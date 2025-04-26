I failed my no-buy month because of this Primark tableware collection - it looks so much more expensive than it is

Last weekend I made the fatal error of stepping into Primark for 'just a quick look'. Of course, we all know that promising to window shop always results in making a purchase - particularly when Primark Home's tableware offering is this good.

I was in a mad dash to buy everything I needed for hosting on Easter Sunday before the shops closed and while this sometimes results in rushed purchases you regret, this time around I found the exact vision for my Spring tablescape right in front of my eyes.

Primark continue to surprise us with their on-trend homeware that looks so much more expensive than it is. Their new luxury homeware collection caught my eye, but I was after a slightly more colourful and chintzy style - here's what I found, plus how I styled it.

Primark Home spring tableware

(Image credit: Primark)

I'm a huge believer in a high-low approach when it comes to shopping for homeware. You don't have to spend a fortune on table linens, placemats and serving dishes, particularly if you're just starting to build a collection like I am. While I invested in the Our Place crockery set, these are the only dishes I own so any tableware for special occasions has to complement it.

Luckily I opted for a neutral crockery set which gives me so much flexibility in choosing more colourful, affordable tableware to curate a high-end look for less. This is exactly what I found in Primark. I love more traditional styles of homeware with lots of block print pattern and natural textures, so their edit of 'Coastal Luxe' pieces was perfect.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Cockburn)

Laying the table when hosting or even just for special family dinners is so much more than just preparing a space to eat. It provides the opportunity to experiment with decor and really sets the mood for your event.

While I love experimenting with different pieces of tableware together, I also don't have much space in my small kitchen to house it all, so finding pieces that fit together is key. The beauty of this Coastal collection from Primark is that it can be used on it's own for a simple day-to-day tablecloth or in conjunction for a more over the top look.

I love what I chose and can't wait to go back to explore their other collections when I have more time - I have my eye on these Amalfi-inspired sardine plates that I think would look amazing hanging on a wall.

With another warm weekend ahead before the next Bank Holiday, now is the perfect time to hit the shops for homeware to prepare.