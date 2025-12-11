These are the 6 biggest sofa trends of 2026 you should know about – if you’re looking to invest in a new sofa anytime soon, read this first

This is one of the best times of the year to invest in a new sofa to give your living room a refresh and take advantage of the many sofa sales and deals that are on offer. But before you commit to a new sofa style, I recommend having a look at the biggest sofa trends of 2026 that are set to define the look of our living room seating for the foreseeable future.

As Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, I look at sofas almost daily, regularly try out new designs and write about sofas pretty much every week. While a sofa is, of course, an investment piece that should last you many years to come, it’s always good to know what’s new and hot in the world of the best sofas as it might inspire you and/or reveal a sofa style that you’ve never seen or heard of before but that’s actually what you need and are in fact after.

Admittedly, sofa trends don’t change as much and as drastically from one year to the next as say home decor trends, since they are large investment pieces of furniture. But they do still change to a degree so compared to last year’s sofa trends, you will see both some newcoming styles and some repeated favourites, all of which are going to be big in 2026 according to sofa experts – and I back every single one of them, too.

‘As we move into 2026 the sharp, architectural sofa silhouettes that defined much of the last decade have lost their popularity,’ say Liz and Sarah Hellmers, co-directors of interior design studio Lathams, about the overall shift in sofa trends. ‘The strict box arms and rectilinear forms increasingly feel at odds with the way people want to live today. Homes are becoming more sensorial, more layered, more personal and good sofa design is supporting that shift.’

1. Incorporate nature-inspired shades

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

In previous years, there used to always be the year-defining sofa colour. In 2025, it was all about brown. Before that, green was the go-to. In 2026, it’s not necessarily about one specific colour but rather a group of colours as nature-inspired shades - including those greens and browns - are going to be the most popular by far.

‘We have seen a rise in subtle earth pigments and deeper, nature led tones, shades with tactility and depth. Colours reminiscent of clay, sand, olive leaf and deep blue green waters bring a sense of connection and quiet luxury to a space. These hues work in harmony with textured fabrics, creating interiors that feel refined yet lived in,’ Liz and Sarah at Lathams say.

King Living’s sofa trend report also highlighted the popularity of neutral and green sofas and the decrease in grey sofas’ popularity. And according to Alinta Lim, King Living senior designer, this is set to continue into 2026.

‘Browns and greens are resonating globally because they ground us. It’s no longer about following a colour trend of the year, but curating palettes that feel human, expressive, and deeply personal.’

Top pick

Habitat Lars Velvet 3 Seater Sofa in Latte £1300 at Habitat This milky coffee shade of velvet sofa just looks and feels nothing short of delicious, as well as earthy and reminiscent of nature. It works particularly well on this velvet upholstery and I love it on a modern design like this Habitat sofa.

2. Lounge on a deep-seated design

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

The focus on comfort and cosiness in our homes really came into force this year. But our living rooms are about to get a whole lot comfier and cosier with the living room trend of deep-seated sofas designed for lounging.

‘Sofas are becoming ever more inviting, with deep cushions designed for ultimate relaxation,’ says Martin Waller, founder of luxury sofa brand Andrew Martin. ‘The focus is on generous proportions and tactile fabrics that encourage lounging, creating a sense of sanctuary within the home. That irresistible sinking feeling - where you melt into the cushions - is key. Sofas with extra-deep seats are gaining popularity for their luxurious, cocooning feel, offering a more laid-back, lounge-like experience that’s perfect for both unwinding and socialising in a relaxed setting. Their generous proportions invite you to stretch out fully, making them ideal for lazy afternoons or cosy evenings in.’

Top pick

Sofa.com Sloane Modular Corner Sofa £6025 at Sofa.com Sofa.com's new Sloane design is one of the sofa launches that really impressed me this year. This is the brand's biggest and deepest sofa design that's perfect for lounging, especially that huge corner module. And while £6000 is quite a lot of money, since it's a modular design, you can go for as small or as big a configuration as you like so if you opt for something smaller, it will be much less than this.

3. Opt for a versatile modular style

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

Modular sofas have been trending for the last couple of years. But at this point, it’s becoming a style of sofas that’s here to stay rather than being a passing trend.

‘Modular sofas offer exceptional flexibility, allowing homeowners to customise their seating arrangements to fit both their space and lifestyle,' Martin at Andrew Martin explains.

'These adaptable pieces are ideal for multifunctional living areas, seamlessly transforming from a cosy corner for lounging to a larger setup for entertaining. Their sectional design also makes them the perfect solution for homes with tight entrances or compact rooms, as individual sections can be easily manoeuvred and assembled in place. Balancing practicality with style, modular sofas cater to the ever-evolving needs of modern living.'

Top pick

Swyft Model 03 Sofa £799 at John Lewis £1,899 at John Lewis £2,499 at John Lewis Check Amazon You'd be hard pushed to find a more hardworking and solid modular sofa to tick as many boxes as Swyft's Model 03. It can arrive within 24 hours, it comes in a box, it's super stylish, modern and just classic.

4. Go classic with a brown leather sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

A brown leather sofa is a classic that will never go out of style. But it’s a style embraced more and more frequently both in modern and traditional homes, perfect as a cosy living room idea.

‘A brown leather sofa is a true design classic, it’s evocative, tactile and only improves with age. Its rich patina and natural texture bring depth to a space, making it a timeless choice that transcends trends,' Martin at Andrew Martin says.

'It works beautifully in both contemporary and traditional settings - paired with vintage pieces and layered textiles for a more relaxed, eclectic feel, or styled with sleek lighting and bold art for a more industrial edge. The beauty of brown leather lies in its versatility and its ability to anchor a room with effortless warmth and luxury.'

Top pick

John Lewis Halo Fold Large 3 Seater Leather Sofa £2299 at John Lewis Let's be honest, leather sofas can be expensive. But if you're after a chic brown leather sofa that won't break the bank, I can't recommend the John Lewis Halo range enough. The more modern style called Halo Fold is my current obsession.

5. Embrace the curves

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Curved furniture, including curved sofas, has been a major interior trend for a few years now. And it’s a style that’s not going anywhere anytime soon as more and more people are investing in the curved sofa trend.

‘In terms of design, curves are here to stay,’ says Rohan Blacker, founder of new sustainable sofa brand Schplendid. ‘Easy on the eye, these soothing elegant lines take some of the sharp edges out of a space, mirroring natural forms and making furniture blend organically, feeling softer, more approachable, and more comfortable in everyday use.’

Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology, continues to explain why curved furniture is a look we continue to love year after year, ‘Curvaceous furniture that speaks the same language as its architectural setting, constructs a relaxed and harmonious space that communicates impressive levels of design confidence. From the dramatic sweep of a stone staircase to the rounded finish of a beautifully shaped sofa, the reflective intention is to cocoon, cradle and soothe the senses by gently echoing the irregular forms and textures of nature.’

Top pick

John Lewis Lozenge Grand 5 Seater Chaise End Sofa £2099 at John Lewis The John Lewis Lozenge sofa has been my top curved sofa pick for the last couple of years for its unique and super comfy design. And I still haven't quite found another one that would top it.

6. Welcome an Art Deco-inspired design

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

The Pinterest Predicts trend report for 2026 is in and one of the named future home trends is Neo Deco, a modern twist on the Art Deco style. I’ve already seen sofa styles reflecting this aesthetic coming up throughout 2025, my favourite being the new John Lewis Pleat sofa. And that’s set to continue well into the new year.

‘Art Deco is set to evolve in 2026 into a sleeker, moodier interpretation – an update Pinterest has already coined Neo Deco in its latest trend announcement,’ says Daniel Smith, founder of furniture company Danetti. ‘Expect sofas upholstered in glamorous velvet and textured chenille, in rich, saturated hues. Chrome and brass detailing will add a refined yet expressive edge, bringing a subtle touch of eccentricity to this bold, contemporary style.’

Top pick

John Lewis Pleat Large 4 Seater Chaise End Sofa £3299 at John Lewis As soon as I saw this new sofa design at the John Lewis autumn/winter 2025 press preview, I thought it looked very Art Deco. Between the curved shapes, high armrests, pleated base and the richly coloured velvet upholstery, it's a great modern take on Art Deco furniture that's become one of my absolute favourites.

Kelly Collins, interior designer and Swyft’s head of creative, concludes, ‘In 2026, we’ll see a real shift towards softer, airier silhouettes and fabrics that feel cocooning without being heavy. I think Pantone naming Cloud Dancer as the colour of the year signals a broader move toward serenity, simplification and visual lightness. Expect rounded edges, deeper cushions and feather-filled comfort.’