Transforming outdoor spaces on a budget has never been more achievable! Prepare to give your garden a cost-effective update this summer with the ludicrously affordable range of Aldi garden furniture. Aldi’s fantastic range of Gardening Week essential Specialbuys can help to furnish gardens without breaking the bank.

A Specialbuys collection of this caliber will sell out quicker than you can google your local Aldi store’s postcode! Stay ahead of the game with this fabulous collection. These pieces are all available for pre-order online from Sunday 8th April and in stores on from Thursday 12th April.

Once the sun has got his hat who doesn’t head straight out into the garden? This requires a comfy place to sit and wile away the hours. More and more our gardens are becoming an extension of indoors. A stylish corner sofa and footrest is very much championing that vibe. This Rattan-effect Corner Sofa from Aldi’s garden furniture range is a perfect for the job and a total bargain at just £189.99!!!

Thee corner seat can be set up from the left or right. Available in light grey or brown with cream cushions, or charcoal with light grey cushions. Pair with one of six fabulous designed Outdoor Cushions (£5.99) and a Cantilever Parasol (£39.99) for the ultimate comfort and shade.

Fear not if you have a small outdoor space, for that there’s this rattan effect tub chairs and table set. The egg-like designs with padded seat cushions and curved backs will ensure ultra comfort for lazy afternoons spent in the garden. Available in beige, grey and black. The Rattan Effect 3 Piece Bistro Set costs just £149.99.

Get ready to fire up the BBQ. Aldi’s Oil Drum Charcoal BBQ is only £49.99. This model boasts four air vents, giving chefs better cooking control and two worktops to prepare food and sauces. This design features wheels to allow easy mobility, ensuring the cook is best positioned at all times (in the sunshine presumably).

Add a lovely finishing touch to an outdoor dining area with a Heart Shaped Candle (£3.79). Finished in a white stone-washed ceramic pot, this non-fragrance candle is perfect for creating ambiance for evening soirées.

Lighting is a key element to incorporate into any garden for summer entertaining. These Solar Powered Bollard Stake Lights, £4.99 each, are ideal for illuminating a walkway or patio edging. Charged by the suns rays they emit generous amount of light to make your outdoor space fully usable past sunset.

A string of fairy lights instantly adds a decorative touch to any space. In the garden twinkling lights keep the garden party vibes going well into the night. Solar Caged String Lights, £6.99. Leave them hung throughout the sun filled days to recharge and power your parties by night.

This space-saving Fire Basket, complete with cooking grill, is an absolute steal at just £14.99

Keep evening chills at bay with the help of Aldi’s nifty Patio Heater (£39.99).

As we mentioned these latest Specialbuys aren’t available just yet! You can pre-order online from Sunday 8th April and in stores on from Thursday 12th April.