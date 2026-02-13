Stacey Solomon has shared the bargain buy she uses to dry bedding when it’s raining outside – no tumble dryer required!
And it's PERFECT for smaller homes
I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but it’s a bit wet outside, and the constant rain makes drying bedding a nightmare - especially if you don’t have a tumble dryer. But as Stacey Solomon is the queen of finding gadgets we didn’t know we needed, I shouldn’t be surprised that she’s found the perfect solution: a spiral sheet hanger (£20.88 at Amazon).
Now, I’ve tried multiple ways to dry bedding indoors in winter, and most of the time I’m a sling-it-over-a-door-frame-and-hope-for-the-best kind of girl, as I don’t have a huge amount of space in my tiny home to do much else. But there’s no denying that Stacey’s new discovery has me intrigued.
With the spiral sheet hanger in tow, she managed to dry a king-size duvet cover without it taking over Pickle Cottage. And it can even be used on a washing line outside when the sun finally returns! That’s why I’m adding some to my basket immediately…
Stacey shared the new addition to her laundry routine on her Instagram stories, explaining why she chooses to dry her laundry without a tumble dryer - even though she has one in her spacious (and oh-so-stylish) utility room.
She wrote, ‘I’m actually so happy with this. I hate tumble drying my bedding because I feel like you lose that freshly washed smell, and it’s expensive. But when I hang it, it takes up the whole line, so this is a game-changer.’
After seeing it in action (this TikTok video shows you how it works), I do have to agree that it seems like a game-changer for those who struggle to dry large bedding items. The spiral gadget is just 15x15x5.5 inches in size, and it’s been designed to hang duvet covers, bed sheets, towels and even blankets - all while keeping creases and wind disturbance at bay.
Of course, the cynical part of me also wonders whether it’s a gimmick. So, I’d love to know what you think. But for just £20, I’m not sure I really care if it’s a gimmick or not.
Plus, Stacey seems to love it, and I’m certainly interested in trying it out for myself. But it’s worth noting that those who want to use it as a permanent fixture will need to drill a hook into their ceilings - and you can use these 16PCS Metal Ceiling Hooks (£3.95 at Amazon) to do that.
If you’re a renter or just a bit sceptical as to whether a spiral sheet hanger will form part of your permanent laundry routine, I have found these Self-Adhesive Heavy-Duty Large Hooks for Hanging (£13.99 at Amazon) that will simply stick to your ceiling - no drilling required - for a more temporary solution.
But whatever option you choose, a major perk of this spiral sheet hanger is that it can also be hooked onto your outdoor washing line in the summer or even in the winter when the temperatures allow - and it stops raining. So, you can free up more space to dry other items and dry multiple loads on one line.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask you to heed some warnings, though. That’s because drying laundry indoors can lead to mould, and adding more moisture to an already-damp home caused by the cold and wet weather is a recipe for disaster. One of the best dehumidifiers can help with this, though.
Simply pop one of these bad boys next to your spiral sheet hanger, and you can speed up the drying process while also keeping damp and mould at bay. Just make sure you choose one with a ‘Laundry’ mode, and I’ve popped my favourites below.
Crowned the 'best dehumidifier overall' in our guide, this model is quiet but effective. It has a dedicated Laundry mode, Wi-Fi connectivity and even doubles up as one of the best air purifiers, too. You can read our full review here.
If you're on a tighter budget, this one should still get the job done. It's suitable for spaces up to 15m2 and has the ability to extract up to 12L of water every single day. It also has an auto shut-off feature for your peace of mind. Read our full review here.
The best dehumidifier we've tested for drying clothes so far, this model excelled during testing. It dried a whole load of laundry in just four hours, but it is still compact enough to fit into smaller spaces. Read our full review here.
Of course, if Stacey's latest find doesn't quite suit your laundry needs, it could be worth trying out one of the best heated airers instead.
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!