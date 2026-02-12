It's true that the kitchen is the heart of the home, so creating a cosy, inviting atmosphere is key to making sure friends and family are inclined to linger. Country kitchens make this simple - warm neutrals, wood surfaces and Shaker cabinetry combines to form a timeless kitchen design that feels like more than just a space to cook in.

While the foundations of a design are important, accessories play just as big a part in making a kitchen look characterful and lived-in. I believe that even practical pieces of kitchenware should be pretty too, and this will make every part of your daily cooking and dining experience feel more joyful.

Traditional country kitchen ideas will never go out of style, but if you have classic cabinets then it's fun to use accessories to tap into more contemporary trends. From scalloped-edge rattan trays to timeless Emma Bridgewater crockery with trendy motifs, these tiny twists on classic pieces of kitchenware will give your space a new lease of life.

These 12 buys for a country kitchen are guaranteed to make every corner look thoughtfully curated - they'll come into their own when Spring rolls around, too.

Many of the kitchen trends for 2026 are surprisingly classic in nature. We all want to create cosy, warm spaces to cook, dine and socialise in this year, and these buys couldn't be more well-suited in achieving that.