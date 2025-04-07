This £10 hack can cut your water bill in half, according to experts

With water bills set to rise this month, I asked the experts the best methods to save water, and many of them recommended installing a tap aerator to save on your bills.

After the most recent Ofwat announcement , water bills are expected to rise by 36% over the next five years, which has left many of us worried about how to save on our water bills .

Installing a tap aerator is a quick DIY hack you can fit to reduce water flow, while maintaining pressure, to save up to £200 on your water bill this year. This is everything you need to know.

What is a tap aerator?

‘A tap aerator is a small device that fits onto the end of a tap or spout, and they work by incorporating air into the flow of water, which reduces the amount of water passing from the tap,’ explains Jess Thomas, managing director of Drainage Central .

‘It separates the flow of water into several smaller streams that are surrounded by air, meaning that there is less space for water to pass through, but the air means that you cannot feel any reduction in water pressure.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

A tap aerator can potentially reduce the flow of water from a tap by 10 litres per minute, according to Jess, which significantly reduces your water intake and makes tap aerators one of the best energy-saving products available on the market.

Tap aerators are also incredibly easy to fit at home by yourself. All you need to do is screw it to your tap (where the water comes out) and twist until it doesn’t tighten anymore.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘You should then check that it has been fitted correctly by turning on the taps and increasing the pressure,’ says Jess.

Goodhome M24 Chrome-Plated Tap Aerator £9 at B&Q This easy-to-clean rubber aerator is suitable for high-pressure water systems and with a sleek chrome finish, it looks smart, too. Remer 24mm Male Tap Aerator £6.99 at B&Q This aerator comes with a one year guarantee and is best suited to your kitchen and bathroom sink taps. Hansgrohe Vernis Blend Ecosmart 2 Spray Shower Handset £26.08 at ToolStation You can also fit an aerated shower head to reduce water consumption - this one uses 40% less of a typical shower whilst still providing two different spray modes.

How much money can a tap aerator save you?

Of course, if you’re looking to install a tap aerator, then you’ll also be looking to save money at home , too.

‘The average family home can save as much as 1,274 litres of water per month by fitting a water-saving aerator to their kitchen and bathroom taps, according to Save Water Save Money . With the current cost of water at £3.08 (on average, depending on region) per cubic metre, this represents a saving of £3.92 per month and £47.08 per year. The outlay for 2 aerators is approximately £10,’ says Derek Aaronson, founder of Hart Home .

‘Estimates show that two aerators can save up to 1,274 litres of water a month, meaning not only are you using less water, but you’ll also use less energy to heat it.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

'It is estimated that tap aerators can reduce your water consumption by up to 50% in some cases. With the average water bill for a UK household being around £37 a month or £448 a year (before the April 2025 increase), this can mean a potential saving of £18.50 a month or £224 a year,' says Jess.

‘Installing a tap aerator is recommended, as they reduce water usage and can reduce the amount of hot water that you use, which can help towards saving money on other bills. As they use less water, they are also better for the environment.'

With a tap aerator available for less than £10, it makes sense to invest, especially when many people are currently feeling a financial strain due to bill increases. Will you be giving it a try?