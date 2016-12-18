10 of the best stair carpets

10 images

Create a warm, welcoming look in your hallway with a new stair carpet. A stair carpet or runner can instantly transform a once-dark hallway into an inviting space. You’ll find a wide choice available including classic stripes, plains and even charming polka dot designs. Even if you opt for hard wood flooring for the rest of your hallway, a carpet on the staircase will reduce noise and feel soft and comfortable underfoot. Carpet is a winner if draughts are an issue. It’s important to consider the material as halls have a high traffic volume. Choose a hard-wearing material such as sisal or coir. Pale-coloured flooring brightens up a small area, but it might stain. A grey or taupe may be more suitable than cream – or try a pattern. Stripes draw the eye along the design and appear to elongate the area.