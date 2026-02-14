While we’re still stuck with winter’s cold temperatures, John Lewis has already dropped their outdoor furniture collection. I got a little sneak peek of the new range at the retailer’s spring/summer 2026 press preview – and the John Lewis Sahara garden lounge set is the one that stood out for its unique finish that looks convincingly like wood, but is actually metal!

I know it’s still early in the year, and it might seem crazy to be thinking about furnishing your garden already. But before you know it, it’s going to be spring (at least I hope so because I’m done with this weather), and then summer is going to sneak up on us, too. And rather than scramble last minute, trying to get a new garden furniture set in time for all your outdoor hosting plans, why not get ahead and bag some of the best garden furniture now in a calm manner, while there’s plenty of stock and time?

John Lewis Sahara 5-Seater Modular Corner Garden Lounge Set £1499 at John Lewis

Every year, John Lewis has some of the best outdoor furniture. Last year, it was all about the curved John Lewis Lozenge outdoor sofa for me, as well as the launch of the incredibly comfortable Marcy garden sling chair, both of which are back and the sellout Marcy chair also comes in bold new colourways. But this year’s star buy is undoubtedly the innovative and sleek Sahara lounge set, made from aluminium, which is one of the most durable types of outdoor furniture materials, as it’s rust-resistant and very durable.

‘The Sahara Collection brings contemporary Scandinavian aesthetics to modern outdoor living, combining clean lines with a soft, organic finish,’ says David Barrett, head of design for home at John Lewis. ‘The collection is designed to be durable while looking natural and effortless. To achieve this look we used an innovative process to create the wood texture on the metal frame, resulting in a modern, slimline silhouette with enhanced durability for all-weather protection.’

And that’s not all. Selling for £1499, the set consists of two two-seater sections with rope-style detailing on the back (which gives the set a Mediterranean feel) and a side table/footstool - all of which is modular and can be configured in whichever way you like and suits your outdoor space - as well as a matching coffee table equipped with a removable tray that slots onto the tabletop perfectly.

Finally, the cushions feel comfortable with a good amount of support and are made from all-weather fabric which is season-proof and quick-drying so can be left outside without worrying about them too much.

Are you already planning the look of your garden for the summer season ahead? Or are you not quite ready to dive in just yet?