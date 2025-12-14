After seeing Richard E. Grant’s beautifully decorated home for Christmas, I’m convinced that no one loves the festive season as much as he does.

It’s a bold claim, I’m aware, but Richard’s Christmas decor feels like an explosion of festive cheer to the point where it’s almost an assault on the senses. I’m not sure if I adore his Christmas decorating ideas or if I hate them.

But while his decor may not be everyone’s taste, or be the epitome of the year’s Christmas trends , you can’t deny that the actor’s home doesn’t put a big smile on your face - and that’s what Christmas is all about, right?

Richard is known for his bold, eclectic style. It was only last summer when he drenched his snug in hot pink (he used Little Greene’s ‘Leather’ to be precise). It’s safe to say that fans were obsessed (and so were we) with the result. Richard is a master at filling a space with personality and charm, and his Christmas decor is no exception.

‘I love his decorations. I think they’re going to be the type of style that people with either love or hate because it does go against all of the norms of what we’re told over Christmas – we’re told to declutter our house, make space for Christmas to come in, but it feels like he’s just gone ‘do you know what, I’m not going to make space for Christmas to come in, I’m going to bring Christmas into my life,’ comments Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘He’s had so many incredible experiences and treasures from travel and work, so rather than pack everything away, he’s celebrated it, put everything out with a Santa hat on top of it. It feels really charming, almost a museum-esque feel to it. Is it going to be to everyone's taste? Absolutely not, but does it show that he is very comfortable, happy, content in life and proud of all his treasures – absolutely! If I had half the experiences that he had, I’d be wanting to show them off.’

‘I’d say Richard is actually bang on trend. This year, we’ve seen a broad swing toward maximalist, vintage-influenced decorating, and I think that reflects a collective desire for escapism, fun and nostalgia,’ says Whinnie Williams , interior designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill .

‘People are ready to embrace a Christmas that feels more chaotic, more emotional, more expressive than the stripped-back minimalism that has ruled in past seasons. Richard’s home embodies that shift beautifully. It feels joyfully individual, lived-in, and loved-in.’

Not only does Richard’s decor look incredibly personal, but his Instagram post itself is a homage to the memory of his late wife. It's a perfect example of a shift we've seen this year in people using Christmas as a time to celebrate cherished memories and family.

How to get the look

The best way to nail Richard’s style is to embrace maximalism and forget everything you know about pretty, colour-coordinated minimalism.

‘To recreate Richard’s aesthetic, you need to embrace a more-is-more mindset. Mix novelty ornaments with vintage baubles, add pieces with theatrical flair, and don’t be afraid to work in handmade decorations that carry meaning,’ says Whinnie.

‘For a tree that looks like it’s just stepped out of a magazine shoot, it’s all about the layering. Tuck your bigger baubles deeper into the branches to create a sense of depth, then build outwards with smaller pieces to fill in the gaps. It makes everything feel more dimensional.

‘However, the biggest piece of advice when creating a look like Richard’s is don’t just hang baubles wherever they land and definitely don’t let matchy-matchy decorations sit next to each other. The trick is to keep the eye moving; mix textures, tones, and finishes so the tree feels layered and full of character.’

Personally, I love this decor more. It’s bold, expressive and unique. What we like about Richard’s eclectic style is that he doesn’t follow the crowd. And this is why his Christmas decor will be a showstopper for years to come.