I guarantee the new Gozney pizza oven is going to be a hit – the ultra-compact Arc Lite is tailor-made for small gardens

Gozney, the name behind the some of the most stylish pizza ovens on the market (bar none, in my opinion) just made its range a little more accessible with the launch of the Gozney Arc Lite, available from the 3rd of March for £349.99.

Modelled on the best pizza oven I've ever tried, the Gozney Arc (as per my five star review), the new Arc Lite is a fantastically compact version which retains the brand's effortlessly stylish curved look and signature rolling lateral flame.

Let's get down to the basics: the Arc Lite is a gas oven which, according to Gozney, heat to temperatures of 500°C in a flash – perfect for getting that Neapolitan-style crust on your pizza just like your favourite Italian dining spot.

It also has the same seamless control panel as with the original Arc. With just a turn of the dial (much like cooking on a gas hob), you can control the stunning rolling flame inside and get that all essential crisp on your homemade pizza.

Gozney Arc Lite

(Image credit: Gozney)

It was hard to find fault with the OG Gozney Arc but somewhat hard to justify the price when recommending ovens to casual pizza makers (at £599.99). The Arc Lite seems tailor-made to those who are looking to spend a little less without having to compromise on quality, as well as those with compact gardens rather than oodles of outdoor space.

Plus, if you're looking for a starter pizza oven for this spring, I can attest that Gozney's are very easy to set up. They also have a staggering amount of accessories once you really get into the art of pizza making too.

Gozney Arc Lite

(Image credit: Gozney)

The Arc Lite joins the Gozney family in this bracket alongside the XL version, which retails for £799.99. And of course, as well as being the most compact it has the pull of affordability, as the brand's lowest-ticket oven yet. Of course, there are more affordable options out there, but it is worth bearing in mind that the expert advice is to really consider which features are worth it to you when investing in something this expensive.

Even just the sneak peek I've had of the Arc Lite so far has me dreaming of warmer evenings and ready-to-fire pizza dough. If you already have a pizza oven, then don't miss out on the chance to add a Gozney to your collection – even if that's only an accessory. I've added my favourite extras from the brand below.

Could you see yourself adding a fire cooking element to your garden this year?

