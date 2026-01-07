I’m breaking my no-spend month to invest in these stunning mugs from M&S – they look so good, your guests won't believe they were £4
They're already starting to sell out
We may only be a week into 2026, but already it’s clear this year’s homeware is going to be centred around products that look cosy, earthy and artisan. If you’re looking to get ahead of the trend, M&S’s £4 Horizontal Soft Rib Mugs are not only stunning, but look super expensive, too.
This year, the biggest home decor trends will all have a clear focus on comfort and relaxation. Similar to last year, it’s like we’ve collectively decided that our interiors should reflect our homes as a cosy, safe space ( and is anyone really complaining about that?).
The M&S mugs are an incredibly affordable, easy and effective way to help curate a cosy atmosphere at home. And we’re not the only ones who think this, as these mugs are already selling fast, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.
As well-being trends become just as important as aesthetic ones, we’re seeing more and more brands embrace cosy rustic decor, and M&S’s Soft Rib Mugs are a great example of this.
Not only do they have a striking and beautiful shape, but they also look expensive and handmade. No guest would ever guess that they cost you just £4 from a supermarket.
Available in orange, grey, cream, blue, ochre, and green, there is a shade to suit every kitchen colour scheme. But while there is a large selection of hues on offer, each has a rich and earthy tone, which leans into its natural and rustic appeal.
As well as its gorgeous colourways, I also love the mug’s sleek tapered shape, which makes it stand out in your kitchen. It’s a subtle detail that makes the overall mug look sophisticated and sculptural.
Despite vowing not to spend any money on non-essentials this January, I have done some mental maths to decide that these mugs are an essential - an essential to give my morning routine a stylish yet rustic edge.
These mugs are already selling fast, with the ochre colourway already sold out. So, if you want, I suggest checking out now. What’s more, this style is going nowhere in 2026, so I’d argue it’s a worthy piece to snap up now.
‘In 2026, we’ll see a renewed love for nature-grounded materials, from stone and terracotta to washed linens and cotton,’ comments Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert.
‘Etsy has seen a 15% rise in searches for terracotta bowls and vases, indicating a nod toward warmer, nature-inspired textures in the home. These tactile materials bring warmth to a space, creating rooms that feel restorative and effortlessly connected to nature.’
If creating an earthy, natural space is what you desire, I’ve found a few more home buys to reflect this style.
Paying attention to small details, such as these mugs, can really make a space feel homely, and if you’re striving for a rustic, welcoming home in 2026, these mugs are a great place to start.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!