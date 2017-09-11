How to get Scandi style on a budget

Scandi style homes blogger and author, Niki Brantmark, gives us her top tips on creating a Scandi-style home on a shoestring.

If you want your home to get that paired back look with bright neutral walls, simple yet stylish furniture and bright pops of colour then it sounds like you’re after Scandinavian style.

We’ve grabbed the expertise of successful homes blogger Niki Brantmark, and author of ‘Lagom: The Swedish Art of Living a Balanced, Happy Life’, as well as Eërtmug, new Scandinavian homeware brand, to give us their top tips on how to add Scandi-style home without spending a fortune.

1. De-clutter

What a beautiful space? The colour scheme in this Stockholm pad is👌Wonderful styling by @josefin.haag for sale through @fantasticfrank #smallspace #swedishhome #tinyhome #studio #interiorsinspo A post shared by my scandinavian home (@myscandinavianhome) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Scandi-style is all about a minimalist, clean look. Set some time aside to work through all your belongings and sell anything on a site such as Gumtree that is not deemed useful or loved. Not only will you feel more organised – but your bank account will benefit too!

2. Paint it white

All things bright and beautiful in the Swedish home on the blog today (perfect inspiration for a small space too!). 📷 @fotografanders for sale through @entrancemakleri #kitchen #diningroom #swedishhome #scandinavianhome A post shared by my scandinavian home (@myscandinavianhome) on May 22, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

The Scandinavian look is synonymous with looking fresh and light. For a super quick update, think about painting all your walls white or a soft pale grey.

3. Reflect the light

In a region that’s deprived of light for six months of the year, creating a light and airy living-space is something of an obsession for Scandinavians. Use mirrors in different shapes and sizes to reflect the light into the darkest of corners.

4. Floor it

For a truly Scandinavian look, the wall-to-wall carpets need to go. Consider pulling them up (you never know, there might be a wood floor underneath waiting to take centre-stage!) and using a mix of rugs instead – they can even be layered for greater coverage.

5. Set the mood

At sunset, Scandinavian homes are transformed into a cosy womb-like oasis. Add dimmer switches and plenty of candles to create a warm atmosphere.

6. Buy less, invest in high quality

Another day, another very cosy work space, this time in the lovely home of @marsipanogsmilefjes 👌. Full tour of Marthe's lovely 🏡 on the blog today (link in bio). #norwegianhome #homeoffice #workspace A post shared by my scandinavian home (@myscandinavianhome) on Nov 23, 2016 at 6:02am PST

It may not sound ‘budget-friendly’ but any Scandinavian will tell you that if you invest in classic, beautifully crafted pieces made from high quality materials, they’ll stand the test of time – they don’t need to be expensive, it’s amazing what you can find secondhand!

7. Think multi-functional

Scandinavians are masters at combining form with function. Look for multi-tasking furniture such as sofa-beds, a coffee table with built in storage etc. It’ll mean you’ll need to invest in fewer pieces and have a more practical home to boot!

8. Retouch, upcycle and repurpose

Give old, tired looking pieces a new lease of life with a lick of paint, a good wax or new fabric. It’s amazing what you can find for a fraction of the price online – and with a little creativity, it could become a masterpiece. After all, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!

9. Textiles are key

Add a warm and inviting feel to the minimalist home using soft, natural textiles such as linen, wool and sheepskin to ensure your home is autumn-ready!

10. Bring the outdoors in

Win a wonderful print from @kortkartellet on the blog (link in bio!). I chose this 'AE' one 😊#poster #typography #competition #giveaway #sittingroom A post shared by my scandinavian home (@myscandinavianhome) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:51am PST

You are never far from nature in Scandinavia, which is why it plays such an important part in the home. Studies have shown that house plants are great stress-busters and help to clean the air! For seasonal updates, go for a forage in the woods, along the beach, in your local park – or even in the cracks between the pavement – and create vignettes with wildflowers, pinecones, and pebbles.

For more information about Niki Brantmark, visit her blog My Scandinavian Home.

Now, where’s that white paint chart – will it be Crown White Cotton or Farrow & Ball White Tie? Decisions, decisions…