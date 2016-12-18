10 of the best stair carpets
Create a warm, welcoming look in your hallway with a new stair carpet. A stair carpet or runner can instantly transform a once-dark hallway into an inviting space. You’ll find a wide choice available including classic stripes, plains and even charming polka dot designs. Even if you opt for hard wood flooring for the rest of your hallway, a carpet on the staircase will reduce noise and feel soft and comfortable underfoot. Carpet is a winner if draughts are an issue. It’s important to consider the material as halls have a high traffic volume. Choose a hard-wearing material such as sisal or coir. Pale-coloured flooring brightens up a small area, but it might stain. A grey or taupe may be more suitable than cream – or try a pattern. Stripes draw the eye along the design and appear to elongate the area.
Country Hollybush Hill
This stylish stripe in warm shades is perfect for jazzing up a staircase. The hard wearing nature of this carpet is ideal for busy spots like halls, stairs and landings. Price is per metre square.
£42
Hillarys
Burly Graphite Stair Runner
Make a style statement with this geometric pattern stair carpet. This durable carpet runner is made with a loop pile, so it’s less prone to flattening or crushing and suitable for high traffic areas, especially the staircase. Price shown is for L30 by W66cm.
£5
Carpet Runners UK
Glentara Carpet
Choose this check and tartan-inspired carpet to add a relaxed country feel to your home. The design is available in a range of nine colours. This Woven Wilton carpet is perfect for the stairs. Price is per metre square.
£29
SCS
Camden Plain and Stripe Carpet
This loop pile stair carpet has a smart striped pattern, pure wool provides comfort underfoot and it is durable enough to easily stand up to everyday wear and tear. Price is per metre square.
£35
Carpetright
Burts Angeles
This neutral stair carpet is the perfect choice if you want to keep your hallway bright and simple. Angeles is made from a stain resistant fibre and has a felt backing with a loop carpet. Price is per metre square.
£5
Burts
Quirky Tess Duck Egg Carpet
Go for a distinctive look with this blue stair carpet. Made from quality wool with blue and black colour tones. Repeat is 6cm half drop. Unusual and contemporary design. Price per metre.
£100
Alternative Flooring
Carnaby Grey Stair Carpet Runner
Luxury thickness carpet runner, durable and hardwearing, with gel and anti-slip latex backing. Made from 100% Polyamide. Stain Resistant. Suitable for highly-trafficked areas. Available any length up to 25m (82ft). W66cm.
£41
Carpet Runners UK
Padstow Candy Spot Carpet
Add a charming touch to stairs with this vintage-style polka dot design. Also available in green, blue, yellow and grey to suit all decorating schemes. Price shown is RRP per square metre.
£70
Brintons
Alternative Flooring Wool Iconic Loop Herringbone Carpet
Herringbone is recognised as an iconic British pattern, making this carpet a timeless addition to your home. Constructed out of 100% wool in a loop construction, it’s well suited to hallways, stairs and living areas. Price per square metre.
£59
John Lewis
Morocco Zagora Sisal Carpet Runner
This stair carpet runner is made using a flatweave technique and is made for maximum durability. Made using 100% sisal, one of the toughest natural fibre that exists in carpets making this runner extremely durable. It has been classified as a heavy domestic product, this means that it is suitable in high traffic areas especially staircases. Made to order. Price shown is from L30 by W69cm.
£18
Carpet Runners UK