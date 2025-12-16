Jump to category:
I'm not letting a lumpy guest bed ruin Christmas – this is how I'm making the mattress in my guest bedroom more comfortable

This mattress might have seen better days, but that doesn't mean I can't make it more comfy

A white bedroom with panelled walls and white bedding
(Image credit: James French)
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, you might think my house is kitted out with the best sleep setup going.

However, despite testing the best mattresses on the market for a living, the one thing I definitely haven't given enough attention to is the sleeping arrangements in my guest bedroom.

A bed with a grey bedside table next to it

(Image credit: DOUGLAS GIBB PHOTOGRAPHY)

1. Adding a mattress topper

Now, the main reason I haven't replaced this guest room mattress is that it's still in pretty good nick. It might be ten (possibly even fifteen!) years old now, but although experts say you should replace a mattress every seven years or so, because it doesn't get used much, it doesn't feel like it's quite reached the stage where I need to get rid of it.

However, it's a pocket spring mattress, and when you lie on it, a few springs are now slightly more prominent than they used to be.

Luckily, this can be easily solved with a mattress topper. The best mattress toppers can cost anywhere from £30 to £300, but I'll be opting for a relatively budget-friendly solution via the Panda Topper.

This is a 5cm deep memory foam topper that adds a decent layer of cushioning to a bed – certainly enough to mask those springs. And although I often find memory foam can trap the heat, this option features cooling micro gel capsules, which combat heat retention.

Care instructions for panda mattress topper

(Image credit: Future)

The bonus is I can also use this topper over my air bed when I go camping in the summer, so it will serve two purposes, which (to my mind, at least) makes it a better investment.

If I had a bigger budget, I'd opt for the all-natural Woolroom Deluxe Wool Mattress Topper. That's a wool-filled topper that adds cushioning and even better temperature regulation, but for now, the Panda Topper is more in line with my bank balance – especially pre-Christmas!

2. Using an adjustable pillow

I'll also be letting my guests borrow my Simba Hybrid pillow for their stay. This is an adjustable pillow whereby you can add or remove memory foam 'nanocubes' from its interior to make the pillow the exact right height for your sleeping style.

The SImba Hybrid Pillow being tested

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

This pillow isn't cheap, but it has been a big hit with my guests in the past, so if you regularly host, I think it's well worth the investment. After all, in my opinion, there's nothing worse than having to sleep on an unfamiliar pillow when you go stay somewhere overnight, and waking up with a cricked neck doesn't put anyone in a good mood.

Whether they're a side, back, or front sleeper, my guests can make this pillow the right fit for them, which hopefully means a better night's sleep.

3. Dressing the bed with festive bedding

And lastly, although I will definitely need to declutter my guest bedroom before anyone arrives, I'll be aiming to distract them from any remaining items I have to keep stored in their bedroom by dressing the bed in some festive bedding.

Habitat / Argos Home Cotton Robin Foliage Neutral Bedding Set

(Image credit: Habitat / Argos Home)

I actually don't usually like Christmas bedding, but this Habitat Robin Foliage Neutral Bedding Set is only £20 for a single, and I couldn't resist it. Plus, I think its design is more 'winter' than 'Santa', so I'll be able to keep it on the bed for longer than just the month of Christmas.

Hopefully, it will get my guests in the mood for the festivities, although I've also rounded up a few other options that have caught my eye below.

Hopefully, all these amendments will ensure a successful hosting season and mean my past-its-best mattress gets full marks from my visitors.

And if all else fails, I'll just have to make sure their Baileys servings are especially generous so they're less likely to notice a few lumpy mattress springs!

