I failed my no-buy month because of this Primark tableware collection - it looks so much more expensive than it is
My tablescape has never looked better - without taking a hit to my budget
Last weekend I made the fatal error of stepping into Primark for 'just a quick look'. Of course, we all know that promising to window shop always results in making a purchase - particularly when Primark Home's tableware offering is this good.
I was in a mad dash to buy everything I needed for hosting on Easter Sunday before the shops closed and while this sometimes results in rushed purchases you regret, this time around I found the exact vision for my Spring tablescape right in front of my eyes.
Primark continue to surprise us with their on-trend homeware that looks so much more expensive than it is. Their new luxury homeware collection caught my eye, but I was after a slightly more colourful and chintzy style - here's what I found, plus how I styled it.
Primark Home spring tableware
I'm a huge believer in a high-low approach when it comes to shopping for homeware. You don't have to spend a fortune on table linens, placemats and serving dishes, particularly if you're just starting to build a collection like I am. While I invested in the Our Place crockery set, these are the only dishes I own so any tableware for special occasions has to complement it.
Luckily I opted for a neutral crockery set which gives me so much flexibility in choosing more colourful, affordable tableware to curate a high-end look for less. This is exactly what I found in Primark. I love more traditional styles of homeware with lots of block print pattern and natural textures, so their edit of 'Coastal Luxe' pieces was perfect.
Laying the table when hosting or even just for special family dinners is so much more than just preparing a space to eat. It provides the opportunity to experiment with decor and really sets the mood for your event.
While I love experimenting with different pieces of tableware together, I also don't have much space in my small kitchen to house it all, so finding pieces that fit together is key. The beauty of this Coastal collection from Primark is that it can be used on it's own for a simple day-to-day tablecloth or in conjunction for a more over the top look.
I love what I chose and can't wait to go back to explore their other collections when I have more time - I have my eye on these Amalfi-inspired sardine plates that I think would look amazing hanging on a wall.
Shop the look
Block print tablecloths are an easy way to add a touch of classic style to your tablescape. I think this one looks so much more expensive than it is.
Scallop is yet to go out of style and with the addition of rattan, it makes a practical and summer-friendly table setting.
Periwinkle blue adds an instant spark of joy to your tablescape - I love the contrast trim and subtle scallop detail of these napkins.
For juts £1, why not take the theme into your kitchen with these decorative tea towels in a variety of blue patterns.
I mixed some high-end pieces with my primark find, including this Addison Ross rechargeable lamp for ambience when dining.
With another warm weekend ahead before the next Bank Holiday, now is the perfect time to hit the shops for homeware to prepare.
