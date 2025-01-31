Lost all your freezer contents from power cuts during the storm? Financial experts reveal you could claim up to £1,000 from your home insurance

If you lost power during the recent storms across the UK, and as a result, your freezer content was left spoiled, you’ve probably been wondering if you can claim compensation from your network supplier. Unfortunately, the short answer is no - but what you can do is claim on your home insurance, according to experts.

Storm damage can be both devastating and unpredictable. While losing the contents of your freezer may not be as dramatic as your roof becoming damaged from harsh weather, it’s still frustrating and can equate to a couple of hundred pounds if you’ve lost a full family food shop.

The UK has been battered by storms this month and after Storm Éowyn last weekend, over 725,000 homes and businesses were left without power, with the BBC reporting 16,000 properties in Northern Ireland are still without power. Now, If you lost power during Storm Éowyn you could be entitled to up to £700 from your energy supplier.

If your freezer contents have spoiled due to power cuts, this is where you should claim compensation.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘If your freezer contents spoil due to a power cut, you may be entitled to compensation depending on your circumstances. However, the process can be tricky and will largely depend on the cause of the power failure and your insurance policy. If the power cut is due to a failure by your electricity provider, they are usually not liable for losses unless the cause was their fault. However, it’s worth checking if the power company offers compensation for power outages – some do, but it often depends on the length of the outage,’ says Fiona Peake, personal finance expert at Ocean Finance .

According to Ofgem , network providers are responsible for issuing compensation in cases of severe weather (such as storms), if you have been without power for more than 12 hours or if you have had four or more power outages in the past year.

‘The way the system works in the UK, Ofgem sets the rules for what distributors are responsible for, and they focus on compensating for the outage itself, not for secondary losses like spoiled food,’ says Steven Kibbel, financial planner and Chief Editorial Advisor at Gold IRA Companies .

‘However, there’s still a potential way to recover the cost if you have home insurance. Many policies include coverage for food spoilage due to power cuts but it depends on the specifics of your policy. If your insurance policy includes coverage for freezer contents, you could file a claim for the value of the food that’s been lost. I’ve seen cases where people didn’t even realize they had this kind of coverage until they checked their policy, so it’s worth taking a closer look. Some insurers might require evidence, like receipts or photos of the spoiled items, so it’s a good idea to document what you’ve lost if you’re thinking about making a claim,' adds Steven. So make sure you check what your home insurance covers as it might be included.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Nicholas Yarsley)

In instances of extreme weather, it’s always worth speaking to your home insurance company to see if you are eligible for compensation - especially as you may not know what you are entitled to.

For spoiled food, you could be entitled to up to £1,000 worth of compensation via your home insurance policy according to Admiral.

‘If your power cut was a result of extreme weather or another uncontrollable event, some insurers may be more lenient about what they cover, but always read the fine print. You should also keep receipts for any replacements you’ve had to buy as a result of the spoiled food,’ says Fiona.

‘It’s worth contacting your insurance company directly to discuss your options and what documentation you’ll need to back up your claim. Keep in mind that compensation for frozen food loss isn’t guaranteed, but it’s always worth asking.’

While frustrating to hear you’re not necessarily guaranteed compensation for spoiled freezer content during a power cut, it’s important to note you do have options. So, don’t hesitate to reach out to your home insurance company and see how they can help you.