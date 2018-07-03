Check out Chequers House – the family home made for entertaining

Tamara Kelly
By

This wonderful home is nestled in an idyllic country setting in Whipsnade, Bedfordshire

It may sound like a local pub, however Chequers House is very much a bustling family home. The beautiful country house boasts the ideal requirements for a fabulous family abode, with over 5,000 sq ft of stylish living space, split over four floors, and gardens spanning 1.9 acres. It’s almost giving nearby Whipsnade Zoo – the UK’s biggest – a run for its money in the grounds stakes!

With six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a games/cinema room and open-plan living areas aplenty, this house was made for entertaining!

Come on in…

Chequers house

Image credit: Savills

This magnificent home is believed to have been built around 1930. Having undergone extensive works over recent years, it now offers a fabulous layout for a family – and there’s plenty of room for guests.

The open-plan kitchen

Chequers house

Image credit: Savills

What family home is complete these days without a large open-plan kitchen/dining area? This spacious triple aspect kitchen/breakfast room, fitted by Martin Moore, features a range of bespoke units, a central island and traditional Aga.

Chequers house

Image credit: Savills

At the other end of the breakfast room there’s an area for dining and hanging out – making the kitchen the hub of the home.

The quirky spiral staircase leads directly up to the master bedroom.

chequers house

Image credit: Savills

An open-plan lounge area creates a seamless living space on the ground floor. Generous double doors provide instant access to the beautiful surrounding gardens. Most rooms benefit from views over the grounds, helping to create a light and airy feel throughout.

The piano room

Chequers house

Image credit: Savills

This house features the ultimate in entertainment – a dedicated piano room. Best brush up on those keyboard skills. Chopsticks anyone?

The games/cinema room

chequers house

Image credit: Savills

Another noteworthy features can be found on the lower ground floor, where there’s a playroom and TV room. We told you this place was perfect for entertaining!

chequers house

Image credit: Savills

The master bedroom features a fabulous vaulted ceiling! A spiral staircase leads directly down to the kitchen – handy for serving breakfast in bed.

Step outside

Chequers house

Image credit: Savills

The gardens are pretty vast, and mainly laid to lawn. Privacy is provided by with well-established perennial borders and trees.

chequers house

Image credit: Savills

A large sun terrace provides the ideal space for alfresco dining and summer entertaining.

chequers house

Image credit: Savills

This fabulous family home is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1.75 million.

What would tempt you more to live in this house? The vast outside space or the open-plan indoor living areas?

