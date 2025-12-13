When Rachel bought her Victorian cottage in rural Leicestershire, despite the run-down state it was in, she could see its potential. Previously belonging to the Crown Estate, she shares her three-bed semi-detached home with her partner Peter and their two Dachshunds, Mabel and Matilda.

Rachel was drawn to the property’s original features and its sense of imperfection and with a top-to-bottom renovation on her hands, she set out to transform the space into the cosy cottage it is now, and the perfect backdrop for a country-style Christmas.

Here, Rachel talks us through her renovation story, as well as her design choices...

'Make the fireplace the focal point'

‘I discovered the cottage's story as I peeled back the layers. We opened this fireplace, adding reclaimed terracotta tiles and a new fire surround.'

'Embrace the quirks and character'

'The low doorway and step down from the second living room into the kitchen is just one of the many features that we have learned to live with; they are part of the cottage’s unique charm.’

'Ensure your kitchen still works well for everyday life'

‘The trickiest part of fitting our new kitchen cabinets was dealing with the cottage’s wonderfully wonky walls. I spent ages trying to get things perfectly level before realising the best approach was to settle somewhere between what looked right and what actually was.'

'To make the space work harder, we converted the old outhouse into a utility room and loo. That extra space has been invaluable, meaning the small kitchen doesn’t need to accommodate things like the washing machine, dog food bowls and all our food storage.’

'Natural wood runs throughout the cottage's interiors'

‘The original beams made me fall in love with our home, leading me to some of my favourite vintage buys such as the pine cupboard and farmhouse table in the kitchen. This space has seen many happy Christmas gatherings.'

'Make the most of all the tight corners and spaces'

'The landing has a surprisingly high ceiling, giving me the perfect opportunity to add a statement pendant, while the shelf is a simple way to bring interest to a tricky space. There’s even enough room here for a miniature Christmas tree.'

''Choose classic pieces instead of following passing trends'

'I like to work with the style and character of the cottage, selecting vintage furniture for a warm and textural look with an uncluttered feel. And for Christmas, I decorate each room, including the guest bedroom, with locally foraged greenery.'

'Layer tactile finds for a warm feel'

'For the guest bedroom, I kept the decor simple with plenty of throws and cushions to add a cosy, welcoming vibe. The stripped original pine door gives the space natural texture and character.'

'Use natural texture in every room'

'I found a rattan bed frame from Feather & Black for our main bedroom, and continued the theme with a woven pendant light and storage baskets.’

'Add charm to a practical bathroom'

'One of the best decisions we made was having a sliding barn door for the bathroom. It is perfect for saving space, such a simple idea and brings a lovely rustic feel. While I like to use salvage pieces wherever possible, we went for new traditional-style fittings for the bathroom.'

Follow Rachel’s cottage renovation @the_old_cottage