I tested one of Amazon's bestselling products to see if you can buy luxury bedding online. The answer is yes... and no

It would be something of an understatement to say that Amazon is a very popular place to shop. A huge range of products, some of the cheapest prices going, and the fastest delivery out there; it's easy to see why the retail giant dominates the market.

But there are some things that aren't quite as easy to shop for on Amazon, such as luxury bedding. We've probably all had the experience of ordering something on Amazon that hasn't *quite* been what we expected when we saw it in the flesh. And bedding is particularly tricky to order without handling it first.

As such, I decided to put the retailer to the test. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been lucky enough to sleep on and under all types of luxury bedding, but would I be able to source the same quality from Amazon?

I set to work looking for the most luxurious bedding you can buy; silk. And I found it in the form of one of Amazon's bestselling bedding products, the £25.99 Alaska Bear 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase.

I set to work looking for the most luxurious bedding you can buy; silk. And I found it in the form of one of Amazon's bestselling bedding products, the £25.99 Alaska Bear 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase.

According to Amazon's own stats, over 300 of these silk pillowcases have been sold in the last month, and with more than 20,000 largely positive reviews, it seemed like a safe bet. I added to basket and checked out.

No sooner had I done so than this luxury pillowcase was at my door. Or so it felt.

I've tested a few of the best silk pillowcases on the market recently, and although there was nothing wrong with the Alaska Bear packaging, I have to admit, it didn't immediately scream luxury in the same way as the carefully boxed and tissue-wrapped silk bedding I've received from other retailers has.

However, I did get a bonus silk hair scrunchie I wasn't expecting in the box. You win some, you lose some, I guess.

The packaging also contains a card that explains the types and quality of silk that are available. The softest and most luxurious silk bedding I've tested is made from 6A grade Mulberry silk, which is also what the Alaska Bear pillowcase is made from. The brand says this pillowcase is a 19 momme weight.

Momme is the unit of measurement used to describe the weight of a silk fabric, a bit like the silk equivalent of a thread count in cotton bedding. The higher the momme count, the heavier and thicker the silk fabric.

Most of the silk pillowcases I've tested have been made from a similar weight Mulberry silk. For instance, Soak & Sleep's 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is made from 19 momme fabric, whilst Blissy's 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases and scooms 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases are both 22 momme.

The Alaska Bear option does feel a little thinner than the latter two, but not considerably so, and there's a big price difference. As a reminder, the Alaska Bear 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase cost me £25. Whereas, all of the other options I've mentioned cost nearly twice that.

The Alaska Bear option does feel a little thinner than the latter two, but not considerably so, and there's a big price difference. As a reminder, the Alaska Bear 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase cost me £25. Whereas, all of the other options I've mentioned cost nearly twice that.

So, based on this purchase, do I think you can buy luxury bedding on Amazon? Yes, and no. The Alaska Bear 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase I tested does seem like genuine silk, and it has all the benefits of silk bedding.

It's super soft and silky to the touch, great for combating frizzy hair or providing a hypoallergenic sleep surface if you suffer from eczema or allergies, and its cool surface is perfect for hot and sticky nights. It also has OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification to confirm it's been tested and found free from any harmful substances.

The only thing it lacks is that 'je ne sais quoi' that comes with luxury bedding. The zip feels a little cheap, the care labels are basic, and the packaging didn't make me feel like I was unwrapping something special.

We all know first impressions count, and if I were giving a silk pillowcase as a gift, I would choose one of the above options that come beautifully boxed and feel like a real treat to receive.

However, if you're looking for luxury for less, this Mulberry Silk Pillowcase does deliver, and with Amazon Prime Day kicking off today – the discounting event runs from Tuesday 8th until Friday 11th in 2025 – it could be about to become even more affordable yet.