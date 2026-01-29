It appears newlyweds are waking up and smelling the coffee by buying into the incredibly popular café kitchen trend.

And it's not just the brunch-friendly aesthetic they're buying into – the best coffee machines have been distinctly identified as one of the major trends to watch in 2026 by wedding registry service The Wedding Shop – with customers determined to replicate the quality of their favourite coffee shops at home.

Liza Baucher, Gifting Guru at The Wedding Shop, told me why coffee as a registry category has been hotting up. 'Investing in a great coffee machine means enjoying quality coffee without the daily spend, saving money in the long run while elevating everyday routines,' says Liza.

'That’s why coffee machines make such a strong wedding registry choice: they’re practical yet indulgent, encourage shared daily rituals, and become part of life long after the big day.'

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor and coffee obsessive (as well as someone getting married this year), I was keen to know more about exactly which coffee machines couples are wishing for. Here are the top 5 from The Wedding Shop's bestseller list.

1. Moka Espresso Pot

If you're heading to a wedding this year and hoping to keep things under budget when it comes to the regsitry, then you can breathe a sigh of relief in that knowledge that one top seller is a very affordable Moka Pot.

Yep, it's the Bialetti Moka Pot, an Italian classic for quality at-home coffee. Capable of brewing six cups at a time, this pot sits on your hob and utilises steam to brew an espresso-like drink from coffee grounds.

(Image credit: Bialetti)

A Moka Pot has simplicity on its side and charm by the bucketload – especially the pastel coloured versions. For those who don't want to dedicate a large chunk of their budget or worktop to a coffee machine, a pot like this is a genius move.

2. A Sage coffee machine

The stainless steel star power of a Sage coffee machine is yet to be overtaken in the eyes of many, clearly, with the brand's Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine with Cold Brew (£1,1995.95 via Sage) claiming the second spot on this list. This eye-wateringly pricey machine is like having a live-in barista in your kitchen, delivering a range of coffee-shop-worthy drinks via a full colour touch screen.

This is one of Sage's brand new releases, which we reviewed highly in the summer, with our expert tester saying it 'takes the guesswork out of making the perfect cup of coffee'.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Features of this high spec machine includes cold brew and cold espresso at the touch of a button, as well as eight texture levels to choose from via the automatic milk frother.

If you like the look and sound of a Sage but not so much the £1000+ price tag of this machine, there are more affordable alternative options available from the brand – our Barista Express Impress and Barista Express reviews are proof of that.

3. The Creatista Plus Nespresso Coffee Machine

If you like the look of the machine at #2 but you're not interested in the faff of grinding beans yourself, then you're in good company with the couples that have opted for this machine instead.

A stunning pod coffee maker dreamed up in collaboration with Sage and Nespresso, this machine can deliver you a latte or an americano with much less input from you than a bean-to-cup version.

For those who are bleary-eyed in the mornings, there's plenty to like here – including a 3 second heat up time and a starter pod set to get you into all the flavours available with Nespresso. What I like less about this brand of machine is being tied into Nespresso Vertuo pods (which are expensive and can be trickier to find) and the fact that pods still remain fairly hard to recycle.

We haven't tested this model but we have tried its sister machine (and rate it as the best pod machine out there): the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista.

4. Plisse Filter Coffee Machine

The best filter coffee machines are ideal for those who want to have a hot cup of joe on the go all day long, whether working from home or relaxing on the weekends. And the ultra-stylish Plisse Filter Coffee Machine, with it pleated look, is kitted out to help you do just that.

Equipped with a heating base to keep your coffee warm and an automatic start function to get you out of bed in the mornings, this drip coffee machine is bang on trend.

Filter coffee doesn't deliver the same kick as a shot of espresso but it can be imbued with delicious, delicate flavour – especially with this coffee machine which is kitted out with an 'exceptional aroma extraction'.

(Image credit: Alessi)

5. De'Longhi Magnifico Evo Bean to Cup Coffee Machine

I'm glad to see fan favourite brand De'Longhi on this list, especially the Magnifica Evo which has become a (more) affordable pick for many. This is an automatic bean-to-cup machine, which means that you can enjoy the freshness of coffee beans whilst benefitting from the convenience of just pressing one button in the morning.

I haven't tested the Eco model from the Magnifico series but I have tried the Magnifica Plus, which I reviewed and gave 4.5 stars.

It's little surprise that couples have asked for this machine on their wedding registry as it's spectacularly well reviewed too – a 4.3 star rating on Amazon makes it a popular pick indeed.

Whether you're getting married soon and brainstorming your wish list for your home or you just like finding out what other people are snapping up after their nuptials then one thing is for sure: at-home coffee is only set to grow in popularity in 2026.