Aldi seem incapable of doing wrong at the moment, giving customers spectacular products at purse-friendly prices. And their upcoming Specialbuys are no exception, with the high-street retailer preparing to compete with huge homeware brands like John Lewis and Marks & Spencer.

While it’s still a few weeks away, the offer is just too good to keep quiet for any longer… because Aldi is bringing back their hugely popular hanging egg chair!

The Aldi hanging egg chair

Suitable for either the garden or the conservatory, Aldi’s Hanging Egg Chair is suspended from a powder-coated iron frame. Being lightweight, it’s easily moved from spot to spot so you can choose different places to literally ‘hang out’ for a lazy afternoon.

What’s more, for just £129.99, Aldi’s egg chair can give customers amazing savings compared to other leading homeware retailers.

Available online from April 21st: Hanging Egg chair, £129.99, Aldi

This on-trend summer staple would set you back £399 at John Lewis & Partners, and a staggering £869.99 at Wayfair, meaning Aldi shoppers are saving a whopping £740. The must-have chair is part of the upcoming Indoor and Outdoor Oasis range, which offers shoppers the chance to make incredible savings on stylish garden furniture this spring.

It’s available to order online only from Sunday 21st April – just in time for the May bank holiday. But shoppers will have to be quick because as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

The B&M hanging egg chair

In stores now: Hanging chair, £150, B&M

If you feel like you can’t wait for Aldi though, B&M are selling their own version of an egg chair for just £20 more. The Siena Hanging Egg Chair is available to purchase now from select stores for £150. But this one includes an all-important luxury cushion…

B&M explain on their website, ‘The comfortable chair includes a luxury cushion. Provides a smooth rocking action. Suspended basket is secured safely.’

Which hanging egg chair will you be buying?