This cosy cottage has 'Christmas retreat' nailed – discover how the owner restored it to its former glory

Rachel shares the secret to creating a cosy retreat by blending vintage charm with soft hues and abundant natural wood for a warm and timeless feel

a living room with a fireplace surround with a faux woodburner decorated for Christmas and a Christmas tree
(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)
published
When Rachel bought her Victorian cottage in rural Leicestershire, despite the run-down state it was in, she could see its potential. Previously belonging to the Crown Estate, she shares her three-bed semi-detached home with her partner Peter and their two Dachshunds, Mabel and Matilda.

a blue front door with a festive wreath

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

Rachel was drawn to the property’s original features and its sense of imperfection and with a top-to-bottom renovation on her hands, she set out to transform the space into the cosy cottage it is now, and the perfect backdrop for a country-style Christmas.

a fireplace surround with a faux woodburner decorated for Christmas

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

Here, Rachel talks us through her renovation story, as well as her design choices...

'Make the fireplace the focal point'

a living room with a fireplace surround with a faux woodburner decorated for Christmas and a Christmas tree

Charlottesville pine surround, £218, B&Q. Painted in Paris Grey chalk paint, £26.95 for 1ltr, Annie Sloan.

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

‘I discovered the cottage's story as I peeled back the layers. We opened this fireplace, adding reclaimed terracotta tiles and a new fire surround.'

'Embrace the quirks and character'

a living room with a small Christmas tree behind a sofa and a doorway leading into a kitchen

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

'The low doorway and step down from the second living room into the kitchen is just one of the many features that we have learned to live with; they are part of the cottage’s unique charm.’

'Ensure your kitchen still works well for everyday life'

a kitchen with a Belfast sink and a cafe curtain in the window

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

‘The trickiest part of fitting our new kitchen cabinets was dealing with the cottage’s wonderfully wonky walls. I spent ages trying to get things perfectly level before realising the best approach was to settle somewhere between what looked right and what actually was.'

a rustic kitchen with a variety of storage jars on the countertop

Clayton Shaker-style kitchen units, from £1,719, DIY Kitchens. For a similar paint colour, try Skimming Stone modern eggshell, £35.50 for 750ml, Farrow & Ball. Oak worktops, from £109, Worktop Express.

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

'To make the space work harder, we converted the old outhouse into a utility room and loo. That extra space has been invaluable, meaning the small kitchen doesn’t need to accommodate things like the washing machine, dog food bowls and all our food storage.’

'Natural wood runs throughout the cottage's interiors'

a kitchen diner with a retro fridge freezer and a dining table set for Christmas dinner

Oak spindle dining chairs, £199 for two, M&S, would work here. For similar, try Smeg 1950s retro-style fridge freezer, £1,449, AO.com

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

‘The original beams made me fall in love with our home, leading me to some of my favourite vintage buys such as the pine cupboard and farmhouse table in the kitchen. This space has seen many happy Christmas gatherings.'

'Make the most of all the tight corners and spaces'

a hallway landing with a small potted Christmas tree with a view into a bedroom

Sisal-border stair runner in Natural, from £199 for L600cm x W60cm, Dunelm. Stair rods with ball finials, £120 for 12, also Dunelm. Walls painted in Strong White modern emulsion, £63 for 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

'The landing has a surprisingly high ceiling, giving me the perfect opportunity to add a statement pendant, while the shelf is a simple way to bring interest to a tricky space. There’s even enough room here for a miniature Christmas tree.'

''Choose classic pieces instead of following passing trends'

a chest of drawers in a bedroom beside a small rustic stool

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

'I like to work with the style and character of the cottage, selecting vintage furniture for a warm and textural look with an uncluttered feel. And for Christmas, I decorate each room, including the guest bedroom, with locally foraged greenery.'

'Layer tactile finds for a warm feel'

a bedroom with a bedside table made from a crate and a lamp with a raffia lampshade

Try the Pip wooden lamp base, £22, Habitat. The Natural Porto cotton linen throw, £119, Secret Linen Store, is similar.

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

'For the guest bedroom, I kept the decor simple with plenty of throws and cushions to add a cosy, welcoming vibe. The stripped original pine door gives the space natural texture and character.'

'Use natural texture in every room'

a bedroom with inset wall shelving filled with baskets and bedding

Try Slouchy seagrass basket, £39 for two, John Lewis. Linen-blend duvet cover set in Mole, from £79.99, H&M Home

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

'I found a rattan bed frame from Feather & Black for our main bedroom, and continued the theme with a woven pendant light and storage baskets.’

'Add charm to a practical bathroom'

a bathroom with a large traditional bath tub and patterned tiles

The Burlington Windsor Double Ended 1500mm Freestanding Bath with Legs, £599.95, Victorian Plumbing is similar. As are the Verini Matt Grey Encaustic Effect Wall and Floor Tiles, $44.94 per sqm, also from Victorian Plumbing.

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

'One of the best decisions we made was having a sliding barn door for the bathroom. It is perfect for saving space, such a simple idea and brings a lovely rustic feel. While I like to use salvage pieces wherever possible, we went for new traditional-style fittings for the bathroom.'

a star decoration sitting on top of a glass fronted cabinet beside a Christmas tree

(Image credit: Tamsin Morgan)

Follow Rachel’s cottage renovation @the_old_cottage

