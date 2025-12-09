I’m not letting shoe clutter mess up my home this Christmas – I’ve just bought a game-changing £17 storage solution to tidy up my hallway
It's ideal for hosting season
I may not have a big house with oodles of space, but that doesn’t stop me from inviting friends and family round for regular get-togethers. And while I can handle us all squashing around a dinner table, one thing I can’t stand is shoe clutter. That’s why I’ve recently invested in this Storivo Shoe Organiser, (£16.99 at Amazon) to pop by my front door this Christmas.
As I’m gearing up to be a hostess-with-the-mostest over the festive period this year, I didn’t want a jumble of shoes sitting by the front door. I want the place to look neat and tidy for my guests, and I also want it to be a safe space for my nieces and nephews, who will no doubt spend most of their time running around like headless chickens (and potentially tripping over the shoes in the process).
However, my home isn't exactly huge, so I needed to find a shoe storage idea for small spaces that would solve the problem without taking up too much space itself. And I’ve definitely found it. Now I just need my guests to arrive and fill it!
I’ve recently been using the Reverse Advent decluttering method to prep my home for hosting this Christmas, but that doesn’t account for the many things (i.e. shoes) that guests bring into my space when they turn up on the big day. Hence, the need to organise them in a way that doesn’t take over my entire home.
And while it may not be the prettiest or most stylish storage solution, the Storivo Shoe Organiser is a space-saving game-changer. It has space for 16 pairs of shoes, and the internal dividers even allow you to adjust the compartments to fit different shoe types.
It’s worth noting that it stores 16 pairs of small shoes, though. I’ve been testing it out ahead of the festive period, and have found that a pair of daintier pumps can fit into each slot without any issues, but mine and my husband’s chunkier trainers require one slot per shoe.
So, if you’re inviting guests who have larger feet or favour larger, chunkier shoes, it may be worth upgrading to the Storivo Shoe Organiser 2-Pack (£29.99 at Amazon) so you can double your space. I’m even considering buying a second box to fill with cheap slippers for my guests to wear over Christmas, as it serves as a warm welcome when hosting overnight guests.
But what I love about this shoe organiser is that it also has handles on either side, so I plan on popping it by the door when guests arrive, and then moving it under a chair or in a cupboard when they’re all settled, so it’s out of the way.
As I don’t have a huge amount of extra space in my house, I then have the option to disassemble it when I don’t need it - and it folds down into a flat rectangle that can be hidden in cupboards, slid under sofas, or packed away in an ottoman bed like I’ll be doing. However, I have a feeling that this will come in handy throughout the year anyway.
Don’t just take my word for it when it comes to this Christmas shoe storage idea, though. These shoe boxes are also highly reviewed on Amazon, with one customer writing, ‘I bought two and then liked them so much that I bought another two. They're good quality, and they fit in a lot of shoes, and all types of shoes.’
Another raved, ‘I have to say this box for shoes is amazing. It’s much better than it actually looks online, with very sturdy dividers. With a lovely zip-up, plastic cover to keep dust away.’
But even if you don't opt for this specific shoe organiser over Christmas, Sophia Lorimer, a Sustainable Stylist and the founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, says that choosing some kind of shoe storage is more beneficial than not having anything at all.
She explains, 'A small basket or tray for guests’ shoes subtly signals, “Here’s how we do things in this home.” It removes any awkwardness and keeps the flow of the space calm.' Plus, it keeps your floors protected!
If you want to protect your floors from muddy footprints over the hosting season, it's well worth checking out the absorbent doormat I can't live without, too.
