IKEA just gave me a masterclass in how to transform a kitchen with patterns – Scandi design isn't as minimal as I thought

When it comes to making your kitchen design shine, your thoughts might immediately jump to a kitchen colour scheme to create character, but what if pattern was actually the secret to an interesting kitchen design?

While we look to patterns for interest in areas such as the living room or bedroom, it's not as much of a go-to in a kitchen. However, patterned textiles are easy and affordable upgrades that can transform how your kitchen looks and feels.

You might be surprised to learn that IKEA has some of the best affordable patterned textiles to transform your home with an IKEA kitchen hack or two. While I thought that Scandi design was all about minimalist palettes and pared-back interiors, IKEA's recent exhibition, Magical Patterns, now on show at Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh, challenged my view. As it turns out, Scandinavians love pattern (in small doses), and they will work a treat in your kitchen.

I spoke to designer Ida Pettersson Preutz, who created the iconic Broccoli print for IKEA, to learn how we can integrate these designs into our kitchens.

Patterns on display at the Magical Patterns exhibition at Dovecot Studios. (Image credit: © Inter IKEA Systems B.V.2025)

How to use IKEA patterns in a kitchen

When it comes to the main design of your kitchen, it's likely to be much more pared-back in order to stand the test of time. This matches the mentality of IKEA's kitchen collections.

'Furniture is more toned down and very sleek, but in patterns, that's always a bit where you can go crazy, and IKEA has really gone in that direction,' explains Ida.

You'd be forgiven if you aren't overly familiar with IKEA's textile collections, which feature bold, colourful prints in different formats for use around the home. While you can purchase kitchen-specific items, you can also buy fabric by the metre, which presents a unique and affordable opportunity to create your own pieces that are custom-made to your space.

IKEA's goal is to make custom-made pieces accessible, and their ethos is to encourage homeowners to have fun with design choices without breaking the bank. Here's how you can use their playful patterns in your kitchen.

1. Upgrade tea towels

(Image credit: IKEA)

What might be considered a less exciting purchase couldn't be further from reality with IKEA's patterns. Tea towels might not be a major kitchen buy, but there's a small, budget kitchen idea that will make mundane chores a little bit more joyful.

'I mostly try to draw things that make you happy,' explains Ida, in conversation about her iconic Broccoli print. 'I guess that is something that I'm very drawn to, that gives you a twinkle in the eye.'

A tea towel doesn't necessarily have to match the aesthetic of your kitchen design - instead, it can be an out-there pattern that sparks childlike creativity.

2. Create your own tablescape

IKEA's iconic broccoli print made into napkins as part of the tablescape. (Image credit: Future/Holly Cockburn)

Making your own homeware can sound daunting, particularly when some fabrics are more expensive than buying the finished product. However, IKEA's fabric by the metre is super affordable (around £15 for 3 metres), so you don't need to worry about conserving it for the perfect project.

One way to make your kitchen dining set-up feel unique is to create your own tablecloth and napkins. All that's needed for this is some basic hemming skills, and you'll have a fun tablescape perfectly fitted to your space. I loved the on-the-nose broccoli napkins at the exhibition and even plan to frame one for an affordable kitchen wall art idea.

3. Don't forget window treatments

(Image credit: Hillarys)

An overlooked opportunity for adding pattern to your home is through your kitchen window treatments. Whether you favour curtains or blinds, it's the perfect spot to inject a fun pattern in an otherwise practical space.

Kitchen blinds are essential for privacy, particularly if you're overlooked, but why not use them as a way of having a bit of fun in an accessible way. IKEA's fabrics can be used to create made-to-measure window treatments for a bespoke design that won't cost you the earth.

The idea behind IKEA's textile collection is to inspire creativity in your home in a truly accessible way that doesn't break the bank. Where will your creativity lead you first?