Raise a mug to the happy couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged and we couldn’t be happier for the soon-to-be newlyweds! And what better way to celebrate the good news than with this commemorative royal engagement mug from Emma Bridgewater?

Each of the special-edition mugs will be handmade at Emma Bridgewater’s factory in the home of pottery, Stoke-On-Trent. They’ll be decorated by hand with a sponge ware design. It includes a pretty spot and regal fleur-de-lis border, the couple’s names and that all-important engagement date.

This news is so hot of the press – or should that be kiln (?) – that in the image above, the mug hasn’t even be fired yet! The finished article will be glossier and feature even deeper colours. The mug will be available to pre-order from Emma’s online shop from the 8th December.

Pop a note in your diary as we expect them to sell out as quickly as the Line the Label coat that Meghan wore at her engagement photocall.

Pre-order here from 8th December: 1/2 Pint Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal engagement mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

When it comes to big royal events, Emma is the queen of commemorating them in ceramics. Past pieces have become quite the collector’s items, too. We spotted a second of an Emma Bridgewater 1/4 pint mug celebrating Prince William and Kate’s wedding day for £39.99 on eBay. So it could be financially worth your while to snap up this new design.

Video Of The Week

‘We have been creating commemorative ware for nearly every Royal occasion for the past 30 years,’ says Emma. ‘Britain has marked its national rites of passage in china for two centuries, mostly made in Stoke-On-Trent. We are proud to be part of that tradition and celebrate the most recent happy news.’

We’ll drink to that, Emma!