouldn’t be given the same treatment. I first spotted the trend in November when Shirlie Kemp decorated her greenhouse for Christmas , and now trend experts are expecting to see this garden trend continue into the spring.

No longer simply a vessel to grow plants, greenhouses are a peaceful and grounding area of your home. With more and more of us wanting to spend time in our greenhouses, here’s how we can decorate them accordingly.

The greenhouse decorating trend

Decorating or styling your greenhouse is a joyous trend, I think every gardener should have a go at. It allows you to personalise your space, making your greenhouse even more homely. And I’m not the only one who believes that this emerging garden trend will catch on.

‘With demand for ‘greenhouse decor’ up 533% on Google, it’s clear that more people are viewing their greenhouses as multifunctional spaces that combine aesthetics and function. As the cost-of-living crisis has made upsizing a distant dream for most homeowners, the idea of creating oases within existing spaces or even extending the home is gaining popularity,’ explains Annabelle Sacher , Retail Trends Lead at MediaVision .

‘This is reflected further on other platforms such as Pinterest, with searches for ‘greenhouse decor ideas’ +30% and +100% for ‘greenhouse upgrade’. Greenhouses offer a unique opportunity to expand your space and enjoy the benefits of nature while still having the comforts of home.’

This trend is all about making your greenhouse feel like a more relaxing, homely environment. So, it makes sense to decorate it in the same way you would your home.

‘The trend reflects our evolving relationship with gardening itself: it's no longer just about the harvest or the bloom. By adding personal touches, whether that's festive decorations at Christmas or considered styling for spring, people are claiming these spaces as extensions of their living environment rather than just utilitarian structures,’ says Mervyn Montgomery, Founder and Joint Director of Hampton .

‘They're no longer relegated to the far corner of the garden, but are designed with intention and positioned as focal points. The greenhouse is having its moment, and rightly so.’

How to decorate a greenhouse

‘Spring is the perfect time to breathe life and light into every corner of the garden,' says Claire Bassett, Head of Product at Lights4Fun .

‘While attention often falls on lawns and flowerbeds, spaces such as greenhouses, summerhouses and sheds are the hidden gems of outdoor living. By adding a few well-chosen lights or a pre-lit wreath, these areas can become enchanting extensions of the home, radiating warmth and personality long after the sun has set. Seasonal colour, gentle light, and thoughtful styling transform these overlooked spaces into places of delight and inspiration for the whole family.’

As well as introducing lighting to your greenhouse decor, you should also consider how you want your greenhouse to feel.

‘Think about how you want to feel in your greenhouse - rather than a transactional approach of attending to cuttings and checking in on your crops, embrace the calming feeling that being in nature offers. If you have the space, place a slim bench, bistro chair or even a built-in ledge so you have somewhere to take a moment to pause,’ Andrew White, Sales and Marketing Director at Rhino Greenhouses .

‘Add a pastel-hued throw or cushion for softness and tactility. A small ledge or side table could house a tea-tray or a vintage jug filled with your latest growings or extra foliage to breathe even more life into the space. As well as creating an area where you can enjoy a short rest, it’s the perfect spot to sit down with a book or enjoy an afternoon drink.’

‘Greenhouses can be busy spaces already, but styling doesn’t have to mean introducing clutter; think practical yet considered items. Think, beautiful seed containers, woven baskets to house tools or an array of vases ready for fresh flowers.’

The greenhouse decorating trend is all about making your outside spaces feel like home. Whether that’s through a particular colour, style or even a piece of decor, your greenhouse should feel like a joyous space.