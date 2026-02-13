Stacey Solomon has shared the bargain buy she uses to dry bedding when it’s raining outside – no tumble dryer required!

I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but it’s a bit wet outside, and the constant rain makes drying bedding a nightmare - especially if you don’t have a tumble dryer. But as Stacey Solomon is the queen of finding gadgets we didn’t know we needed, I shouldn’t be surprised that she’s found the perfect solution: a spiral sheet hanger (£20.88 at Amazon) .

Now, I’ve tried multiple ways to dry bedding indoors in winter , and most of the time I’m a sling-it-over-a-door-frame-and-hope-for-the-best kind of girl, as I don’t have a huge amount of space in my tiny home to do much else. But there’s no denying that Stacey’s new discovery has me intrigued.

With the spiral sheet hanger in tow, she managed to dry a king-size duvet cover without it taking over Pickle Cottage. And it can even be used on a washing line outside when the sun finally returns! That’s why I’m adding some to my basket immediately…

PRETYZOOM 2pcs Spiral Sheet Hanger £20.88 at Amazon This 2-pack will hold bedding, towels, blankets and other large laundry items. Simply wind them around the spiral for a space-saving game changer.

Stacey shared the new addition to her laundry routine on her Instagram stories, explaining why she chooses to dry her laundry without a tumble dryer - even though she has one in her spacious (and oh-so-stylish) utility room.

She wrote, ‘I’m actually so happy with this. I hate tumble drying my bedding because I feel like you lose that freshly washed smell, and it’s expensive. But when I hang it, it takes up the whole line, so this is a game-changer.’

After seeing it in action (this TikTok video shows you how it works), I do have to agree that it seems like a game-changer for those who struggle to dry large bedding items. The spiral gadget is just 15x15x5.5 inches in size, and it’s been designed to hang duvet covers, bed sheets, towels and even blankets - all while keeping creases and wind disturbance at bay.

Of course, the cynical part of me also wonders whether it’s a gimmick. So, I’d love to know what you think. But for just £20, I’m not sure I really care if it’s a gimmick or not.

Plus, Stacey seems to love it, and I’m certainly interested in trying it out for myself. But it’s worth noting that those who want to use it as a permanent fixture will need to drill a hook into their ceilings - and you can use these 16PCS Metal Ceiling Hooks (£3.95 at Amazon) to do that.

If you’re a renter or just a bit sceptical as to whether a spiral sheet hanger will form part of your permanent laundry routine, I have found these Self-Adhesive Heavy-Duty Large Hooks for Hanging (£13.99 at Amazon) that will simply stick to your ceiling - no drilling required - for a more temporary solution.

But whatever option you choose, a major perk of this spiral sheet hanger is that it can also be hooked onto your outdoor washing line in the summer or even in the winter when the temperatures allow - and it stops raining. So, you can free up more space to dry other items and dry multiple loads on one line.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask you to heed some warnings, though. That’s because drying laundry indoors can lead to mould , and adding more moisture to an already-damp home caused by the cold and wet weather is a recipe for disaster. One of the best dehumidifiers can help with this, though.

Simply pop one of these bad boys next to your spiral sheet hanger, and you can speed up the drying process while also keeping damp and mould at bay. Just make sure you choose one with a ‘Laundry’ mode, and I’ve popped my favourites below.

Of course, if Stacey's latest find doesn't quite suit your laundry needs, it could be worth trying out one of the best heated airers instead.