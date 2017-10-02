Create a warming and opulent home for autumn

Promotional feature with Tesco

Give your home a sophisticated makeover for the new season with a little help from the opulent home accessories at Fox & Ivy, Tesco’s new premium homeware brand.

There’s no escaping the darker evenings as we prepare to set the clocks back, waving goodbye to the bright days of summer and welcoming autumn. Brooding seasonal changes are the ideal time for a change in interiors too. Ready to embrace the darkness let’s take a step outside the comfort zone of the stripped-back, purist colour palette of Scandi-inspired trends and venture to the dark side with rich jewel toned velvets, deep ebony woods, luxe metallics and sumptuous faux furs to add a warming quality to our homes.

These key pieces from the new Fox & Ivy brand are an affordable and easy way to create an opulent feel for your décor, without breaking the bank.

Sumptuous faux fur accessories are just the thing to hunker down for cosy nights in. The exquisite mink faux fur on this throw adds an instant air of elegance to a living room, simply draped over a sofa it will ooze opulence. The irresistibly tactile soft pile is backed with a velvety reverse to ensure it’s equally as snuggly on both sides.

Buy now: Silver Faux Fur Throw, £49

Jewel tones are the perfect accent colour this season to brighten up sofas and armchairs. This rich shade of teal is enhanced further by the subtle sheen of the luxe velvet fabric, creating an opulent feel as it catches the light.

Buy now: Petrol Teal Velvet Cushion, £12

The addition of a simple mirror can help illuminate dark evenings by reflecting light around the room. Hung from a statement chain this metallic edged design is simple yet stunning. The geometric shape of this design will help to add further interest to walls.

Buy now: Gold Edge Hexagonal Mirror, £12

Create a happy home by surrounding yourself with reminders of happy memories. Inspired by Art Deco design this elegant enamel frame adds the perfect finishing touch to enhance treasured photos.

Buy now: Art Deco Enamel Photo Frame, £10

Houseplants are an ever popular trend for home decor. Orchids are one of the most elegant indoor plants, unfortunately they are one of the trickiest to keep looking pristine. This realistic faux orchid is great news for those who are not green fingered. Set in faux moss and a stunning gold vase it will dress up any room all year round.

Buy now: Artificial Orchid in Gold Vase, £20

Candle light is a must for creating cosy ambience during the darker months. Fill this statuesque lantern with pillar candles of assorted sizes to create a focal point beside a fireplace or on a dining table as an alternative centrepiece.

Buy now: Large Brass Lantern, £30

Dot candle holders along a mantelpiece or down the centre of a dining table to instil an instant decorative touch. The mix of smoke etched glass and copper on this votive will enhance the warming glow of flickering candlelight.

Buy now: Large Smoke Etched Tealight Holder, £14

The smoked glass and honeycomb finish gives this vase a vintage feel, while the gold metallic detailing gives it a more contemporary edge. Bring nature indoors by beautifully displaying rich autumnal blooms, a simple decorative touch to dress up hallways and dining rooms.

Buy now: Large Diamond Cut Vase, £12

Fill your home with the evocative scent of musky wood and rich flowers with this luxury scented candle. It’s a win-win, you can embrace the hygge spirit of surrounding yourself with soft candlelight whilst enjoy a rich seasonal aroma at the same time.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Buy now: Luxury Scented Filled Candle, £8

This is just a small selection from the fabulous new brand, head over to Fox & Ivy at Tesco to discover the dark side for yourself

There’s plenty more where this came from!