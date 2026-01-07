We may only be a week into 2026, but already it’s clear this year’s homeware is going to be centred around products that look cosy, earthy and artisan. If you’re looking to get ahead of the trend, M&S’s £4 Horizontal Soft Rib Mugs are not only stunning, but look super expensive, too.

This year, the biggest home decor trends will all have a clear focus on comfort and relaxation. Similar to last year, it’s like we’ve collectively decided that our interiors should reflect our homes as a cosy, safe space ( and is anyone really complaining about that?).

The M&S mugs are an incredibly affordable, easy and effective way to help curate a cosy atmosphere at home. And we’re not the only ones who think this, as these mugs are already selling fast, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

M&S Horizontal Soft Rib Mug £4 at M&S These mugs are beautiful. There's no way I'd have guessed they cost just £4, making it easy to see how they are already selling out. John Lewis John Lewis Barista Americano Coffee Mug, 337ml, White £6 at John Lewis I also spotted these similar-looking, affordable mugs from John Lewis. These are selling fast, so don't hesitate to snap one up.

As well-being trends become just as important as aesthetic ones, we’re seeing more and more brands embrace cosy rustic decor, and M&S’s Soft Rib Mugs are a great example of this.

Not only do they have a striking and beautiful shape, but they also look expensive and handmade. No guest would ever guess that they cost you just £4 from a supermarket.

Available in orange, grey, cream, blue, ochre, and green, there is a shade to suit every kitchen colour scheme . But while there is a large selection of hues on offer, each has a rich and earthy tone, which leans into its natural and rustic appeal.

As well as its gorgeous colourways, I also love the mug’s sleek tapered shape, which makes it stand out in your kitchen. It’s a subtle detail that makes the overall mug look sophisticated and sculptural.

Despite vowing not to spend any money on non-essentials this January, I have done some mental maths to decide that these mugs are an essential - an essential to give my morning routine a stylish yet rustic edge.

The blue colourway is my favourite from the range due to how striking it looks. Not to mention blue is tipped to be one of the biggest colour trends of 2026. (Image credit: M&S)

These mugs are already selling fast, with the ochre colourway already sold out. So, if you want, I suggest checking out now. What’s more, this style is going nowhere in 2026, so I’d argue it’s a worthy piece to snap up now.

‘In 2026, we’ll see a renewed love for nature-grounded materials, from stone and terracotta to washed linens and cotton,’ comments Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy ’s trend expert.

‘Etsy has seen a 15% rise in searches for terracotta bowls and vases, indicating a nod toward warmer, nature-inspired textures in the home. These tactile materials bring warmth to a space, creating rooms that feel restorative and effortlessly connected to nature.’

If creating an earthy, natural space is what you desire, I’ve found a few more home buys to reflect this style.

Minimal Luxe Texture Mug £4 at Dunelm This is currently number one in my mug rotation. It's cosy, and has beautiful beige tones IRL. It also has a huge capcity for coffee ( a win). Habitat Habitat 12 Piece Stoneware Dinner Set - Rust £25 at Habitat It doesn't get much more rustic than these stunning terracotta-hued dinner set. And at £25, it's a bargain, too. DUSK Hans Set of 2 Reactive Glaze Handleless Coffee Mugs - Mocha Was £10, now £7.20 at Dusk These stunning mugs are also an incredible price. Availble in warm brown, cream or a soft green, they'll be a calming presence in your morning routine.

Paying attention to small details, such as these mugs, can really make a space feel homely, and if you’re striving for a rustic, welcoming home in 2026, these mugs are a great place to start.