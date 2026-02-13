5 things people with tidy garden sheds always have – easy upgrades for an organised space in time for spring
Here are the foundations for a tidy shed
We are so close to spring, I feel like I can touch it. But as we gear up to spend more time out in our gardens, it’s also time to make sure our sheds are tidy and organised for a season of use. In case you were wondering, these are the five things people with tidy garden sheds always have.
It’s true, knowing how to organise a shed will save you time and make your garden a more organised and functional space. In the same way we dedicate ourselves to keeping a tidy home, your shed should be no exception.
There are plenty of garden shed storage ideas, but it is always a good idea to start with the basics. And these are the five foundations of a tidy shed that you will spot in any organised garden.
1. A quick clean-up kit
To keep your shed nice and tidy, it is beneficial to keep a cleaning caddy on hand, so that you can clear away the mess as soon as it is made. This helps keep on top of shed mess as well as saving you time, as it prevents clutter from building up.
‘Keeping a small brush, dustpan or cloth inside the shed makes it simple to tackle dirt and debris little and often. These quick clean-ups stop mess from building up, helping the space stay tidy with minimal effort,’ says Tom Douglas, Head of Garden at Cherry Lane Garden Centres.
2. Deep wooden crates
When it comes to keeping your shed organised, deep wooden crates are excellent clutterbusters. Opting for deep crates gives you more storage space to work with and is best suited to storing bulky items, such as summer games sets.
‘If you have lots of items such as children’s toys, footballs or equipment that can be stacked, never underestimate the power of a deep wooden crate or basket,’ says Melissa Quinney, Garden Rooms Expert at Cabin Master.
‘Cleverly placed, these storage solutions can be the ultimate multi-purpose solution, providing deep storage while keeping items contained. Just make sure there is a designated space for it so it remains functional rather than becoming another loose storage spot!’
3. Containers for small items
‘Small items such as screws, nails, seed packets and fixings are one of the biggest causes of shed clutter. People with tidy sheds always have compartmentalised storage like drawers, or labelled boxes to stop these items spreading and getting lost,’ says Sam Jenkinson, shed expert at Tiger.
For extra organisational brownie points, label your containers, too.
‘Clear and/or labelled storage boxes give everything a designated home, from tools and fixings to smaller accessories. This makes it easy to find what you need at a glance and, equally important, encourages items to be put back in the right place once you’re done,’ says Tom.
4. Clearly defined zones
This shed idea is essential for keeping it well-organised and easy to find the items you need. When every item in your shed has an exact home, it’s much easier to prevent clutter from building.
‘A tidy shed is an organised shed,’ Sam shares. ‘Garden buildings work best when they’re split into clear zones. Whether that’s areas for gardening tools, DIY equipment or even exercise gear, giving everything its own ‘home’ makes a huge difference. This makes it much easier to put things back where they belong, which prevents clutter from building up over time.’
5. Vertical storage
It’s true, every tidy shed (and home, for that matter) makes the most of vertical storage space. One way you can achieve this is via sturdy shelves.
‘Sturdy shelving makes the most of vertical wall space, providing a practical place for plant pots, compost, and equipment. This helps keep the floor clear, making the shed feel more spacious and easier to navigate,’ says Tom.
However, as Sam points out, vertical shelving is not exclusive to shelves. For example, we love this bungee storage hack, which holds tools neatly up against the wall.
‘Equipment such as wall hooks, shelving, pegboards or French cleat systems free up floor space whilst keeping tools visible and accessible. As well as improving organisation, vertical storage also helps reduce trip hazards, which is particularly important in smaller garden buildings where floor space is limited,’ he says.
To get the most out of your garden this spring and summer, a tidy shed is a non-negotiable. So, these tidy people tips transform your outdoor space into a calm, organised haven.
