10 of the best stair carpets

By
10 images

Create a warm, welcoming look in your hallway with a new stair carpet. A stair carpet or runner can instantly transform a once-dark hallway into an inviting space. You’ll find a wide choice available including classic stripes, plains and even charming polka dot designs. Even if you opt for hard wood flooring for the rest of your hallway, a carpet on the staircase will reduce noise and feel soft and comfortable underfoot. Carpet is a winner if draughts are an issue. It’s important to consider the material as halls have a high traffic volume. Choose a hard-wearing material such as sisal or coir. Pale-coloured flooring brightens up a small area, but it might stain. A grey or taupe may be more suitable than cream – or try a pattern. Stripes draw the eye along the design and appear to elongate the area.

Morocco Zagora Sisal Carpet Runner Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 10 of 10

Morocco Zagora Sisal Carpet Runner

This stair carpet runner is made using a flatweave technique and is made for maximum durability. Made using 100% sisal, one of the toughest natural fibre that exists in carpets making this runner extremely durable. It has been classified as a heavy domestic product, this means that it is suitable in high traffic areas especially staircases. Made to order. Price shown is from L30 by W69cm.

£18
Carpet Runners UK

Buy it now!

Ideal Home loves...

Painted bargain bench with cushions
Garden ideas

Budget garden ideas – 10 of the best
Craft room ideas
Home office ideas

Craft room ideas for creative days
Teenage girl bedroom ideas
Children's room ideas

Teenage girl bedroom ideas
sewingroomstyles|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk
Home office ideas

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Shabby chic kitchen ideas
Kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Clothes airer
Utility room ideas

Novel ways with drying racks

Shop the best Christmas gifts