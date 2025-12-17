Christmas at Jack Kinsey's Victorian chapel home

dark green library room with bookshelves around fireplace with woodburner and fluted marble-look coffee table
(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Ivy resonates heavily with Jack Kinsey and partner Alex, and not just at Christmas. ‘The roof literally had ivy growing through it,’ explains Jack of the derelict state of this Victorian chapel when they bought it.

Now ivy adorns the staircase all the way to the top, creating a sweeping evergreen statement not just for Christmas but as a permanent fixture all year round.

That won’t be a surprise to anyone who followed Jack’s journey as a contestant on the 2023 series of BBC’s Interior Design Masters, or indeed many followers on Instagram, who know and love his flamboyant style.

Renovating the chapel

Today, the chapel has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living, a snug, three bedrooms and a bathroom. But it took a lot of renovation work to get it looking as it does today.

‘The actual building was well constructed but had fallen into disrepair, so we fixed the roof, rewired and replumbed it, added a kitchen and new radiators, put a first floor in for bedrooms and built an extension on the back which mirrors the chapel in a more contemporary way,’ Jack says.

But the pair held back from over-renovating to allow the period features to shine. ‘An architect suggested we could squeeze in another bedroom upstairs but it would have compromised the lofty sense of space and historic charm, so we decided not to,’ he explains.

'What I love about the chapel is that it has lots of light that floods through because of all the beautiful old windows, which we retained. And as it is also quite open plan too, it makes it feel quite uplifting and airy.’

Dressed up for Christmas

cast iron staircase and landing decorated with ivy and red baubles

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The chapel comes into its own at Christmas, when traditional ginger jars and ceramic house decorations add a festive touch to the mantlepiece and shelves.

The cast iron spiral staircase was originally from a railway station in Liverpool and discovered in a reclamation yard. It is strewn with pots of ivy all year round, with bright red baubles and fresh flowers added for the festive season, creating a magnificent sight on entering the chapel. A Christmas tree made from circles of plywood and decorated with baubles is suspended from the rails.

'I don't normally have a Christmas tree, just because we never really had the space to store one. But then I made this one, and it concertinas down so can be stored within a round footstool,’ he says.

Elsewhere, surfaces are decorated with foraged foliage from the field and lanes surrounding the chapel. 'Christmas in the chapel wouldn’t be the same without foliage,' Jack says. 'It feels as natural as it would have done in back in the days when people would come in here on Christmas Day and sing festive songs and carols.’

Living area

dark green library room with bookshelves with secret door to adjacent room

Shelving painted in Beverly, Farrow & Ball. Coffee table made from MDF and finished with reeded panels, Naturewall. Ginger jars, Spode

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The living area is cosy and has a traditional feel with period-style plaster moulded shelving around the fireplace, designed by Jack and made by Alex.

The coffee table was also designed and made by Jack, with reeded panels attached to an MDF frame and a faux marble paint finish. Pretty ceramic Christmas houses with tealights inside add a warm glow.

A secret door leads from the open-plan living space to a second living room/snug in the extended part of the chapel.

Snug

snug with white boucle armchair and murals on wall

Walls in French Grey, Farrow & Ball. Similar murals, WallpaperMural. Rug, La Redoute

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

In the snug, Jack’s signature style plays out in the form of handmade mouldings framing classic trompe l’oeil-style murals pasted inside to introduce a dash of tongue in cheek historic humour to the modern extension.

Kitchen

cupboard with louvre doors in kitchen containing smeg dolce gabbana fridge and freezer with blue and white porcelain wall tiles

Blue and white fridges are bespoke and accessories are all Dolce & Gabbana range at Smeg

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Jack’s love of blue and white prevails in the kitchen, with tiles, appliances and accessories showcasing his signature style.

Appliances are kept in cupboards to which the pair have attached louvred doors so they can be closed when not in use. The result is a sense of calm and orderliness in the open-plan space.

Cast iron radiators introduce industrial charm and are great conductors of heat in the large room.

Dining area

kitchen dining area with wooden table with chairs and kitchen wall with marble splashback

Plates, glasses, all Spode. Gold candlesticks, Marks & Spencer. Radiators, BestHeating

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Jack likes to dress the festive table with crockery and glasses with traditional Christmas motifs, as well as some gold accessories for a little sparkle. The ‘gingerbread’ abbey decoration in front of the splashack was handmade by Jack out of cardboard and decorator’s chalk.

Bedroom

bedroom with double bed with canopy and two small armchairs with upholstered pouffe

Similar headboard, Neptune. Chairs and footstool, Cath Kidston at Next. Chandelier, Sweetpea & Willow. Bedside lamps, second-hand from eBay

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Cosy for Christmas, the bedroom oozes charm with armchairs and a footstool in a pretty sprig design. Jack created the canopy out of a pole suspended from the ceiling and a length of fabric. A board behind allows for framed pictures to be displayed.

Guest bedroom

bedroom with dark green wall and double bed with navy bed linen, table lamp with brass base and cream shade, and prints of birds on wall

Walls in Collage Green, Crown. Framed Audubon bird prints, John Lewis & Partners. Bed linen, Dunelm. Decorative cushion in fabric by Morris & Co

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The guest room is rich and opulent with a deep green colour on the walls and James John Audubon framed prints of birds. Jack made the headboard from a reclaimed door.

Exterior

exterior of converted victorian chapel

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Jack and Alex's home is a Victorian chapel that was previously converted, and has been beautifully restored by the pair.

Sara Emslie
Sara Emslie
Contributing houses editor, Country Homes & Interiors

Sara Emslie is an interiors and lifestyle journalist, as well as the author of two books on

interior design – Beautifully Small: Clever Ideas for Compact Spaces and Urban Pioneer:

Interiors Inspired by Industrial Design – both published by Ryland, Peters and Small. Sara

lives in Richmond, London, and enjoys travelling all over the UK and abroad producing

features for many of the leading home interest magazines, as well as organising and styling

shoots for commercial clients. She particularly likes the diversity of work that each new

assignment brings and the numerous opportunities to be able to communicate the

constantly evolving trends in interior design through both words and pictures. When not

working, Sara makes hand-thrown porcelain pieces on the potter’s wheel.

