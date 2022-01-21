We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s never too early to start sprucing up our outdoor spaces ready for warmer weather. According to gardening experts, there is an ideal date for snapping up a deal on the very best garden furniture and accessories.

With search around garden furniture up by 400%, there’s a very real chance of that dreamy set of sunloungers selling out if we dither for too long.

It’s not news that there has been a high demand for garden furniture over the last two years. Our enthusiasm for gardening and outdoor living room ideas has however meant many of us have been left on waiting lists for the perfect garden set, or missed out entirely (looking at you, Aldi egg chair…)

The date to buy garden furniture

To help you avoid summer-time stress, Ryan Schwarze, garden furniture expert at Luxury Rattan, has revealed the best time to place an order. He says the exact date to buy garden furniture is February 7th.

Buying the best sunloungers on this day will help to ‘avoid the mad rush that starts during spring.’ February 7th – just over two weeks away – is when the outdoor furniture company begins to see demand increase.

‘Securing your furniture on this date means you’ll usually be able to get exactly what you want. Instead of opting for what’s left and it allows for plenty of time for delivery ahead of peak dates,’ says Ryan.

With your garden furniture ordered, you can then start thinking about accessories, from outdoor rugs and cushions to fire pits and pizza ovens. While waiting for new furniture to arrive, there’s plenty of garden maintenance to tick off.

February is a great time to start prepping your patio and potting up some summer-blooming plants. Look up easy garden ideas to revamp tired outdoor spaces – there are lots of ways to do so even when you’ve not got lots of time or money to spend.

The prospect of sunny days is definitely keeping us going through winter, and it seems we’re not the only ones. According to Moda Furnishings, the search level for ‘garden furniture’ shot up by 400% over the last couple of weeks.

Purchasing outdoor furniture and accessories out of season will mean you can nab items at a reduced price, with many companies clearing last year’s stock. You’ll also get quicker deliveries with items having a shorter lead time this time of year.