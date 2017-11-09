Get ready for Christmas holiday guests with these top buys

Treat your visitors to a spare room they won't want to check out of

Are you expecting guests this Christmas? While we’re sure they’ll be happy enough on a blow-up bed with a cushion commandeered from the sofa, wouldn’t it be nice to treat them to a few home comforts?

So before you start shopping for gifts, it might be wise to invest in a few affordable pieces that will make your home more guest friendly. Ideal Home’s new collections at Very feature some fabulous accessories and furniture that fit the bill – here are just a few of our favourites.

If you’re struggling for space, your living room may need to double as a bedroom. If so, this smart sofa bed is a worthwhile buy. The hard-wearing fabric will survive day-to-day family life, and it easily converts into a comfy bed – just fold down the back rest and click into place.

You can choose from three shades of upholstery – there’s an on-trend coral, rich and inviting red and goes-with-anything grey (our personal favourite). It’s great for a small spare room, too.

Buy now: Ideal Home Quinn fabric sofa bed, £329 (currently reduced to £259), Very

Make sure your visitors don’t get chilly with this blanket in of-the-moment Millenial pink. It’s softer than a puppy and big enough for two to snuggle under. A silver and lime version are also available if this blush shade sin’t your thing.

Buy now: Ideal Home Alexa throw, £29 (currently reduced to £23), Very

House guests are lovely, but they also tend to put extra demands on seating. You could pop this in your living room to provide an additional place to sit, or in a spare bedroom so your visitors have somewhere to get away from all the Christmas chaos. It’s also great for a teenage bedroom or den. Choose from Charcoal, Silver or Teal.

Buy now: Ideal Home luxury lounger, £99.99 (currently reduced to £79.99), Very

Welcome your loved ones with a pretty vase full of fresh flowers or festive foliage. It would make a lovely surprise popped next to their bed – just check beforehand that they don’t suffer from hay fever!

Buy now: Ideal Home Scratched Silver decorative vase, £17.99 (currently reduced to £13.99), Very

These buys do come with one warning. Your guests might love them so much, they’ll never want to leave!